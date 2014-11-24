7 baffling questions President Snow of ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ refused to answer

#Jennifer Lawrence
11.24.14

LionsGate

Just about the only major complaint anyone has with “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” is that pesky “Part 1” on the end. You could argue there was no real reason to split Suzanne Collins” third novel in half, but the rebuttal is obviously “$$$$$$” and who can argue with that?

Given most of the “Mockingjay” action happens in the second half of the books, this film could”ve been a slow slog…and for some it probably was. But for me, and plenty of others, it was an excellent way to let the horror of dystopian society and imminent civil war breathe a little. Do we trust the leaders of the rebellion, or has Katniss just traded puppet masters? How do you unhook the chains of tyranny without leaving nothing but rubble and extinction in your wake? And how do you not go crazy – much less function – when faced with how powerless you are to save your loved ones from torture?

But that”s not to say there wasn”t baffling behavior going on in “Mockingjay Part 1.” Oh no, it was all just coming from President Snow. Speaking of, I have a few questions for our benevolent dictator…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSDONALD SUTHERLANDHUNGER GAMESJENNIFER LAWRENCEmockingjayTHE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART ONE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP