84th Academy Awards stay conservative with 2012 schedule

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the key dates for the 84th Annual Academy Awards.

Continuing scuttlebutt aside about moving up the calendar of events, there will be no dramatic change in the overall schedule. As expected, this year’s Oscars will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012. Continuing scuttlebutt aside about moving up the calendar of events, there will be no dramatic change in the overall schedule. Nomination ballots will be due the Friday before the Golden Globes air. Nominations will be announced during the fourth week of January and in the middle of the Sundance Film Festival once again (silly across the board).

The Academy also announced that the official 90 minute pre-show (which was the part of the 83rd Academy Awards) will return. And barring any dramatic movement of Super Bowl XLVI due to the current NFL labor strife, these are the dates where players will rise and fall in their run for Oscar glory.

Are you excited yet?

The official list of key dates including when ballots are sent and due is listed below.

Thursday, December 1, 2011: Official Screen Credits forms due

Tuesday, December 27, 2011: Nominations ballots mailed

Friday, January 13, 2012: Nominations polls close 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, January 24, 2012: Nominations announced 5:30 a.m. PT,

Wednesday, February 1, 2012: Final ballots mailed

Monday, February 6, 2012: Nominees Luncheon

Saturday, February 11, 2012: Scientific and Technical Awards presentation

Tuesday, February 21, 2012: Final polls close 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 26, 2012: 84th Academy Awards presentation