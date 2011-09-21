Oscarweb Round-up: Keeping the ‘Dark Knight Rises’ secret

One story linked in today’s round-up concerns those two internet buzz phrases as of late: “Christopher Nolan” and “The Dark Knight Rises.” The story in question features a chat with Nolan’s Batman franchise star Gary Oldman, who says the secretive director sent him the script for “The Dark Knight Rises” with the final pages missing, and only in person divulged how the trilogy will conclude. This all reminded me of the (absolutely embarrassing) clamoring on the web for any and every morsel to come out of that production, whether it’s shaky, vague, across-the-street footage of Anne Hathaway standing at a cab, out-of-context clips of Joseph Gordon-Levitt crossing a friggin’ street, or the Batmobile creeping through snow-covered sets. The obsession is at an absolute fever pitch, and I frankly find myself saddened that an artist like Nolan has to add to his workload by keeping such a tight lid on things, which must be a full-time job unto itself. Alas, this is what comes with popularity — and quality. If the last two films had been in the Joel Schumacher realm, I imagine Nolan could leave his script on a table at a Starbucks and not have to worry too much about the info spreading. Anyway, let’s see what’s going on in the Oscarweb today…
Von Trier’s gone from a pretentious artist to a legitimate asshole now. Even if nobody remembers or let alone care for his nazi jokes by now, can’t he at least address why Melancholia isn’t getting a release in Chile and Argentina and/or why isn’t he doing anything about it?
Nope. His nazi remark was so funny it’s all worth it.
I noticed that, for the past two days, there’s been a bit of commentary before getting to the links. Will this be a continuing trend? I like it.
A bit more on the The Dark Knight Rises story –
Fredrick Roche ([www.imdb.com]) tweeted this: “#thedarkknightrises technical info: “The ending sequence is soo secret that only 5 (Includ Nolan) know it and will be done completely in vfx.”
Yeah, heard about that. Interesting.
Is that a joke or is it serious? Nolan being so anti-CG, I can’t see that being true.
In an interview with JGL for 50/50, he was inevitably asked about The Dark Knight Rises, and when the interviewer sought to clarify with him that he WON’T be playing Robin, JGL would not respond with a yes or no. I found it a bit odd that he couldn’t just say no… unless of course… yikes.