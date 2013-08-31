8 insane ‘Breaking Bad’ theories that should be laughed off the internet

When it comes to “Breaking Bad,” the entire internet seemingly has an opinion about how the show will end, including you and probably your mother and possibly even one of your children who should not be watching “Breaking Bad,” you lunatic. In any event, as a good citizen of America I have taken it upon myself to highlight eight of the most ludicrous “Breaking Bad” conspiracy theories, all in an effort to shame them back into hiding where they belong. So point and laugh, everybody. Point and laugh at all of these, and feel good about it because they deserve nothing but your undying scorn.
Once you’ve finished pointing and laughing, vote in the poll further down to let us know which “Breaking Bad” theory you believe is the most ludicrous one of all.
As ludicrous as all these theories are, there’s nothing as crazy as the idea that Jesse would kill an innocent child. Have these people ever seen the show?
100% Agreed. Even the prequel to Malcolm in the Middle is more likely– not in terms of the show itself, but as a DVD/Blu-Ray bonus gag. Jesse would never kill a baby in retaliation. I thought to myself “Perhaps this would be able to be taken more seriously if they’d suggested he’d kill Skyler,” but I thought about it for about 20 seconds and dismissed that as well. If Jesse wants to get back at Walt, he’ll get back at Walt. Jesse has been so traumatized about the idea of innocents being caught in crossfire and hurt, he would never purposefully kill an innocent himself– that’s almost become the essence of his character at this point. At that goes 100x for children.
My crazy theory. The whole chemo/cancer is being done so people will think he dying. He is not sick at all. It is such a heisenberg move you have to believe its possible. When he taps the towel dispenser its him hatching the plan right then.
If that was the case, why was he in chemo at all? We saw him there BEFORE he told anybody his cancer was back.
BREAKING BAD is a prequel to THE WALKING DEAD. The blue meth is what caused the zombie outbreak.
This is backed up by the fact that Daryl had a bag of Walt’s blue meth in one episode.