5 reasons why the new ‘Annie’ movie is probably going to be terrible

You know when you taste something really bad, and then you try to get other people to taste it just so you can have someone to commiserate with? That's how I feel right now about the trailer for the new “Annie” movie, because oh my god, it is so bad and you must watch it immediately:
Right? I know. I knooow. This movie is going to be bad, huh? Probably? Here are five reasons why I think so:
1. Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz is one of those actors who I like in some things and then in other things I'm like, “huh, I wonder what happened there.” Based on this trailer I'm going to go out on a limb and say this is more of a “huh, I wonder what happened there”-type Cameron Diaz performance.
2. Quvenzhane Wallis
Don't get me wrong, Quvenzhane Wallis is adorable, and from what I hear she was magical and brilliant in that movie “Beasts of the Southern Wild” that I'm never going to watch. But “Jay-Z's Annie” is a long way from “indie movie in the swampland,” and at least based on this first look I'm thinking something may have gotten lost in translation. I'm not sure what, exactly, but whatever it is, it's probably 100% Will Smith's fault.
3. I'm already really annoyed by these musical numbers
I love a good song-and-dance number as much as the next person, but holy fuck are these songs aggravating. Take this Gif, for instance:
This Gif pisses me off, and there's not even music playing over it. I don't know why. I don't have to know why. All I know is, goddammit, Rose Byrne deserves better.
4. Jamie Foxx does not want to be in this movie
Jamie Foxx is a wonderful actor, but there's something about his expression here that makes me think he was in perennial fight-or-flight response throughout the entire making of this film. Of course afterwards he would've gone home to his swimming pool filled with money and thought, “you know something, that actually wasn't so bad.”
5. It's an “Annie” movie
While I've never seen “Annie” the Broadway musical I have seen the 1982 movie, and honestly, is there anything more to be done with this material that won't be tacky and horrible? Cameron?
I disagree completely. I watched it and thought it was cute. My only quibble is Cameron Diaz. She never been that great of an actress and this is not different.
How did you watch it?
I’ve only seen the clips of Cameron. They are online try youtube
annie is a vision of racists jay z and white hater Jamie foxx
Just watched the entire film. It’s really bad. The lip syncing if terrible and nobody, and I mean nobody in the entire film can dance, so it’s made up for with a million cut shots. This movie is made for ten year old girls. I was so hoping for a more jazzed up version of Annie but all it is is Annie in the Twitter world.
I saw the film too. I came in with an open mind ,because its not my type of movie.I was pleasantly surprised. It was really cute.i liked how it wasn’t urbanized. And Quvenzhane Wallis was sooo good! I was surprised by her voice, its great. I’d see it again.
I recommend it to every family this Christmas.
I have actually just watched it and it was fantastic. Cameron (who i love in every film other than my best friends wedding) is great. I mean, the singing by most of the cast was terrible but i will deffo be watching again!
All that money and hype and you & I’m thinking only you, “thought it was, cute”. hehehe
Yep, it sucked. Rose Byrne is the only good thing in the movie. Everything else, from Quvenzhane Wallis’ no-heart performance, to Cameron Diaz’ racially inspired placement, to Jamie Foxx’s “I did it for the money” phoned-in acting job made me turn this off after the first hour. This movie makes Tyler Perry’s movies look like high art. In fact PERRY should have make this movie. It would have been a WHOLE lot better than this drivel.
You need to shut up. That is not true
I know this is supposed to be quippy, and I happen to totally agree that this movie is going to be terrible, but lines like “from what I hear she was magical and brilliant in that movie “Beasts of the Southern Wild” that I’m never going to watch” come across as glib and they totally undermine your argument.
Well, it’s probably doomed since it’s going up against Night at the Museum 3
To the writer of this article – do you have a heart of stone?
It’s perfectly fine if this isn’t your type of movie, but it in no way looks horrible. Way to shit all over something you know nothing about. The reality of this is that it will probably do extremely well and be very well received by actual movie going audiences, not a critic with a stick up his butt. When did people stop enjoying things that are good natured and fun?
