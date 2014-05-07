5 Demands for the Rebel Wilson ‘Private Benjamin’ Remake

Good news for fans of classic comedies where women kick ass, redefine their lives, and are constantly hilarious: “Private Benjamin,” the 1980 Goldie Hawn comedy classic, is being remade. Who's filling her combat boots in the title role? That would be Rebel Wilson, who actually showed us how ready she is for boot camp when she hosted the 2013 MTV Movie Awards and powered through an athletic opening sequence. I'm psyched for this!
Well, sort of psyched. “Private Benjamin” is one of the few comedies without a leading man to earn a Best Actress nomination for its leading lady. I'm protective over this gem. Here are five demands I have for its newest iteration.
1. Keep the scene where Judy's parents try to pick her up.
2. Rewrite and improve the entire second half.
Here's a fun fact about “Private Benjamin”: Everything you love about it happens in the first half. That's when Goldie is sobbing her way through ropes courses, lamenting her husband's death, and wondering if she signed up “the wrong army.” Because then the movie turns into this other thing where Goldie leaves boot camp and dates Armand Assante in Europe, hoping again for an awesome marriage, and the comedy of the movie utterly disintegrates. Surely the Rebel Wilson version of this story deserves a better ending than this truncated version of “Sex and the City”'s sixth season. I'd prefer if Wilson ended up graduating to the role of drill sergeant, at least.
3. Eileen Brennan's role as Col. Lewis must be filled by Jane Lynch.
Jane Lynch once claimed she studied Brennan's work in “Private Benjamin,” watching the movie again and again and becoming obsessed with it. That's no surprise: Brennan's rancor seems like the ancestral grandmother to Sue Sylvester, whose unamused whistle-blowing on “Glee” makes for the show's funniest moments.
4. Let's get to know the other female recruits better.
We don't really learn much about Goldie's bunkmates in “Private Benjamin,” even though one of them is the legendary P.J. Soles in a pretty juicy role. I'd rather see more of a ladies-in-fatigues social dynamic explored than a tacked-on love interest. Show me some competitiveness and camaraderie.
5. Let Goldie play her disapproving mother.
It is blue-rare that we see Goldie Hawn play a slightly unlikable role. I'd love to see her play a true JAP empress and scold Rebel Wilson for her unorthodox life choices. I'd love a whole wave of snide Goldie characters. Let the revolution begin here.
My only request: don’t let Rebel Wilson be in it.
I’m with Mile. Rebel Wilson is obnoxious and the idea of women serving in the armed forces is far more mainstream than it was in the early 80s. I can’t imagine how horrible this will be.
This is a terrible idea. The only possible saving grace is Rebel transforming herself by the end of the movie and becoming a real soldier, weight loss and all.
But really, this is just a terrible terrible idea.
WTF is a JAP Empress? That sounds racist. I googled it…comes up racist.
Jewish American Princess.
The few seconds in that clip where Hawn is looking up into her dad’s eyes while he patronizes her…THAT is what a remake with Rebel Wilson will blissfully forget to include: actual dramatic acting.
The only way to ‘improve’ this remake is to harpoon Rebel Wilson while she’s flopping around the great white whale she is in her oversized bathtub and then not make the movie at all. “Private Benjamin” is not a great movie. It’s one half of a good comedy. Adding Rebel the Hutt to it is just going to turn it into yet another remake that fails miserably to live up to it’s merely average predecessor.
Hopefully this is not happening now, as co-screenwriter Nancy Myers (now the highest paid woman director in Hollywood) has already expressed her desire to leave it alone. If you are interested, here is my Diamond-winning review of PRIVATE BENJAMIN I wrote last year: [dvd.ciao.co.uk]. Hope you like it! :)