8 reasons why Justin Bieber's 'Confident' video vixen should ditch him immediately

#Justin Bieber
01.29.14

Hey, remember that movie “Fear” where Reese Witherspoon meets Mark Wahlberg and thinks he’s nice and charming but then Mark Wahlberg flies off the handle and tries to murder her entire family? Justin Bieber’s latest video is kind of like the beginning of that movie. With that in mind, here ere are eight reasons why the love interest from his new “Confident” video should run immediately in the opposite direction and never look back.

1. He is wearing these pants

2. His pickup line is “I would like to ‘Taqui’ to you on the phone,” because that’s the brand of chips she is buying, and oh nevermind.

3. He is literally stalking her

4. He is only interested in one thing, and that thing rhymes with “class”

5. He travels in a gang of creepy of thug-dancers

6. He wears sunglasses indoors

7. His strategy for winning a girlfriend is to SLAM HER UP AGAINST A CAR (!)

8. He just turned himself into Toronto police for allegedly assaulting a limo driver

Run, video vixen, run!

