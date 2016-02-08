76 days until ‘Game of Thrones’ – Look forward to 2017 with this stunning calendar art

2016 may have only just begun, but it”s never to early to be thinking about the future. Especially when the future involves intricate art designed specifically for a Game of Thrones calendar. Or more specifically, a calendar based on the book series, as there are some very specific design element only in George R.R. Martin”s novels.

Martin”s minions unveiled the cover for next year”s calendar last week. Featuring artist Didier Graffet – whose work is AMAZING – the 2017 calendar will have scenes from some of the most iconic moments in Westerosi history and beyond.

Art of this caliber takes time to craft, which means Graffet is already hard at work. The cover showcases the Battle of the Blackwater, dragon fire exploding on the water and catapult”s fire upon ships from the Red Keep in the background.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 24, 2016.