THANK YOU. FINALLY someone with common fucking sense
I completely agree.
This movie will do as well about as well as any Tyler Perry Movie….
This movie will do fine. I watched the trailer and actually liked it a lot. Just because its not your piece of cake doesn’t mean you have to dis it before the movie even hits the theaters. After you watch it your honest opinion can be taken into consideration.
REALLY, another classic turned around by someone thinking changing the main character from White to black like they did with Wild Wild West (which was a GIGANTIC flop) is a financially smart move… NBC also tried this with ironside last season and it only lasted about 5 episodes… Sorry to say I just think when a remake is done the studios should stick whither the original style cast… Hope it does well but the odds are definitely against it…
It REALLY SUCKS dude! I mean it sucks like a prO!
Love it my kids love it so did I. This movie was fun.
i love it…. so all of you hater’s can just shut the fuck up because they are making a lot of money, and here you people are just posting what you think, but i am positive sure that no one will giev a shit about what you think…. so keep on complaining…. hahaha #suckers
This article is stupid and a waste of time to read. We are all entitled to our opinions but I just dont see a valid argument to your opinion.
This is absolute racist bullshit. “Jay Z’s Annie”!?! You are taking a photo of Jamie Foxx IN CHARACTER, WHILE HE’S ACTING and using it as proof that he doesn’t want to be in this film? And you’re right, you can never do anything new with old material, that’s why films like Clueless, West Side story, and DiCaprio’s Romeo and Juliet were complete flops. Shows like Sherlock and Elementary obviously aren’t popular. Be honest: you’re just upset that Annie’s black.
Jay-Z was a producer…
Um, and it’s not racist to change the definition of the character to a “black” person?! What’s wrong with Annie being white? White people can’t jump? I mean, white people can’t act? That’s the way she (and the story) was conceived. There’s nothing wrong with that. If an African-American (or, as I call them, American) creates a character from their experience/discovery, and they make a movie, I don’t think I would take their story and make it mine (else I would be racist for doing so) because it really doesn’t apply to me. I can understand if China, or Russia, or Iran, or a wonderful African nation, want to make a “Annie” movie and use their constituents, but we’re in America, where everyone should be Americans, and changing the original concept just to cater to fellow Americans (forsaking/racially-omitting others), or just to make more moola, is sad and pathetic. But, what do I know, I’m inebriated.
I have to agree a bit with poster “Jamie Fox” because I found it a touch racist they found the need to make everyone black, except kept the nasty miss Hannigan white? I have no issue with Annie being cast as black but they seemed to have an issue with Annie previously being white. And I only say this because Will Smith did this once before? The Karate Kid? He remade it and made the boy black also casting his son, just like he put his daughter in Annie. I just want to know why Mr Will Smith personally seems to have some white hate?
Well, Jay Z is the producer… Besides that, it’s perfectly ok to not like the black aspect. As a black person myself I’m disgusted by anyone taking a classic movie and changing its main characters to black people. I feel like this is them saying, “Hey! We’re not racist! We star blacks, see!” Fucking up a classic movie is not the way to do it.
Can you tell me how a black Annie is significantly any different than a white Moses?
Because blacks have not managed to Steal Moses yet*?
*But they keep trying.
Did you really just say the 1982 version was horrible? It was wonderful!I also feel this article was extremely racist! I can’t wait to see this modern Annie!
The only racist is you! White hater!
Wow, really Clinton.
Did you really just say that the 1982 version was terrible? It was wonderful! I also feel this article to be extremely harsh and racist! I can’t wait to see it!
Clinton: the only white hater there is, is you!!!!! the movie was great, and you can go to hell!!!!
I’d take a HUGE dump on this movie if I ate a big bowl of chili!!!
Thank you for writing this article. Happy to see someone else in the world has some sort of taste. This movie looks wretched.
are you a racist too?
I wonder if I’m the only guy who got a racist vibe off this article.
the entire review was racist when i saw the trailer for this while watching peabody and sherman i was like this looks like something and also perhaps that i am in annie jr. at my school. So yes this entire review was racist
OMG, I can’t help thinking of the Eddie Murphy’s James Brown as Annie on SNL…bwahahahaha!
