5 Questions we want answered on the ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ season finale

(CBR)
“Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” will air its first season finale this Tuesday on ABC, thus bringing to a close the very first season of television from Marvel Studios” very first TV series. It”s been a turbulent first season for Coulson and his crew, especially since the very status quo name-dropped in the show”s title was dismantled by “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” The ragtag team still got to go on a number of missions as agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. before Hydra revealed their master plan, and while those bad guy of the week episodes may have left critics a little critical early on, fans have pretty much unanimously praised the last few post-“Winter Soldier” episodes for taking chances, upping the stakes, and kicking the show”s spy game up a few notches.
The show”s even done a solid job of pulling the curtain back on a number of big mysteries. The Clairvoyant”s been revealed, as have both Agent May and Ward”s statuses as sneaky double agents (May for Nick Fury, Ward for Hydra). But even with a number of “S.H.I.E.L.D.’s” secrets exposed, there are still a few that we hope get answered in this week”s finale. We”ve narrowed the list down to these five.
Will Fitz come clean to Simmons?
Agents Fitz and Simmons have been inseparable since the very first episode; in fact, they”ve been so inseparable that their names tend to blend together into one – “FitzSimmons.” This bond seemed to be strictly platonic at first, with the two S.H.I.E.L.D. officers bickering back and forth like a science bro and sis, but the introduction of Agent Triplett in the last few episodes as both a new member of the team and potential love interest for Agent Simmons has placed Fitz on high alert. Suddenly the feelings that were ever so slightly hinted at in the first few episodes have come screaming to the surface, with Fitz stifling them as best he can. That hasn”t stopped Simmons from noticing a change in their relationship. Now that the pair is in big time peril, will Fitz feel compelled to tell her how he feels?
What”s up with the blue tube guy?
While searching for the truth behind Coulson”s miraculous resurrection, the gang stumbled across a secret S.H.I.E.L.D. base and project T.A.H.I.T.I. The base itself got blown up real good, but not before Phil got a glimpse of what brought him back to life. With the rest of his team scrambling to get to their jet in time, Agent Coulson came across a dead humanish life form in a tube. We have to say humanish because the guy was incredibly and totally blue. The show has since name-dropped the Kree, Marvel”s most prominent species of blue extraterrestrials, which makes us wonder if Agent Coulson has some intergalactic blood running through his veins. The same serum pulled from Blue Tube Guy now courses through Skye and Garrett, so this question”s answer now pertains to almost half the cast.
Will Graviton come back?
We could also ask, “Will Dr. Franklin Hall take on the super villain name Graviton?,” but first thing”s first. The character debuted in the third episode as an unassuming scientist developing gravity-altering weapons, a far cry form the cape-wearing comic book villain he was based on. But at the end of the episode, Dr. Hall found himself trapped inside a big ol” chunk of gravitonium. That sounds exactly like a super villain origin if ever we heard one, and it seems like Hall”s poised for a big comeback. That return was hinted at in episode eighteen, “Providence,” when Garrett and Ward overthrew a S.H.I.E.L.D. prison called the Fridge and dropped that hunk of gravitonium into their Hydra shopping cart. Will Garrett be unleashing Graviton on our heroes in the season finale?
Did they really kill Victoria Hand?
The high-ranking S.H.I.E.L.D. agent”s death may have seemed like a done deal when it happened at the end of “Turn, Turn, Turn,” but we have to remember that this is a comic book show we”re dealing with here. Hand was off-screen when Ward shot her, most likely because ABC didn”t want to overdo it on the graphic violence involved with shooting someone multiple times at point blank range. But after seeing “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” we now know that fake-out deaths happen in the MCU, especially where S.H.I.E.L.D. is concerned. It would make sense for the show-runners to leave a little of wiggle room with Hand”s death, especially if they want to reveal Ward as a double-double agent and try to get him back in the audience”s good graces. If that”s the case, then we might learn that Agent Hand faked her death in order to keep Ward undercover as one of Garrett”s operatives.
Who are Skye”s parents?
We learned right at the start of the season that Skye”s an orphan, and the mystery of her true parentage has only grown since then. We now know that infant Skye was rescued by S.H.I.E.L.D. from a destroyed village in China, a village that the most recent episode revealed to have been destroyed by Skye”s own “monstrous” parents. This mystery”s been around from almost day one of the series, and the revelation that it was Skye”s parents that wanted her dead came just last week. If that”s not a sign that the show”s prepping us for a big reveal, then we”re going to have to reevaluate how we watch and analyze television.
This Ward double, double agent stuff has to stop. If that were the case, he would not have had to kill Patton Oswalt’s character.
Write a comment…My last pay check was $9500 working 12 hours a week online. My neighbour’s sister has been averaging 15k for months now and she works about 20 hours a week. I can’t believe how easy it was once I tried it out.
This is what I do,,,,,,,,,
??????? ???????
WARPJOBS.COM
??????? ???????
GO TO THE SITE FOR MORE INFO AND HELP………………
Huh.
If these are honestly the burning questions that need to be answered, such as “Putz’s” feelings for Simmons, then I can only guess this show honestly hasn’t gotten any better after all, in spite of how great The Winter Soldier was.
Honestly, if one annoying character’s romantic yearnings for another is one of the questions needing an answer, then this show still isn’t living up to its potential.
Honestly, anything short of killing off most of the original cast (keep Coulson and May, then kill the rest) will not help this show. Those you still watching SHIELD but not watching Arrow should re-think that strategy, because Arrow’s the better show.
Arrow’s a little too much of soap-opera at times, but it’s really come on strong over the past few months. Anyhow, I’ll continue to pass on SHIELD but hope for better things out of “Agent Carter.”
Arrow isn’t on terrestrial TV in the UK, were stuck with Agents of SHIELD, well until Dr Who returns. ;)
I liked Arrow at the beginning of the show. But I thought it turned into a story with bad dialogue and a friend of mine convinced me that it had bad acting.
About Agents of Shield,
I really like it. There is drama and conflict as well as comdey and good acting.
I personally do not want to believe Ward is a double-double agent. I think he was a double agent among Shield working for Hydra. My reasoning for this is that he tries to force Sky to release classified info. He killed Agent Han and did not fake it because if he had Garret would have killed Agent Han and then would have questioned Ward. Ward also killed the agent in the tunfdra base and shot two police officers. If Ward was really a Shield agent he would let the police officers arrest him because he would know Coulson and May would make up and create a trick to save him but he did not consent and fought off the police officers.
-Sam.
I don’t see how Ward could be a “double-double agent” because of the simple fact that Garrett came to Ward when he was still a troubled youth. That would mean SHIELD enlisted Ward in his youth which would seem to me to go against SHIELDs code of ethics. And if not because of that reason, then because of the fact the Garret came to Ward on his own and because of how weak Ward was his first time in the woods. Unless Ward was an amazingly good actor in his youth which could be why/how he is so good at it now.
Ward is a double double agent because when not working for Shield, he works for In n Out Burgers
“especially if they want to reveal Ward as a double-double agent and try to get him back in the audience’s good graces.”
doesn’t make sense that agent Hand could fake her own death with Ward shooting her right in front of Garrett.