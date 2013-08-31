8 insane ‘Breaking Bad’ theories that should be laughed off the internet

08.31.13

When it comes to “Breaking Bad,” the entire internet seemingly has an opinion about how the show will end, including you and probably your mother and possibly even one of your children who should not be watching “Breaking Bad,” you lunatic. In any event, as a good citizen of America I have taken it upon myself to highlight eight of the most ludicrous “Breaking Bad” conspiracy theories, all in an effort to shame them back into hiding where they belong. So point and laugh, everybody. Point and laugh at all of these, and feel good about it because they deserve nothing but your undying scorn.

Once you’ve finished pointing and laughing, vote in the poll further down to let us know which “Breaking Bad” theory you believe is the most ludicrous one of all.