5 reason’s why no one gives two fucks about what Chris E. think’s about the new version of Annie:
1) he’s a racist prick who obviously has no clue of Jay-z musical talent. After all he did the whole soundtrack to the Great Gatsby, which is probably one of Chris E. the douche bag, favorite film remake of all time. Your micro-aggression in this article is just another form of oppression, thus, displaying to people of color your misogynistic behavior towards black bodies.
2-5) No one cares about your whitewashed opinion, since obviously you have a problem with a talented little black girl playing a LEAD IN A WELL KNOWN, BIG BUDGET MUSICAL. prick.
5 Reasons why SPS is a clueless, progressive beta male:
1) Cries racism when people criticize anything with a black person in it.
2) Thinks race lifting is a great way to remake films that were done twice before to great effect.
3) Accuses those who disagree with his POV “prick” and other derogatory names rather than using tolerance and accepting not everyone thinks like he does.
4) Thinks Jay Z is a talented performer. Wow, they really lowered the talent bar last time I checked it.
and finally….
5)Puts others down to make himself feel superior.
I’ve seen the first two “Annie” films and they were fine, it didn’t need another remake, and definitely not a race lift. Oh and FTR, Cameron Diaz is miscast as Miss Hannigan. The actress playing her should have been older and dumpier. A character actress (perhaps Kathy Kinney) would have been a better choice IMO.
I agree with SPS.
1-nobody cares what little play you were in.
2-remaking Annie and making the cast black is racists in itself. Annie is a red headed white girl. So sick of this double standard racism in the United states.
Mark you say double standard but most biblical movies portray northern europeans as middle-easterners…Exodus Gods and Kings(2014) with Christian Bale(European-English), Son of God(2014) David Rintoul(Scottish), Noah(Russell Crowe – New Zealand)…..Annie(2014)(black—hey! why do they need a racelift for classic ol annie?? Its racist in its self. It challenges whites in ALL the movies as lead roles. Waaaah. Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games(dark skin and dark eyes as described in the book), Prince of Persia’s(Jake Gyllenhall-Swedish/English American)Persians arent caucasian. Tanto in the Lone Ranger(Johnny Depp-French American). All are examples of the SAME thing as Annie…but i bet you’ll call all of these whites replacing minorities, examples of EXCELLENT cinematography am I right? Being uncomfortable with having a ethnicity playing a role of a familiar film you know as being a similar race as your own is ok. The problem is not liking it because of just the change, and enlarging small normal flaws in the movie to say that its LESS of a movie, because of these characters. Your saying EVERYTHING but, i dont like it becuase the characters are minorities. Think about it, why would they cast such caucasian actors as minority roles? They KNOW your naturally inclined to appreciate your own race and see it as superior over other races. Only appreciating and praising caucasian actors, and ignoring and or downplaying minority actors. Just as most caucasians have been calling them superior over the centuries within Europe, North America, and mostly around the world where european settlers have claimed their supposed superiority over the supposedly inferior ethnicity. That why China is such a threat, it threatens Eurocentric superiority notions everywhere.
I believe everyone is mad b/c it’s a black Annie get over it
How many black girls are named Annie???? Weird…
An’nye
but they insist on having a white Moses! hypocrites!
I think that maybe instead of commenting per the adults let the kids be the judge. I saw this movie with 15 little girls and they loved it. That’s the problem today, this movie was made for the kids to enjoy. Whoever they chose to play the part of the characters, it was fun and full of moments to show that there was some times when singing was a form of expressing their feelings and still had fun with it. I suggest that people start looking at these movies with a little more open mind..everything may not appeal to the adults all the time but its not all about you.I ???? my hands to those who put it together and ????’s off to make a new creative movie out there. All this stuff takes money and talent and we need to start commended those and not condemned them. Think about what are we teaching not only the children but each other.
