8 Reasons Sinead O’Connor’s Makeover Rules

What you're seeing above is an incredible promo photo from Sinead O'Connor's next album “I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss,” which received its title from Sheryl Sandberg's same-named movement. The disc comes out Aug. 12, and if it aims to promote the same empowered feminist message as the #BanBossy campaign, we are totally psyched.

But there are eight other reasons to be excited for “I'm Not Bossy, I'm the Boss” — and we're not even talking about the music. Here are eight reasons Sinead's incredible makeover is working for us.

1. It's a little bit classic, like Miss Louise Brooks.

2. It's a little bit modern, like Christian Siriano's “Project Runway” work.

3. It's just as rock n' roll as she's always been.

4. It's a little bit wicked, like Isabella Rossellini in “Death Becomes Her.”

5. It's a little bit uber-glam, and Sinead hasn't served up true wig glamor since “No Man's Woman.” Time for a comeback.

6. It's kind of a perfected version of Madonna's Met Gala getup from 2013.

7. More importantly, it's a perfected version of Miley Cyrus' version of a punk look.

8. And last: Because it's nice to know there are multiple ways a kickass artist can look flawless.