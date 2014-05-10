5 Questions we want answered on the ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ season finale

(CBR)

“Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will air its first season finale this Tuesday on ABC, thus bringing to a close the very first season of television from Marvel Studios” very first TV series. It”s been a turbulent first season for Coulson and his crew, especially since the very status quo name-dropped in the show”s title was dismantled by “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” The ragtag team still got to go on a number of missions as agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. before Hydra revealed their master plan, and while those bad guy of the week episodes may have left critics a little critical early on, fans have pretty much unanimously praised the last few post-“Winter Soldier” episodes for taking chances, upping the stakes, and kicking the show”s spy game up a few notches.

The show”s even done a solid job of pulling the curtain back on a number of big mysteries. The Clairvoyant”s been revealed, as have both Agent May and Ward”s statuses as sneaky double agents (May for Nick Fury, Ward for Hydra). But even with a number of “S.H.I.E.L.D.’s” secrets exposed, there are still a few that we hope get answered in this week”s finale. We”ve narrowed the list down to these five.

Will Fitz come clean to Simmons?

Agents Fitz and Simmons have been inseparable since the very first episode; in fact, they”ve been so inseparable that their names tend to blend together into one – “FitzSimmons.” This bond seemed to be strictly platonic at first, with the two S.H.I.E.L.D. officers bickering back and forth like a science bro and sis, but the introduction of Agent Triplett in the last few episodes as both a new member of the team and potential love interest for Agent Simmons has placed Fitz on high alert. Suddenly the feelings that were ever so slightly hinted at in the first few episodes have come screaming to the surface, with Fitz stifling them as best he can. That hasn”t stopped Simmons from noticing a change in their relationship. Now that the pair is in big time peril, will Fitz feel compelled to tell her how he feels?

What”s up with the blue tube guy?

While searching for the truth behind Coulson”s miraculous resurrection, the gang stumbled across a secret S.H.I.E.L.D. base and project T.A.H.I.T.I. The base itself got blown up real good, but not before Phil got a glimpse of what brought him back to life. With the rest of his team scrambling to get to their jet in time, Agent Coulson came across a dead humanish life form in a tube. We have to say humanish because the guy was incredibly and totally blue. The show has since name-dropped the Kree, Marvel”s most prominent species of blue extraterrestrials, which makes us wonder if Agent Coulson has some intergalactic blood running through his veins. The same serum pulled from Blue Tube Guy now courses through Skye and Garrett, so this question”s answer now pertains to almost half the cast.

Will Graviton come back?

We could also ask, “Will Dr. Franklin Hall take on the super villain name Graviton?,” but first thing”s first. The character debuted in the third episode as an unassuming scientist developing gravity-altering weapons, a far cry form the cape-wearing comic book villain he was based on. But at the end of the episode, Dr. Hall found himself trapped inside a big ol” chunk of gravitonium. That sounds exactly like a super villain origin if ever we heard one, and it seems like Hall”s poised for a big comeback. That return was hinted at in episode eighteen, “Providence,” when Garrett and Ward overthrew a S.H.I.E.L.D. prison called the Fridge and dropped that hunk of gravitonium into their Hydra shopping cart. Will Garrett be unleashing Graviton on our heroes in the season finale?

Did they really kill Victoria Hand?

The high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. agent”s death may have seemed like a done deal when it happened at the end of “Turn, Turn, Turn,” but we have to remember that this is a comic book show we”re dealing with here. Hand was off-screen when Ward shot her, most likely because ABC didn”t want to overdo it on the graphic violence involved with shooting someone multiple times at point blank range. But after seeing “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” we now know that fake-out deaths happen in the MCU, especially where S.H.I.E.L.D. is concerned. It would make sense for the show-runners to leave a little of wiggle room with Hand”s death, especially if they want to reveal Ward as a double-double agent and try to get him back in the audience”s good graces. If that”s the case, then we might learn that Agent Hand faked her death in order to keep Ward undercover as one of Garrett”s operatives.

Who are Skye”s parents?

We learned right at the start of the season that Skye”s an orphan, and the mystery of her true parentage has only grown since then. We now know that infant Skye was rescued by S.H.I.E.L.D. from a destroyed village in China, a village that the most recent episode revealed to have been destroyed by Skye”s own “monstrous” parents. This mystery”s been around from almost day one of the series, and the revelation that it was Skye”s parents that wanted her dead came just last week. If that”s not a sign that the show”s prepping us for a big reveal, then we”re going to have to reevaluate how we watch and analyze television.