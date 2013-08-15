8 things that could conceivably be stuck in Madonna’s grill

If you aren’t up on the latest in Madonna accessories news (and if that’s the case, I assume you’re currently flogging yourself), the singer has been sporting a gold-and-diamond grill for the last few weeks. She wore the thing out on a date to a symphony in the South of France, of all damn places, which is where the photo below was snapped.

Incidentally, Madonna turns 55 tomorrow. I know! Anyway, here’s a list of 8 things that could conceivably be stuck in Madge’s ostentatious grill. We have no proof that they aren’t.

1. A Kabbalah bracelet.

2. Fatty arm tissue, every bit of which is meticulously chewed off once a day.

3. Lipstick, probably!

4. A forgotten crucifix, from the crucifix accessory days.

5. Virgin blood.

6. Poppy seeds! Damn poppy seeds are always getting stuck in grills.

7. One of those Grammys.

8. David Banda Mwale Ciccone Ritchie