How many black girls are named Annie? How ignorant! I know one. My grandmother who grew up in Alabama picking cotton and lived to be 97 years old. She was the best person in the world because though she lived through the worst time in our American history, she taught us to love everyone. She would hit me with her walking stick (not really but she would threaten to) if I ever treated anyone of any race, status, or background with disrespect. By the way, I saw Annie. I loved it! I cried. It was fun! The movie was made to be different and it was! I loved the old version as well. I grew up doing theater and had the privilege of playing traditionally white roles. I love art and think everyone is entitled to create their own artistic version of a story. It’s called freedom! Not everyone eats the same thing for dinner but don’t spew hatred because someone or something is not like you.
From reading this article it seems like this is 5 reasons why you won’t like the film because you don’t like the actors in the film or the genre. I mean if you don’t like the previous film makes, the musical or from the sounds of it musical numbers in films in general then surely you won’t like the new film automatically. Just because your opinion swings that way does not mean the film will be terrible, just that it won’t be the film you want to watch, I on the other hand love musicals and I think the casting should make for a good, funny cast (and the actress playing Annie is so talented and super cute!)
The girl playing Annie isn’t talented I bet you have no clue what auto tune is. The girl can’t sing or dance all she can do is act. The people making the movie could of casted a much more talented girl too play the role of Annie. And don’t say i’m just being racist because I am African American
Nicholas shut up Annie is very talented and amazing and has the courage to be Annie without regrading the fact that she is black now stop being racist
Your review says a lot about you…not really a reflection of the movie.
Haha, How ridiculous!!! Why not make garfield into a dog named bob? Maybe turn scooby doo into a siamese cat named larry?? I mean, only a few very small liberties will have to be taken. Im not talking racist here, I’m talking about clear differences that a 3 year old would be able to pick out. Reminds me of the south park with indiana jones being repeatedly raped over and over again.?
Agreed. I was a little kid in the 80’s and was obsessed with the original Annie.
My favorite character now as an adult is Miss Hannigan as she was somewhat tragic and still likable. It was the depression and she was trying to keep a bunch of kids fed on her own with limited resources…coupled with a whole lot of self pity. I didn’t get that feeling at all from Cameron Diaz. I saw there was self pity but it was just pathetic, not relatable or funny.
Second, as a foster parent, I am going to be a bit harsh. Group homes are not setup how they showed the kids at the beginning of the trailer. If she has been in since birth like the original Annie and now in a group home, not a foster home, there are probably a lot of issues going on and the kid would not be as clean speaking and unaffected as they show her. Also, what is with the hair. Most kids that age would wear it braided with beads. Also, they mention finding the parents in the trailer. I am sure the department of social services knows exactly where they are and there is a good reason she is not with them.
So this movie might end up being watchable for kids but there is probably too much that is hard to believe as an adult. Of course watching the original Annie as a adult who was around in the depression era might have been hard to swallow as well.
What is with the hair?? What’s wtong with her hair, it’s in an Afro. I think they left it like that because original Annie has big curly red hair, so they obviously did the black version
um….WOW WAS THIS A WASTE OF MY TIME… I disagree with absolutely everything on here…especially the racist ones…you know what I mean and DO NOT TRY TO DENY THAT IT WAS RACIST BECAUSE IT IS!!!!!!!!!!!!! this movie will be amazing and i can see a tom of little girls dressing up to see it…girls of EVERY race!
Zie nu al dat het een geweldige film gaat worden. Dit meisje is GEMAAKT voor deze rol:) !!!
I’m a little perplexed at the amount of people screaming racist here. I’m a black man and agree with most of the review on this trailer. I happen to love the 82 version so much that I recluse myself from having a good opinion on it but it looks absolutely horrible in every way.
Especially Ms. Hannigan who was iconically played by Carol Burnette. For every reason you can be excited in waiting for a new movie, I am/was excited for this and still am but the first time I watched the trailer, I had my jaw dropped in wonderment about how surprisingly bad it looks. I do think that Jamie Foxx looks great in it though. After Django, I have a new respect for him that I didn’t have (even from Ray). He’s now a proven great. But sorry, the trailer is laughable and I’m certainly not racist so everyone should slow they roll and think a bit before posting.
