9 big questions to ponder as the Oscars hit the home stretch

We’re in the home stretch, everyone. Voting for the 86th Academy Awards is finally underway and you can feel the tension in the air from Culver City to Burbank.
(Actually, that could just be allergies, but I digress…)
The point is, this year’s show has the potential for more upsets or unexpected winners since “The Departed,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “The Queen” battled it out in 2007. Every studio is nervous and thanks to some unexpected controversies almost nothing is guaranteed. With that in mind, ponder these nine questions that are on the minds of many awards season watchers.
Be careful out there, Academy members.
Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below.
Far, far better movies than American Hustle have gone home empty-handed with lots of nominations. Ironically, I would be fine with it winning anything except screenplay, as every film in the category has a far superior script. Really hope they don’t give it that as a consolation prize.
I know I’m very much in the minority, but I don’t want McConaughey to win this year. In DBC it is pretty much a one note samba in pretty average material. McConaughey in the TV drama “True Detective” is amazing. He is all over the place as the time shifts take place … a truly bravura performance.
I think Amy Adams should win the award for Best Cleavage-Bearing Costumes.
I think the Director/Picture split will happen. If 12YAS wins best picture they A) reward Steve McQueen for his direction and B) give Brad Pitt his first Oscar since both are nominated for the film. Cuaron wins Best Director. Everyone goes home happy and a winner
So since there’s actually 10 questions, are we supposed to guess which one isn’t a big question?
Despicable Me 2 came out on DVD in December.
He’s saying the music video hit in October, not the DVD.
I don’t know that controversies can’t affect outcome. Just last year, the Zero Dark Thirty controversies arguably doomed its chances. I hope this doesn’t affect Blanchett, but I can see it happening.
The ZDT thing from last year is really overstated. There are people who were (stupidly) claiming it was all set to win Best Picture who like to lean on the controversy as the reason why it didn’t win. It was NEVER going to win. To this day I don’t understand why anyone ever thought it would have. I’m not saying the controversy didn’t hurt it — it absolutely did — but that film was so obviously not a Best Picture winner, from the icy, impenetrable protagonist to the procedural-like flow. It was “All the President’s Men”: an amazing film that never had a chance in the Oscar race.
Technically, “The Square” hasn’t “been available on Netflix for months” (it premiered there on January 17). But Netflix’ very visible campaign promoting its availability since that time could nudge members to pull it out of their recent shipment and watch it, though one hopes they watch all five.