5 reasons ‘Ant-Man’ could be Marvel’s most exciting movie yet

Through Phases One and Two, Marvel fans have had the pleasure to experience film versions of a tech-genius, a gamma-irradiated monster, a god who walks among humanity and a team of legends forging a union to protect the world. As different as they appear on the surface, each of these movies has one thing in common: They’re huge in scope and execution. Because of that, it may come as a surprise that Marvel’s biggest prospective hit may well the one which features their smallest protagonist to date.

Announced well before the phrase “Phase One” was first uttered, director Edgar Wright’s “Ant-Man” may not appear to belong on the same plane as “The Avengers,” “Iron Man,” “Thor,” “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “The Incredible Hulk,” but a closer look at some of the elements that make up this long-awaited Marvel film indicate that there is a very real possibility “Ant-Man” could become Marvel Studios’ biggest success story to date.