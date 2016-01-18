9-year-old Jacob Tremblay’s Critics’ Choice speech is peak adorable

Room is a disturbing and engrossing movie about a woman (Brie Larson) taken prisoner for years who eventually gives birth to a son (Jacob Tremblay) in captivity. It's fair to call Tremblay's performance as her scrappy, intelligent son one of the greatest child performances we've ever seen on the silver screen, and the Critics' Choice Awards granted him their trophy for Best Young Performer this weekend. When you watch his acceptance speech, you'll see why it's tragic he's not nominated for an Oscar.

That's about as adorable and sincere as awards season gets. And in case you couldn't handle that, you will absolutely perish at the following photo: Jacob backstage with Oscar Isaac enjoying a lightsaber duel. Aw, damn.

oh no oh no Oscar Isaac and Jacob Tremblay had a Jedi battle at the #GoldenGlobes after-party. dreams do come true. pic.twitter.com/hDSaPI7z0v – A24 (@A24) January 11, 2016

It took awhile, but now I'm a Force Awakens fan.