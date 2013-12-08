’90s Nostalgia Alert: Will Ferrell did a new ‘Bill Brasky’ sketch on ‘SNL’ last night

#Paul Rudd #Will Ferrell #SNL
12.08.13 5 years ago

Whose colonoscopy tape got higher ratings than “How I Met Your Mother”? Has testicles with an IQ of 91? Once punched a bald eagle because he wasn’t American enough? If you answered “Bill Brasky” to any of the above questions you would be 100% right, and thanks to Will Ferrell’s special guest appearance on last night’s “SNL” we learned even more alleged factoids about the greatest salesman of all time, who became a staple during the “Anchorman 2” star’s run on the late-night series way, way back in the mid-to-late 1990s. You know, when Lorde was born.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Rudd#Will Ferrell#SNL
TAGSbill braskyDAVID KOECHNERKENAN THOMPSONPAUL RUDDsaturday night liveSNLWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP