7 more ideas for ‘Sesame Street’ now that they’ve introduced a Muppet with an incarcerated parent

One of America’s most unfortunate realities is that so many children have a parent in prison (1 in 28, according to a recent statistic), and the always progressive “Sesame Street” has taken steps to make these children feel a little more normal. The show recently introduced a Muppet named Alex, who has blue hair, a hoodie, and a dad behind bars. Incarceration is just the latest in a long line of topics the show has tackled, having preciously addressed family issues like divorce and military deployment. And why stop there? Here are 7 more suggestions for new “Sesame Street” characters.

1. A Muppet whose family is middle class and totally unremarkable in every way, whose major problem is that he’ll never have anything interesting to in for his college admissions essays.

2. Ozkar the dumpster-diving, anti-consumerist freegan who pays $1,500 a month for his luxury dumpster in Williamsburg.

3. Juggalo Muppet — because what kid doesn’t love face paint?

4. A sad little broken Muppet whose mother is a reality star, and who lives his life under constant media scrutiny.

5. Paparazzi Muppets who constantly try and catch Reality Star Muppet in compromising positions with Ernie.

6. Gluten- Free Cookie Monster, who has Celiac’s but can still enjoy the same kinds of food as other people as long as he’s willing to make a few adjustments.

7. Another Mr. Snuffleupagus, but one whose name is spelled more intuitively.