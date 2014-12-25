8 family films in 2014 that didn’t make adults want to claw their eyes out

#Guardians Of The Galaxy
12.25.14

Family films can be divided into two loose categories: those made quick and cheap because children aren”t a discerning audience, and those that don”t hate adults. But with the slick marketing machine these days, a lot of the former can look like the latter until it”s too late. Taking a small child to a movie theater is playing Russian Roulette with your sanity.

So no, there will be no Michael Bay movies here. Nor any straight-to-DVD cash grabs. Or soulless remakes that nobody asked for. Instead, this is a celebration of kids” movies from 2014 that understand while tiny human may be their target audience, no 5-9 year olds (or most 10-14 year olds) go to the movies in a vacuum. 

Thank you for making entertainment for kids without insulting adult intelligence.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Guardians Of The Galaxy
TAGS2014BEST OF 2014big hero 6BOOK OF LIFEboxtrollsDays of Future PastGuardians of the GalaxyHOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2KIDS MOVIESlego moviewinter soldier

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP