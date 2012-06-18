5 suggestions to save Adam Sandler’s career

Adam Sandler in a tough spot. His latest picture, “That’s My Boy,” just endured one of the worst opening weekends of his career. Moreover, audiences only gave the picture a B Cinemascore which is a bad sign for its long term prospects. The only silver lining is that reviews for “Boy” were a bit better than “Jack and Jill” last November (which isn’t saying much).
While audiences have kept Sandler at the top of the box office consistently since “Billy Madison” 17 years ago, critics have rarely been on board with Sandler’s brand of broad comedy. Unfortunately, the overall quality of his films may finally be catching up with him. Many in the industry are blaming the Razzie-winning “Jack and Jill” on the poor debut of “Boy,” but it’s clearly more of a cumulative effect of forgettable flicks such as “Grown Ups” and “Just Go With It.” And, unfortunately, when Sandler has taken chances with a drama such as “Reign Over Me” or a dramedy such as “Funny People” (both films where Sandler received great individual reviews) the disappointing financial results seem to have scared him off from going in a different direction.*
*The one exception being “Punch-Drunk Love.” An indie experiment Sandler has shown no intention of exploring again.
At this point, Sandler is currently in production on “Grown Ups 2” which could either temporarily put him back in moviegoers good graces or be another “surprising” disappointment. The 45-year-old is also expected to reunite with Kevin James for the comedy “Valet Guys,” but whether the film will be green lit at this point remains to be seen.
Ever since his years on “SNL,” Sandler has displayed an every-man charisma and willingness to put himself in embarrassing situations or characters for the benefit of his audience. Not every comedic actor of his generation would be willing to go where he’s gone over the years and, even he would likely admit, it hasn’t always worked out. Will the shock of “Boy’s” performance convince Sandler he needs to make some changes on the creative side? We’d certainly like to think so. Taking all this into account, here are five suggestions we hope Sandler will take to extend his career.
1. Sometimes being too loyal doesn’t work in a creative medium
Sandler and his producing partner Jack Giarraputo have a tremendous amount of creative control with the films they make and have consistently pulled from the same pool of directors, actors, screenwriters, costumers, you name it. Sandler tried to go in a different direction on “Boy” with Sean Anders (“Hot Tub Time Machine”), but he’s usually in the hands of Dennis Dugan (six and about to be seven times), Peter Segal (three times) and Frank Coraci (three times). It’s arguably worse in front of the camera. It’s one thing to reunite with Chris Rock or Steve Buscemi, but the consistent use of Kevin James (four times), David Spade, Colin Quinn, Nick Swardson (seven times) and Rob Schneider (11 times) puts a second-rate and increasingly out-of-touch spin on his films. There is something incredibly admirable about providing work for your friends in Hollywood. Especially when you set up and produce smaller commercial films to, um “help” their careers (“Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star,” “Grandma’s Boy”). To say such loyalty is rare in the movie industry is an understatement, but it’s becoming a burden to Sandler’s reputation with moviegoers.
2. Don’t be afraid to make smaller films again
Outside of “Punch-Drunk Love,” Sandler really hasn’t delved into independent cinema. “Reign Over Me” was framed as an indie, but had a studio price tag of $20 million and was marketed like a major release. He’s spoken previously about how nervous it makes him to star in more dramatic roles (he famously dropped out of Tarantino’s “Inglorious Basterds”) , but at this point even making an unconventional comedy — even in a supporting role or ensemble piece — could really help fuel his creativity. It might even be an eye-opener to filmmakers who may not have considered Sandler open to jumping outside his comfort zone in the past.
3. Better Team-Ups
As noted, Sandler clearly loves working with friends such as James and Rock, but why did we never see him in a movie with Jim Carrey at Carrey’s career height? Why hasn’t he teamed up with Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn, Jack Black, Steve Carell or even “SNL” vets such as Will Ferrell or Eddie Murphy? (We’re not sure “Boy’s” Samberg counts as a star yet.) Sandler was fantastic with Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill and up and comers such as Aubrey Plaza and Aziz Ansari in “People,” why didn’t he reunite with any of them in his next few films? Or actors of that ilk? One of his biggest hits pitted him against Jack Nicholson (“Anger Management”). Why wouldn’t he try an unexpected pairing like that again?
4. Make another Sports flick
One thing that Sandler has been known for is his association to professional sports and films such as “Happy Gilmore” (“Caddyshack” for a younger generation), “The Waterboy” and “The Longest Yard.” The latter two wouldn’t be considered classics, but from a commercial standpoint they appeal dirtily to his longtime male fan base. A huge NBA fan, Sandler still hasn’t made a real basketball comedy yet. Why not now?
5. Don’t be afraid to make another R-rated movie
In many ways, teaming up with Samberg in “Boy” and going in an R-rated direction was a “change” from Sandler’s recent filmography. Before “Boy,” the only other R-rated comedy Sandler had starred in was “Funny People.” Studio executives will try to sell Sandler’s camp that his audience is so family-friendly he needs to stick to PG-13 films, but ask Eddie Murphy how long that strategy can last creatively. There have been numerous box office blockbusters that were R-rated over the past decade. Sandler’s on screen persona should be a perfect fit for the right R-rated edgier material. Perhaps the third time’s the charm?
Do you think Sandler can turn the tide? Share your thoughts below.
Spanglish seems to be forgotten by critics, but it was a more serious role that Sandler was amazing in. I’ve been a fan of his crazy, immature comedy since I was in high school, but he really is a talented actor, with a lot of range–when he wants to be.
Great article, I agree. Still hoping for a sequel to ‘Billy Madison’ but that’s not likely.
And I think you reference Samberg in bullet 4 when you meant Sandler.