I agree with bobby. Yes, it may seem racist but it’s just HIS opinion. Let’s not forget, NO ONE CARES ABOUT HIS OPINION….or mines. Have a great day!
I think whoever thinks Annie is a terrible movie, should shut the fuck up these reasons make no sense what so ever and Annie is a great family movie. So if your not gunna watch the fucking movie don’t go writing a fucking report about it. Like if you don’t care for it then don’t say shit. Jesus people like you piss me off
As a women of colour and a big fan of Annie I find this article completely racist, Terribly written, and extremely fucking stupid. You must not have ANY time on your hands, because no one that stupid would go out of their way to totally shit on a beloved CHILDHOOD fucking movie. Despicable. I am baffled that someone would say something so harsh and malicious. It brings tears to my eyes. Ignorant asshole
I would rather you be a “woman of right”, instead of an ignorant woman that loves using foul language. He’s not “shitting” on a beloved childhood movie, this is a “new” movie, a racist movie. That’s what should make you “cry”. You, as a woman of colour (color?), should be offended that the “white” people that make this movie possible are using the “black” people to make money.
Every one yells racist the second you criticize anything with another race. That is racism itself you idiot. If we are all so equal then accept criticism from other humans, not races.
this article (or what is trying to be one) is terrible. doesn’t really say anything except you hate a movie for no reason.
This article is dead on. This movie will be laughably bad.
Magnificent trailer! I can’t wait for the movie to come out! The trailer made me laugh out loud and feel as warm inside as the original movie did. Happy people with warm hearts will love this movie.
You are such a self righteous, arrogant racist prick! Have you no heart to diss on a child no matter her race? She is adorable and Annie represented an orphan child! Race was never really that important! They had a white girl because Annie was performed in an era of racism! But, our world has evolved above physicality to Spirituality but thank you for once more proving the true ignorance of man! I for one cannot wait to see this adeptation of Annie! Ever watch the Wiz, well done Motown version to the wizard of oz! Until people like you get a real life and start writing reviews with heart and actual facts and common sense, this world will stay fucked up! Wake the fuck up, America and world and catch up to the 21st Century!!! Because, an opinion is like an ass hole…everybody’s got them!!!
They had a little white girl play Annie in the original because that was how she was written in the original comic that the musical/movie was based on. Annie is well known as the Iconic red headed orphan that lived during the depression. This movie is taking away so much from the original story it is sickening. I hate that they changed the time period more than the race thing. That and the way they are portraying Daddy Warbucks or in this case “Benjamin Stacks”. I wonder if they will even have Rooster. The characters that you see in the trailer fall flat to me.
Wow, you must be without some scruples; Annie was “white” because of racism?! No! She was white because a “white” person wrote a story about their own kind; there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. You would be racist to think otherwise.
Ange, you’re a complete idiot. Annie was white because she was written that way. The only racist is you.
I work at an elementary school and I know it will be a big hit with the kids! They LOVE musicals, boys and girls alike, they learn every song in these movies. Also who cares if it seems real or not IT’S FICTION and most people don’t care, especially kids! To put a modern twist on a classic is wonderful, and you know what it does not matter what race they are to kids, children are not born racist they are raised that way by their ignorant parents! I plan on seeing this movie, time will tell whether it’s a hit or not, honestly now-a-days you can not tell by a trailer.
MDR, you are the person with the most sense between the author and the commentators. You are spot on! This is a tip of hat to an old classic that now has its own modern storyline. No movie is perfect and this one is no different, but I am glad it was made. My little one thoroughly enjoyed it and so did I. You are correct in understanding that kids love to sing and play. This movie speaks to them in their modern day language of technical toys, family issues and what love means in the mixed up relationship world of today. If I had to choose between this movie and any other movie today without seeing it, I’d definitely choose ‘Annie’. It’s musical, bright, funny and Cameron Diaz was the look to who gave the audience a sympathy appeal for Ms. Hannigan. If I had to choose between this movie and any other AFTER seeing ‘Annie’, I’d definitely would over and over again! It is truly a loveable, colorful, fun, the-good-girl-always-wins movie. Everyone should see it!
