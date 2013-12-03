8 reasons I want to live inside Lorde’s post-apocalyptic ‘Team’ video

Wise and prescient teenage oracle Lorde released a new video today, for her catchy and floaty song “Team.” She also offered an explanation of the story behind the release. In her words:

“This video was borne from a dream I had a few months ago about teenagers in their own world, a world with hierarchies and initiations, where the boy who was second in command had acne on his face, and so did the girl who was Queen. I dreamt about this world being so different to anything anyone had ever seen, a dark world full of tropical plants and ruins and sweat. And of this world, I dreamt about tests that didn’t need to be passed in order to be allowed in: sometimes the person who loses is stronger.”

An oracle, I tell you! Here are 8 reasons why I would like the ruinous kingdom of “Team” to be my new home.

1. Um, how cool would this place look on Instagram?

2. This fella is the king. And there is no way this fell’s charging any kind of taxes.

3. I have always wanted to join a motorcycle gang, even if it means having to ride a motorcycle.

4. Fresh water!

5. I bet I could convince this guy to let me borrow his jacket.

6. Really abundant fresh water!

7. It appears there is one hell of a hair stylist hanging out here.

8. This guy has got to be over 18… right?