He simply needs to grow up. He’s made a career out of playing adults with arrested development, even his “fans” are fed up and they stayed away in droves. The message couldn’t be clearer: GROW UP!. Time to start picking better scripts and more mature roles
The problem with Sandler is that he assumes his audiences are sheep. He just figures that if he pumps out something that has his name and production label on it, people will just automatically throw their money at it. Well thankfully, people are finally wising up to his crap.
Some of these points are valid (though I think the R-rated suggestion has potential to go horribly wrong), but I think the main problem is that Adam Sandler is in an arrested development stage of his career. He refuses to evolve his talents or schtick, even when he has shown he is fully capable of doing so. He is afraid to make career changes because he does not want to risk not making lots of money. Why else would he suddenly shift from parodying his career in Funny People to diving back head first into the stuff he was making fun of? He is a coward, or at least that is the impression we get from moves like that.
Look Adam, Robin Williams, Jim Carrey, Jonah Hill and numerous other comedians have proven that sometimes making a bold career move and sticking to it can earn you just as much respect as your usual bag of tricks. Williams and Carrey have also proven, however, that retreating back to your safe zone can more or less kill your career. Don’t make their mistake. Stick to your guns and try new things. Take the next Tarantino film, do an indie flick, get rid of the man-child schtick, etc. Just do something to convince people you are not a one-note money grubbing hack because that is what you are selling yourself as now.
Here’s what he should do: shutter Happy Madison completely and only work with A list talent. He can’t possibly need the money at this point. He’s proven he can act when he works with top talent. My guess is he doesn’t care about the kinds of crap he’s making.
Also, nostalgia is a terrible thing — his early movies were awful too.
Sander needs to start working with more directors like Paul Thomas Anderson again. I would love to see him cast in a gritty scorsese movie. No more poorly written comedies please, 8 was enough. Come on buddy, move on while your young. Your much to talented for that shit, haven’t you proved that to yourself by now?
If u are a fan of an actor, regardless of reviews, or the type of actor whether it’s action drama or comedy, you will watch. I have seen every movie from the beginning and will not stop because of bad box office or reviews. he is my favorite comedian and always will be
Reply to comment… heck yeah I agree 100 percent I have scene all of his movies and I like them all I own all of them b size that my boy bc it’s not on dvd yet
There’s an interesting take on Sandler with respect to “Jack and Jill”. If you have 40 minutes to kill it is worth a watch. I like these guys.
[redlettermedia.com]
Basically what they are saying is that Sandler is just raking in money for him and his buddies while doing the least amount of work possible.
I don’t think it’s a question of “can he change the tide” but rather, does he want to? Movies like “Jack & Jill” convince me that he probably sits around the dinner table and has his kids pitch him movie ideas — “Daddy, you should do a movie where you’re a girl!” “Oh my god that would be SO FUNNY!”
I don’t know how else you explain it. You’d think an actor who never has to worry about making movies for the paycheck would want to take more creative risks because he can. That’s why, like Eddie Murphy, I don’t think he cares about being creatively interesting.
Don’t try to save his career. He is a hateful troll who harbors bottomless contempt for his audience. Let him just fade away.
The only thing that can save Sandler’s career is to stop making movies, period. The man has NEVER, EVER been funny or appealing (aside from Punch Drunk Love, and that was all PTA).
You guys don’t know what your talking about that my boy was funny I laugh my but off adam sandler is one of my favorite actors I own all his movies so far and I will always watch his movies and buy them he is one funny man
Adam, get off this post man. 1 comment out of 5000 is not going to make a difference.
You need to grow up. Aren’t you tired of being 12?
With the exception of idea number 2, in case you haven’t noticed yet, he’s in talks to do Three Mississippi with Will Ferrell, which as of this moment is a Gary Sanchez production, is a sports flick, teams him up with the more capable Ferrell, and could possibly be R-rated.
And also, he’s not doing Valet Guys with Kevin James. Kevin Hart is now taking Sandler’s place.
If he wants to pair with somebody new and is willing to give up some of the creative control, he could pair with Louis CK and could be something special. I wish he’d do more like ‘Funny People’.
So does nobody really know about Three Mississippi?
The truth of the matter is, Adam Sandler is rich as fuck. He’s worth like 350 million. He could quit right now and still live more lavishly then any of us could dream of. So to him making movies is more of a habit or hobby now than it is for economic reasons. Which is probably also why he isn’t as great as he was before. He is not making his mark on the world, he has made it. He is one of the trail blazers for the entertainment industry and in spite of all that, it is only natural that he won’t remain on top forever.
He’s still the guy in the tollbooth from “Big Daddy” – got a lot of talent and creativity, but he does what makes HIM happy, and couldn’t care less about his critics. I call that success. Go Adam!!!!!
Sandler and his loyal sidekicks don’t seem to be in the least concerned about quality anything , so much so, a flop could be considered their trademark.
I pretty much enjoy everything he does. Those movies aren’t that bad, even Jack and Jill was funny and entertaining. He hasn’t changed at all. The problem is other people who want him to make the same movie everytime. I say let him do whatever he wants, he’s an expert in the field, not any critics or movie goers. If he changes his formula, he will ruin everything. He’s great in everything. He should have to walk on water twice just to make a point.
Shouldn’t I mean
Sandler is going to end up like Jerry Lewis, who also played an adult that has the mindset of a child. From 1957 to 1968, Lewis was a bigger star than Sandler.
But ten years of playing the adult/child idiot killed ticket sales and his ten year contract (Paramount?)was not renewed. Lewis also liked to surround himself with the same actors. He also directed most of his films.
Sandler appears to be headed in the same direction as Lewis but it will probably take a few more duds before Hollywood drops him from major star status.