5 Marvel Characters We’d Like To See Lupita Nyong’o Play

(CBR) Few actors have years as good as the one Lupita Nyong”o is currently having right now. Fresh off of an Academy Award for her critically acclaimed performance in Best Picture winner “12 Years a Slave,” Nyong”o has just signed on for a role in “Star Wars: Episode VII.” Not only does Nyong”o”s involvement in J.J. Abrams” “Star Wars” sequel up the expectations for that film considerably, it also means that Nyong”o is going to use her momentum and time in the spotlight to defy convention by traveling to genres dominated by white male actors. This is a very welcome change.
This would also be a welcome change for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, should Nyong”o continue to balance her filmography with both dramatic and blockbuster roles. So far, there have been very few women of color in Marvel”s big screen output; Zoe Saldana”s Gamora is the only one that comes to mind. That”s a shame considering how progressive the MCU films have been regarding men of color and female roles. Here”s hoping that Marvel”s planning on fixing that, and that they”ll have Lupita Nyong”o put her talents to work in one of these roles.
This article is f#cking asanine. I mean, best of luck to Lupita and everything, but there isn’t the slightest hint that she’s in contention for a Marvel role. All this is is you sh#theads riding the bandwagon. Lupita Nyong’o has some buzz right now so you’re jumping in to suck a little of it off with no factual basis. A year ago you would have written this about Jennifer Lawrence and a year from now you’ll write something similar about something else. Literally all you’re doing is picking the momentary “it girl” and talking about how cool she is right now. It is so goddamn lame. It’s white noise. It’s fark. Ugh.
I’ll admit I’ve had a few glasses of wine tonight but you know what? I’m not wrong.
You sound ignorant and uninformed. People aren’t on the Lupita “bandwagon”. People are showing support for a YOUNG black actress who gave an INCREDIBLE performance that was unmatched in 12 Years A Slave. Not only that but she was also in the film NON-STOP even though she had a minor role in the film, it still went on to be number 1 at the box office earlier this year. Lupita is also part of the DISNEY family (Star Wars, Marvel, etc) now because she got cast in STAR WARS. If anyone sounds desperate/angry it’s only you and others who are pressed at mainstream bloggers who are supporting an upcoming poc female actress in a male/white dominated Hollywood. She’s not a “it girl” just like there’s no “it man”. In Hollywood. Remain angry.
Um, no. A year ago Jennifer Lawrence was already filming Days of Future Past and had already appeared as Mystique in the previous film. Your letting your hate control your judgment. Maybe you should visit a site with puppies and bunnies or something.
My suggestion would also be that she play Shuri aka the female Black Panther. I have a feeling Marvel will announce Black Panther at comic-con next month. Chadwick Boseman has been asked several times throughout the summer by reporters on red carpets if he’s been approached to play Black Panther and he’s made it very obvious that he has been asked to play the role. Also…Marvel has been talking about Black Panther A LOT in the past 2 months on their twitter accounts and Stan Lee even said in an interview last week “I can’t wait to see Black Panther on screen”. I hope it happens :)