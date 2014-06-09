5 Marvel Characters We’d Like To See Lupita Nyong’o Play

(CBR) Few actors have years as good as the one Lupita Nyong”o is currently having right now. Fresh off of an Academy Award for her critically acclaimed performance in Best Picture winner “12 Years a Slave,” Nyong”o has just signed on for a role in “Star Wars: Episode VII.” Not only does Nyong”o”s involvement in J.J. Abrams” “Star Wars” sequel up the expectations for that film considerably, it also means that Nyong”o is going to use her momentum and time in the spotlight to defy convention by traveling to genres dominated by white male actors. This is a very welcome change.

This would also be a welcome change for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, should Nyong”o continue to balance her filmography with both dramatic and blockbuster roles. So far, there have been very few women of color in Marvel”s big screen output; Zoe Saldana”s Gamora is the only one that comes to mind. That”s a shame considering how progressive the MCU films have been regarding men of color and female roles. Here”s hoping that Marvel”s planning on fixing that, and that they”ll have Lupita Nyong”o put her talents to work in one of these roles.