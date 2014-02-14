9 big questions to ponder as the Oscars hit the home stretch

#Cate Blanchett #Frozen
02.14.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

We’re in the home stretch, everyone. Voting for the 86th Academy Awards is finally underway and you can feel the tension in the air from Culver City to Burbank.

(Actually, that could just be allergies, but I digress…)

The point is, this year’s show has the potential for more upsets or unexpected winners since “The Departed,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “The Queen” battled it out in 2007. Every studio is nervous and thanks to some unexpected controversies almost nothing is guaranteed. With that in mind, ponder these nine questions that are on the minds of many awards season watchers.

Be careful out there, Academy members.

Agree or disagree? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cate Blanchett#Frozen
TAGSAMERICAN HUSTLECATE BLANCHETTDAVID O RUSSELLFROZENGRAVITYhappy!HARVEY WEINSTEINHER?In ContentionOSCARS 2014PHARRELL WILLIAMSPHILOMENASPIKE JONZETHE WEINSTEIN COMPANY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP