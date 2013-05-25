Watch: 6 perfect 6-second ‘Fast & Furious 6’ interview clips

#Paul Walker #Vin Diesel #The Rock
05.25.13 5 years ago

Are you a fan of the “Fast & Furious” franchise and also the number 6? Really? Well that is the weirdest fetish ever. But you’re in luck today. We’ve put together 6 perfect clips from our “Fast & Furious” interviews, and they all 6 seconds long. Boy, math is hard.

1. The Rock is something of an authority on what things are badass.

2. Directors have the coolest damn jobs.

3. Paul Walker has found the heart of the series.

4. Beautiful British accent, Vin.

5. From silly to serious in under 6 seconds.

6. Jordana Brewster just wants a drink.