I don’t think this article is racist but I do think the author misunderstands the point of the movie. I highly doubt they’re trying to make a poignant, critically acclaimed, artistic marvel. Its supposed to be a fun family movie and that’s just what it looks like.
Wow. Someone’s feeling sassy, “she was magical and brilliant in that movie “Beasts of the Southern Wild” that I’m never going to watch. ” A bit smug, huh?
Maybe you as an adult think the movie will be in your words “huh” but, in the opinion of a young girl, it might be “yeah”. Deep down, maybe you think that a remake of Anne should be one type of cast over another. Who knows? In the end, ask little girls their opinion.
“little girls” can’t understand that they are duped…
Great and funny little article. Pay no mind to these idiot crybabies crying foul and try to keep in mind that they can’t wait to see a hip-hop re-telling of the musical “Annie”, therefore their taste levels are total shit.
Careful not to make yourself sound too mature. You have no class, and your writing has as much taste as water. You spend your time spreading your bullshit opinions about movies you don’t even LIKE or care about, all over the internet when you could actually have a life. People who are here want to know helpful opinions, not some random kid who thinks they have taste when they, in reality, don’t know what the hell their talking about.
Whach you taking bout!?! I love Annie! But in the first pic, I also know saw in the trailer yesterday that Miss. Hanigen has her ear ring hooked on her sweater instead of her ear? Plus this was a total waste of time reading! The 1982 version is my favorite! Not to mention I think Africa Americans would hate you if they read this! Plus the songs are awesome! I sing the songs from Annie all the time! Plus this is a movie about a 11 year old girl! I bet if Qenuvzhanes read this, she would maybe cry at your words! How can you hate Annie!?! Annie is my fav movie! Good day to you jerk! D:(
#1 Cameron Diaz is hysterical
#2 Quvenzhane Wallis is adorable
#3 Annie tunes and choreography are cute as heck
#4 Jamie Foxx plays Daddy Warbucks expressions
#5 Definanition of “Tacky” is crass; cheaply vulgar; tasteless; crude. Mostly what Eggertsen’s writing style is in this uncultivated article is.
You’re stupid and this is poorly written. You dismiss an Academy Award winning film you haven’t seen and then deride what is looking to be a fun update to a classic with subtle racism and willfully ignorant banter.
That would fly if there was anything clever about your writing, which there is not.
I actually think “Annie” is perfect material to get an update like this. “Annie” the play is pretty catchy but also has some glaring flaws, and “Annie” from 1982 is very entertaining but really has nothing sacred/untouchable about it.
Also, we all enjoy snarky entertainment posts but if you’re going to be bitchy about a movie based on its 2 minute trailer you should at least come up with better reasons. Vague prejudices about particular actors/admitting you’ve barely watched anything else related to this movie doesn’t make your point.
One name Carol Burnett is what made it untouchable and why any recreation will fail miserably!
I don’t care that Annie is black. I am upset that she doesn’t have red hair. That’s one of the biggest defining characteristics of orphan Annie. It’s like Shirley Temple without red hair- it just seems wrong. Oh- and I totally agree with the Cameron Diaz point. And- I think people are reading racism into this article- I’m pretty sure this author is treading on eggshells even trying to say this movie looks bad because people are automatically going to say “that’s racist” just because it’s obvious that a black Annie is a new idea and some people won’t like that.
Doesn’t make them racists.
5 reasons? You gave no rational explanation as to why it may or may not be outside of false assumptions. Foxx didn’t want to do it? A gun was put to his head? When he’s expressed the polar opposite? The lead star is a good actor as you admit and has done very well but her as a selection for the role is uhh it won’t work! Then you bash musicals etc. If that’s the case why dedicate a blog to a specific type of film you apparently can’t stomach? If I know I have a disdain for horror flicks what sense would it make if I made a whole write up telling people how bad a new upcoming film in that category will be. Lastly how about you actually wait which you didn’t at the time of this article to a proper trailer or even screening was done so you can actually base your opinion on sort of merit? I wonder why you felt the need to go out of your way to prematurely bash this version of the film? Hmm. I wonder why
You’re a loser! This movie is going to be awesome, don’t forget the movie is targeted for children and I guarantee they will love it! If you’re going to give a review of a children’s movie, let your child watch it and then ask their opinion.
