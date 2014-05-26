5 essential ‘X-Men’ stories you need to read after seeing ‘Days of Future Past’

#Wolverine
and 05.26.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) “X-Men: Days of Future Past” has hit theaters and, spoiler alert, nothing will ever be the same again. Seriously. No previous “X-Men” film enacted changes this sweeping while simultaneously pulling from disparate parts of the franchise's fifty-year history. By the time the post-credits sequence has ended — you did stick around for it, didn't you?! — odds are you'll be left with a few burning questions and a desire to read more about some of the mutants you just saw on the big screen. 

Well, we're here to help facilitate your post-“Days of Future Past” reading frenzy! To that end, we've compiled a reading list that tackles some of the film's overarching themes and plot points, spotlights some specific characters and looks ahead to the franchise's future. We'll throw up another spoiler warning here, mostly because we really don't want to ruin that post-credits scene for anyone who's managed to remain in the dark until now. Ready? Here's what you need to read.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine
TAGSAstonishing XMenBishopBishops CrossingDark Phoenix SagaDays of Future PastGet MystiqueMagnetoMarvel ComicsMYSTIQUEUncanny XMenWOLVERINExmenXMen Days of Future Past

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP