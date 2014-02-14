9 big questions to ponder as the Oscars hit the home stretch

We’re in the home stretch, everyone. Voting for the 86th Academy Awards is finally underway and you can feel the tension in the air from Culver City to Burbank.

(Actually, that could just be allergies, but I digress…)

The point is, this year’s show has the potential for more upsets or unexpected winners since “The Departed,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “The Queen” battled it out in 2007. Every studio is nervous and thanks to some unexpected controversies almost nothing is guaranteed. With that in mind, ponder these nine questions that are on the minds of many awards season watchers.

Be careful out there, Academy members.

Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below.