Wow…the comments here are pretty intense, (FYI my comment isn’t really for the diluted writer its more so for the others who commented claiming to be culturally sound ppl still rejecting the work of art that is the Annie remake {& and for those of you scoffing…yes a film is a work of art weather its your taste or not}) My common thread is that this botched review did have a taste of racism and for anyone to say it doesn’t might not be reading it right…Jamie Foxx is an excellent choice for a man of power with a soft heart which is essentially who Oliver Warbucks is supposed to be—as far as for Quvenzhané Beasts Of The Southern Wild was an amazing WORK OF ART, so I have no doubt that she will fit the part very well. Moving on to Cameron Diaz, she may be the biggest question mark of the trailer but if you now anything about foster care it is a pretty shit free job meaning that as long as you keep the kids alive your still going to get paid and Diaz fits the part of a careless slacker who’ll just count the kids and keep it moving, an older actress wouldn’t be so much careless but more of a caregiver which is innate in older women.
On top of all of the casting critiques it is a REMAKE, nothing is going to be as great as the original, and to make it exactly the same will be completely pointless. Yes, the two main characters are BLACK someone PLEASE tell me what is wrong with that!!?? Annie has been done time and time again and she’s always been white so an innovative mind said “hey lets bare a bit away from tradition and change it up a bit” (I wonder how many of you thought it was okay to cast Ryan Reynolds as The Green Lantern when he’s been BLACK for years…in my opinion thats what made that movie suck!)
But like someone already said, if you don’t like musicals and dance numbers your not going to like the movie regardless of the cast so yet again you opinion does not matter because you are not looking objectively at the product of art.
Speaking of art Jay-Z is an artist whether you like him or not he’s still an artist and when your net worth is over a billion dollars who has time to argue he’s clearly doing something right.
OVERALL will the movie be spectacular….maybe, maybe not but will it be trash and terrible that is highly doubtful
What the fuck is your problem you closed minded hypocrite. By the way, I could easily take an sad photo of another actor from a movie trailer and say that he/she doesn’t want to act in it. Don’t speak for things you don’t have a grasp over. Closed minded people like you are never going to be successful enough to make a movie even near “Annie”.
Anyone else notice that Annie is not an orphan anymore? She’s a foster kid? And Ms. Hannigan is her foster mother vs orphanage matron? What the?
Omg!!!! To whoever wrote this article: I hate you. You can’t tell that much from a 2 minute trailer, do stop trying to be some kind of ugly brat.(which you don’t need to try because you are) and seriously? If anybody who reads this and agrees with me please like. Because I don’t have a heart of stone like the person who wrote this.
Hm. Maybe you should catch a production of the original musical.
Hm. Maybe you should catch a production of the original musical for some context. Not that I am disagreeing with your assessment, but context is good.
Everytime you hear a white person complain about a fictional character being cast with a person of color as ridiculous just shout. “Jesus Christ!! Mother Mary and Moses!” Literally now always depicted as white people when that would be impossible. Oh yeah and Cleopatra too. Paul Bunyan…
Is this writer a moron or what? I happend here by curiosity after googling the movie. Are you really saying that because Wallis did “Beasts Of The Southern Wild”, that she is no a typecast actor and therefore cannot do “Annie”? WHAT??!! I’m speechless…
Write a Is this writer a moron or what? I happend here by curiosity after googling the movie. Are you really saying that because Wallis did “Beasts Of The Southern Wild”, that she is no a typecast actor and therefore cannot do “Annie”? WHAT??!! I’m speechless…comment…
Guessing if you don’t like any of the main actor’s or any movies in general, this movie probably isn’t aimed at you. I personally think it looks great though I’m not sure about Cameron Diaz in it
Annie is bound to be a hit. Honestly SIA’s version of “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile” is a perfect modern rendition of my childhood.
I’m going to watch it when it comes out and buy the album cause I heard Sia is featured on it!