‘7th Heaven’ star Stephen Collins fired from ‘Ted 2’ over molestation allegations

10.07.14 4 years ago

“7th Heaven” star Stephen Collins, who has allegedly admitted to molesting several children in an audio tape that surfaced today, has been terminated from a small role he was slated to play in Seth MacFarlane's “Ted 2,” EW has learned.

Though he hasn't officially been charged with a crime, the 67-year-old actor is currently under investigation for the content of the tapes (posted by TMZ), in which a man presumed to be Collins admits to molesting one girl and exposing himself to at least two others. The audio was allegedly recorded by Collins' wife Faye Grant during a joint therapy session. The couple are currently going through a lengthy divorce.

In addition to the “Ted 2” firing, Collins has also resigned his position on the national board of actors' union SAG-AFTRA, as reported by Deadline. Future “7th Heaven” reruns have also been pulled by the family-friendly cable network UP TV until further notice.

Collins played Rev. Aaron Camden, the patriarch of a large middle-class family, on all 11 seasons of the WB's (and later the CW's) “7th Heaven.” More recently he had a 12-episode arc on NBC's now-defunct drama series “Revolution.”

