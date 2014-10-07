‘7th Heaven’ star Stephen Collins fired from ‘Ted 2’ over molestation allegations

“7th Heaven” star Stephen Collins, who has allegedly admitted to molesting several children in an audio tape that surfaced today, has been terminated from a small role he was slated to play in Seth MacFarlane's “Ted 2,” EW has learned.

Though he hasn't officially been charged with a crime, the 67-year-old actor is currently under investigation for the content of the tapes (posted by TMZ), in which a man presumed to be Collins admits to molesting one girl and exposing himself to at least two others. The audio was allegedly recorded by Collins' wife Faye Grant during a joint therapy session. The couple are currently going through a lengthy divorce.

In addition to the “Ted 2” firing, Collins has also resigned his position on the national board of actors' union SAG-AFTRA, as reported by Deadline. Future “7th Heaven” reruns have also been pulled by the family-friendly cable network UP TV until further notice.

Collins played Rev. Aaron Camden, the patriarch of a large middle-class family, on all 11 seasons of the WB's (and later the CW's) “7th Heaven.” More recently he had a 12-episode arc on NBC's now-defunct drama series “Revolution.”