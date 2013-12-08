’90s Nostalgia Alert: Will Ferrell did a new ‘Bill Brasky’ sketch on ‘SNL’ last night

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Whose colonoscopy tape got higher ratings than “How I Met Your Mother”? Has testicles with an IQ of 91? Once punched a bald eagle because he wasn’t American enough? If you answered “Bill Brasky” to any of the above questions you would be 100% right, and thanks to Will Ferrell’s special guest appearance on last night’s “SNL” we learned even more alleged factoids about the greatest salesman of all time, who became a staple during the “Anchorman 2” star’s run on the late-night series way, way back in the mid-to-late 1990s. You know, when Lorde was born.

Follow RIOT on Twitter