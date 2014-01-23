5 reasons ‘Ant-Man’ could be Marvel’s most exciting movie yet

#Paul Rudd
and 01.23.14 5 years ago 4 Comments

Through Phases One and Two, Marvel fans have had the pleasure to experience film versions of a tech-genius, a gamma-irradiated monster, a god who walks among humanity and a team of legends forging a union to protect the world. As different as they appear on the surface, each of these movies has one thing in common: They’re huge in scope and execution. Because of that, it may come as a surprise that Marvel’s biggest prospective hit may well the one which features their smallest protagonist to date.

Announced well before the phrase “Phase One” was first uttered, director Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man” may not appear to belong on the same plane as “The Avengers,” “Iron Man,” “Thor,” “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “The Incredible Hulk,” but a closer look at some of the elements that make up this long-awaited Marvel film indicate that there is a very real possibility “Ant-Man” could become Marvel Studios’ biggest success story to date. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Rudd
TAGSAntManEDGAR WRIGHTMarvel StudiosPAUL RUDD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP