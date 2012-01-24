84th Academy Awards nominations

The nominations for the 84th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills, CA.  The complete list of nominees are as follows.

Actor in a Leading Role

    •    Demián Bichir in “A Better Life”
    •    George Clooney in “The Descendants”
    •    Jean Dujardin in “The Artist”
    •    Gary Oldman in “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
    •    Brad Pitt in “Moneyball”

Actor in a Supporting Role

    •    Kenneth Branagh in “My Week with Marilyn”
    •    Jonah Hill in “Moneyball”
    •    Nick Nolte in “Warrior”
    •    Christopher Plummer in “Beginners”
    •    Max von Sydow in “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close”

Actress in a Leading Role

    •    Glenn Close in “Albert Nobbs”
    •    Viola Davis in “The Help”
    •    Rooney Mara in “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
    •    Meryl Streep in “The Iron Lady”
    •    Michelle Williams in “My Week with Marilyn”

Actress in a Supporting Role

    •    Bérénice Bejo in “The Artist”
    •    Jessica Chastain in “The Help”
    •    Melissa McCarthy in “Bridesmaids”
    •    Janet McTeer in “Albert Nobbs”
    •    Octavia Spencer in “The Help”

Animated Feature Film

    •    “A Cat in Paris” Alain Gagnol and Jean-Loup Felicioli
    •    “Chico & Rita” Fernando Trueba and Javier Mariscal
    •    “Kung Fu Panda 2” Jennifer Yuh Nelson
    •    “Puss in Boots” Chris Miller
    •    “Rango” Gore Verbinski

Art Direction

    •    “The Artist” Production Design: Laurence Bennett; Set Decoration: Robert Gould
    •    “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Production Design: Stuart Craig; Set Decoration: Stephenie McMillan
    •    “Hugo” Production Design: Dante Ferretti; Set Decoration: Francesca Lo Schiavo
    •    “Midnight in Paris” Production Design: Anne Seibel; Set Decoration: Hélène Dubreuil
    •    “War Horse” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Cinematography

    •    “The Artist” Guillaume Schiffman
    •    “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Jeff Cronenweth
    •    “Hugo” Robert Richardson
    •    “The Tree of Life” Emmanuel Lubezki
    •    “War Horse” Janusz Kaminski

Costume Design

    •    “Anonymous” Lisy Christl
    •    “The Artist” Mark Bridges
    •    “Hugo” Sandy Powell
    •    “Jane Eyre” Michael O’Connor
    •    “W.E.” Arianne Phillips

Directing

    •    “The Artist” Michel Hazanavicius
    •    “The Descendants” Alexander Payne
    •    “Hugo” Martin Scorsese
    •    “Midnight in Paris” Woody Allen
    •    “The Tree of Life” Terrence Malick

Documentary (Feature)

    •    “Hell and Back Again” Danfung Dennis and Mike Lerner
    •    “If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front” Marshall Curry and Sam Cullman
    •    “Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory” Charles Ferguson and Audrey Marrs
    •    “Pina” Wim Wenders and Gian-Piero Ringel
    •    “Undefeated” TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay and Richard Middlemas

Documentary (Short Subject)

    •    “The Barber of Birmingham: Foot Soldier of the Civil Rights Movement” Robin Fryday and Gail Dolgin
    •    “God Is the Bigger Elvis” Rebecca Cammisa and Julie Anderson
    •    “Incident in New Baghdad” James Spione
    •    “Saving Face” Daniel Junge and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
    •    “The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom” Lucy Walker and Kira Carstensen

Film Editing

    •    “The Artist” Anne-Sophie Bion and Michel Hazanavicius
    •    “The Descendants” Kevin Tent
    •    “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Kirk Baxter and Angus Wall
    •    “Hugo” Thelma Schoonmaker
    •    “Moneyball” Christopher Tellefsen

Foreign Language Film

    •    “Bullhead” Belgium
    •    “Footnote” Israel
    •    “In Darkness” Poland
    •    “Monsieur Lazhar” Canada
    •    “A Separation” Iran

Makeup

    •    “Albert Nobbs” Martial Corneville, Lynn Johnston and Matthew W. Mungle
    •    “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Edouard F. Henriques, Gregory Funk and Yolanda Toussieng
    •    “The Iron Lady” Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland

Music (Original Score)

    •    “The Adventures of Tintin” John Williams
    •    “The Artist” Ludovic Bource
    •    “Hugo” Howard Shore
    •    “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” Alberto Iglesias
    •    “War Horse” John Williams

Music (Original Song)

    •    “Man or Muppet” from “The Muppets” Music and Lyric by Bret McKenzie
    •    “Real in Rio” from “Rio” Music by Sergio Mendes and Carlinhos Brown Lyric by Siedah Garrett

Short Film (Animated)

    •    “Dimanche/Sunday” Patrick Doyon
    •    “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore” William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg
    •    “La Luna” Enrico Casarosa
    •    “A Morning Stroll” Grant Orchard and Sue Goffe
    •    “Wild Life” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Short Film (Live Action)

    •    “Pentecost” Peter McDonald and Eimear O’Kane
    •    “Raju” Max Zähle and Stefan Gieren
    •    “The Shore” Terry George and Oorlagh George
    •    “Time Freak” Andrew Bowler and Gigi Causey
    •    “Tuba Atlantic” Hallvar Witzø

Sound Editing

    •    “Drive” Lon Bender and Victor Ray Ennis
    •    “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” Ren Klyce
    •    “Hugo” Philip Stockton and Eugene Gearty
    •    “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl
    •    “War Horse” Richard Hymns and Gary Rydstrom

Sound Mixing

    •    “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Bo Persson
    •    “Hugo” Tom Fleischman and John Midgley
    •    “Moneyball” Deb Adair, Ron Bochar, Dave Giammarco and Ed Novick
    •    “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Peter J. Devlin
    •    “War Horse” Gary Rydstrom, Andy Nelson, Tom Johnson and Stuart Wilson

Visual Effects

    •    “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” Tim Burke, David Vickery, Greg Butler and John Richardson
    •    “Hugo” Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossman and Alex Henning
    •    “Real Steel” Erik Nash, John Rosengrant, Dan Taylor and Swen Gillberg
    •    “Rise of the Planet of the Apes” Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, R. Christopher White and Daniel Barrett
    •    “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” Scott Farrar, Scott Benza, Matthew Butler and John Frazier

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

    •    “The Descendants” Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash
    •    “Hugo” Screenplay by John Logan
    •    “The Ides of March” Screenplay by George Clooney & Grant Heslov and Beau Willimon
    •    “Moneyball” Screenplay by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin  Story by Stan Chervin
    •    “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” Screenplay by Bridget O’Connor & Peter Straughan

Writing (Original Screenplay)

    •    “The Artist” Written by Michel Hazanavicius
    •    “Bridesmaids” Written by Annie Mumolo & Kristen Wiig
    •    “Margin Call” Written by J.C. Chandor
    •    “Midnight in Paris” Written by Woody Allen
    •    “A Separation” Written by Asghar Farhadi

Best Picture

    •    “The Artist” Thomas Langmann, Producer
    •    “The Descendants” Jim Burke, Alexander Payne and Jim Taylor, Producers
    •    “Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” Scott Rudin, Producer
    •    “The Help” Brunson Green, Chris Columbus and Michael Barnathan, Producers
    •    “Hugo” Graham King and Martin Scorsese, Producers
    •    “Midnight in Paris” Letty Aronson and Stephen Tenenbaum, Producers
    •    “Moneyball” Michael De Luca, Rachael Horovitz and Brad Pitt, Producers
    •    “The Tree of Life” Nominees to be determined
    •    “War Horse” Steven Spielberg and Kathleen Kennedy, Producers

The 84th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 26 and will be broadcast live at 5 PM PST/ 8PM EST on ABC.

