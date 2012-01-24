84th Academy Awards nominations

The nominations for the 84th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills, CA. The complete list of nominees are as follows.
Actor in a Leading Role
• Demián Bichir in “A Better Life”
• George Clooney in “The Descendants”
• Jean Dujardin in “The Artist”
• Gary Oldman in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
• Brad Pitt in “Moneyball”
Actor in a Supporting Role
• Kenneth Branagh in “My Week with Marilyn”
• Jonah Hill in “Moneyball”
• Nick Nolte in “Warrior”
• Christopher Plummer in “Beginners”
• Max von Sydow in “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”
Actress in a Leading Role
• Glenn Close in “Albert Nobbs”
• Viola Davis in “The Help”
• Rooney Mara in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
• Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady”
• Michelle Williams in “My Week with Marilyn”
Actress in a Supporting Role
• Bérénice Bejo in “The Artist”
• Jessica Chastain in “The Help”
• Melissa McCarthy in “Bridesmaids”
• Janet McTeer in “Albert Nobbs”
• Octavia Spencer in “The Help”
Animated Feature Film
• “A Cat in Paris” Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli
• “Chico & Rita” Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal
• “Kung Fu Panda 2” Jennifer Yuh Nelson
• “Puss in Boots” Chris Miller
• “Rango” Gore Verbinski
Art Direction
• “The Artist” Production Design: Laurence Bennett; Set Decoration: Robert Gould
• “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Stephenie McMillan
• “Hugo” Production Design: Dante Ferretti; Set Decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo
• “Midnight in Paris” Production Design: Anne Seibel; Set Decoration: Hélène Dubreuil
• “War Horse” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Cinematography
• “The Artist” Guillaume Schiffman
• “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Jeff Cronenweth
• “Hugo” Robert Richardson
• “The Tree of Life” Emmanuel Lubezki
• “War Horse” Janusz Kaminski
Costume Design
• “Anonymous” Lisy Christl
• “The Artist” Mark Bridges
• “Hugo” Sandy Powell
• “Jane Eyre” Michael O’Connor
• “W.E.” Arianne Phillips
Directing
• “The Artist” Michel Hazanavicius
• “The Descendants” Alexander Payne
• “Hugo” Martin Scorsese
• “Midnight in Paris” Woody Allen
• “The Tree of Life” Terrence Malick
Documentary (Feature)
• “Hell and Back Again” Danfung Dennis and Mike Lerner
• “If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front” Marshall Curry and Sam Cullman
• “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory” Charles Ferguson and Audrey Marrs
• “Pina” Wim Wenders and Gian-Piero Ringel
• “Undefeated” TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay and Richard Middlemas
Documentary (Short Subject)
• “The Barber of Birmingham: Foot Soldier of the Civil Rights Movement” Robin Fryday and Gail Dolgin
• “God Is the Bigger Elvis” Rebecca Cammisa and Julie Anderson
• “Incident in New Baghdad” James Spione
• “Saving Face” Daniel Junge and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
• “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom” Lucy Walker and Kira Carstensen
Film Editing
• “The Artist” Anne-Sophie Bion and Michel Hazanavicius
• “The Descendants” Kevin Tent
• “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall
• “Hugo” Thelma Schoonmaker
• “Moneyball” Christopher Tellefsen
Foreign Language Film
• “Bullhead” Belgium
• “Footnote” Israel
• “In Darkness” Poland
• “Monsieur Lazhar” Canada
• “A Separation” Iran
Makeup
• “Albert Nobbs” Martial Corneville, Lynn Johnston and Matthew W. Mungle
• “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Edouard F. Henriques, Gregory Funk and Yolanda Toussieng
• “The Iron Lady” Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland
Music (Original Score)
• “The Adventures of Tintin” John Williams
• “The Artist” Ludovic Bource
• “Hugo” Howard Shore
• “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” Alberto Iglesias
• “War Horse” John Williams
Music (Original Song)
• “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets” Music and Lyric by Bret McKenzie
• “Real in Rio” from “Rio” Music by Sergio Mendes and Carlinhos Brown Lyric by Siedah Garrett
Short Film (Animated)
• “Dimanche/Sunday” Patrick Doyon
• “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg
• “La Luna” Enrico Casarosa
• “A Morning Stroll” Grant Orchard and Sue Goffe
• “Wild Life” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
Short Film (Live Action)
• “Pentecost” Peter McDonald and Eimear O’Kane
• “Raju” Max Zähle and Stefan Gieren
• “The Shore” Terry George and Oorlagh George
• “Time Freak” Andrew Bowler and Gigi Causey
• “Tuba Atlantic” Hallvar Witzø
Sound Editing
• “Drive” Lon Bender and Victor Ray Ennis
• “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Ren Klyce
• “Hugo” Philip Stockton and Eugene Gearty
• “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
• “War Horse” Richard Hymns and Gary Rydstrom
Sound Mixing
• “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Bo Persson
• “Hugo” Tom Fleischman and John Midgley
• “Moneyball” Deb Adair, Ron Bochar, Dave Giammarco and Ed Novick
• “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Peter J. Devlin
• “War Horse” Gary Rydstrom, Andy Nelson, Tom Johnson and Stuart Wilson
Visual Effects
• “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Tim Burke, David Vickery, Greg Butler and John Richardson
• “Hugo” Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossman and Alex Henning
• “Real Steel” Erik Nash, John Rosengrant, Dan Taylor and Swen Gillberg
• “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, R. Christopher White and Daniel Barrett
• “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” Scott Farrar, Scott Benza, Matthew Butler and John Frazier
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
• “The Descendants” Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash
• “Hugo” Screenplay by John Logan
• “The Ides of March” Screenplay by George Clooney & Grant Heslov and Beau Willimon
• “Moneyball” Screenplay by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin Story by Stan Chervin
• “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” Screenplay by Bridget O’Connor & Peter Straughan
Writing (Original Screenplay)
• “The Artist” Written by Michel Hazanavicius
• “Bridesmaids” Written by Annie Mumolo & Kristen Wiig
• “Margin Call” Written by J.C. Chandor
• “Midnight in Paris” Written by Woody Allen
• “A Separation” Written by Asghar Farhadi
Best Picture
• “The Artist” Thomas Langmann, Producer
• “The Descendants” Jim Burke, Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor, Producers
• “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” Scott Rudin, Producer
• “The Help” Brunson Green, Chris Columbus and Michael Barnathan, Producers
• “Hugo” Graham King and Martin Scorsese, Producers
• “Midnight in Paris” Letty Aronson and Stephen Tenenbaum, Producers
• “Moneyball” Michael De Luca, Rachael Horovitz and Brad Pitt, Producers
• “The Tree of Life” Nominees to be determined
• “War Horse” Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy, Producers
The 84th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26 and will be broadcast live at 5 PM PST/ 8PM EST on ABC.
worst nominees list I’ve ever seen. just way, way off. i might not even watch. they nominated so many incredibly shitty movies while snubbing the likes of fassbender for shame, refn for drive, etc. terrible. war horse and extremely loud? are you kidding me?
You honestly expected Refn to get nominated?
Disclaimer: I haven’t seen it, but Extremely Loud’s reviews were mediocre at best (48% on Rotten Tomatoes), and only has a 6.2 on IMDB (the average movie gets a 6.9).
Neither measure is infallible, of course, but that has got to be one of the worst-received movie to ever to be nominated for best picture. I’m stunned.
Whether or not we expected it doesn’t change the fact that Refn should have been. Especially over Payne’s lousy effort.
And yes, EL&IC is a piece of shit, and doesn’t even belong near the Oscars.
“Payne’s lousy effort” has to be one of the worst takes I’ve ever read. You can express your dismay that your favorite was snubbed without being a jerk about it.
Get over it. It’s a likable movie, but rather hollow for a BP nominee, and Payne’s direction was insignificant.
The best thing about Hugo by miles was Helen McCrory. The rest of it was dull but worthy. Kind of like the whole list here.
On what planet was Jonah Hill’s acting better than Andy Serkis? I liked Moneyball, but he almost ruined it for me.
fantastic point sir
Jonah Hill’s repugnant “I’m just sitting here” performance is the WORST acting nominee in quite some time. Just a waste of a nomination space. Worthless and unwarranted.
The dogs from The Artist and 50/50 would’ve made better nominees.
I can’t quite understand saying he ruined the movie for you or even that he was bad but Oscar nominee worthy? The thing is it was barely a performance at all. He did nothing of note. So it’s just absurd.
Jonah Hill got in over Albert Brooks! ABSURD.
You guys are weird. There was great subtlety in the performance. I don’t understand why (in general) Americans don’t understand subtlety.
I understand subtlety. I love subtlety. Melissa Leo should’ve won in 2008. Ryan Gosling was snubbed in 2007.
You’re mistaking subtlety for having an underwritten character and a performance with no gravitas. As Nick said, it was barely a performance at all. He was just there. He stared at Brad Pitt with his best coma patient face and gets a nomination for it. Woohoo. Andy Serkis does more with a green screen than Hill does with his “subtle” insufficiency.
Johnnybon, I’m afraid I don’t really understand your point, you’re being much too subtle.
LMAO, Tedd. In the words of Maeby Fünke, Marry Me!
You can’t see it but it’s true ;)
I’m blaming Jonah Hill for bumping Patton Oswalt, even though it’s obviously untrue since Academy voters hated Young Adult.
Also, Johnny (can I call you that?) saying that Americans don’t understand subtlety–besides being a weird, sweeping generalization–obviously isn’t true on your own terms.
You think Hill’s performance should be nominated due to its subtlety. It was indeed nominated by the (American) Academy of Arts and Sciences. So…apparently this group of 5000+ Americans does indeed agree with you. Unless you have some reason to believe that they nominated him while still not understanding subtlety?
I did say “in general.” It’s a known fact. There are many exceptions, of course. And there are many non-Americans in the Academy too. Let’s not have a conversation about this, though. The Jonah Hill bashing is just getting tiresome and it’s entirely unjust.
I didn’t see Moneyball, and I have no opinion on Jonah Hill’s performance or lack thereof. But it’s a “known fact” that Americans don’t understand subtlety? Give me a break. That the Earth is the third planet from the sun is a “known fact”. That “American don’t understand subtlety” a weird, nonsensical stereotype. It’s like saying Europeans can’t handle the truth. It’s meaningless.
Next time someone doesn’t have the same reaction to an actor as you do, don’t extrapolate your disagreement with one person into a insult against a whole country. It’s stupid and rude. And that’s a known fact.
Well, I could hardly expect a different response when I insulted you. Sorry for offending you… but it is a fact – a generalisation, but still a fact. Let us move on.
I don’t have much interest in this year. I’ve seen all the Best Pics except for “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” and “The Artist”….and besides War Horse, none of them really get me excited.
War Horse just cures insomnia.
The French farm scenes in War Horse are some of the worst I have ever seen. Aside from that, the movie was decent.
I have seen the same ones as you (except Descendants) but Hugo and Midnight in Paris did excite me. Rooting hard for Hugo.
As for War Horse, I did enjoy it. And, as far as mainstream-y dramas go, I liked it much much more than either The Help or Moneyball.
Such a difference from last year, when I easily saw all 10 nominees before the ceremony. This year, I’ve only seen 4 at this point, will probably see a couple more, but can’t get excited about the rest.
Sub in 50/50, Drive, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and Warrior for Moneyball, EL&IC, War Horse, and The Descendants.
Drive and TTSS for War Horse and ELIC, but Warrior and 50 50?! LOL.
I agree entirely. For my money 50/50 & Warrior were easily 2 of the best movies of the year.
I seriously don’t see how someone can watch Beginners and only think Christopher Plummer is deserving of a nomination.
And poor Drive. Only sound editing? Forgive the pun, but this nominations are a Shame.
Another thing I don’t understand is Melissa McCarthy’s nomination. She’s the worst part of Bridesmaids, which is indeed a nice movie.
The Melissa McCarthy thing is just baffling to me. And as a die-hard “Gilmore Girls” fan, you’d think that I’d be up for any recognition of that cast.
Now, if they wanted to recognize someone from “Bridesmaids,” I would have been much more supportive of nomination for Rose Byrne. She did a lot with her character.
Beginners should’ve at least managed a surprise Best Original Screenplay nomination. Pity.
(I easily would’ve nominated the amazing Laurent in place of McCarthy though.)
I really think Alan Rickman deserved a nomination for Snape.
You are not alone
So full of shit it’s retarded… Where’s Andy Serkis?