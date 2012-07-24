98 Degrees hits the ‘Today’ stage for first TV performance in 10 years

This is clearly the season of the boy band. Following Kevin Richardson”s decision to make Backstreet Boys whole again by rejoining the band, now we get official word that the 98 Degrees reunion is on.

As you know, it had been rumored to be on and then off again a few times already and seemed to somewhat pivot around when Nick Lachey”s baby with wife Vanessa Minnillo Lachey, was due. However, all that seems to be worked out. The group”s official coming out party will be Aug. 17, when the quartet makes its first television appearance in a decade on The Today Show”s summer concert series.

The next day, as members Nick and Drew Lachey had previously announced, the group will perform at the MixTape Festival in Hershey, Pa, alongside Kelly Clarkson, The Fray, LL Cool J, and other boy bands The Wanted and NKOTBSB (the collective composed of New Kids on The Block and Backstreet Boys). Little baby Lachey, who is due in late summer/early fall, better not make an early appearance!

The group, whose biggest hits were “Because Of You,” “I Do” and “The Hardest Thing,” is also in the studio working on a new album, its first since 2000. Although contemporaries of BSB, 98 Degrees never quite reached the same level of fervor, despite scoring two multi-platinum albums.

While NKOTBSB have done well on tour, including selling out Boston”s Fenway Park last summer (mainly due to the NKOTB”s hometown ties) and receiving favorable reviews, radio has not shown the same nostalgic devotion for these acts as have their fans. Any new music has arrived with little fanfare, despite the acts” trademark harmonies remaining in tact. While fans, who now probably have daughters who are loving One Direction and The Wanted just as their moms loves BSB or NKOTB did, are happy to relive their youth by going to the concert, they don’t particularly care about new music.

By the way, if you”re Team BSB instead of Team 98 Degrees, BSB will be on “Good Morning America” on Aug. 31.

Any boy band you’d like to see reunite?