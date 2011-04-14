A big morning for WETA: ‘Hobbit’ diary and ‘Apes’ trailer

Hobbits and WETA and “Apes,” oh my!
Okay, I won’t lie. Watching the production diary for “The Hobbit” was tremendously exciting. Three years of promise starts right now, really. Three years of curiosity and teases and glimpses and marketing, done the way really only Peter Jackson has ever mastered online. Nobody else has ever done for a giant blockbuster the same level of outreach, something that Jackson and the amazing New Line team orchestrated on “Lord Of The Rings” and that Jackson did again with Universal on “King Kong.” And Peter Jackson standing in Bag End in 3D glasses is a mighty cheeky way to kick things off.
If the “Rings” films mean anything to you, there are some incredible things on display here. Goblin tunnels? Beneath the Misty Mountains? OMG. OMFG. And if you don’t know the story of “The Hobbit,” then let me just say that you’ve got some wonderful adventure storytelling ahead of you. I love Tolkien’s giant triple-play, but I’ve always thought that “The Hobbit” is one of the best adventure stories ever written, self-contained and self-explanatory and just plain fun. Thrilling. Evocative. Suggestive. And beautiful.
Oh, lord… Ian McKellan. 13 dwarves. Martin Freeman. Andy Serkis in the make-up chair. WHO AM I KIDDING? It’s fantastic. And the local New Zealand first day of filming blessing of the soundstages. I love where they chose to start the shoot. What a great thing to dig into, and now they’ve given themselves the rest of the process to nail down the performance in one of the most important and iconic scenes in the entire story.
“In a hole in the ground, there lived a hobbit.” And the Ring. And to be continued. Oh, man, I’m on the hook. I can’t promise I’ll link to each and every thing that gets posted for the next three years, but the big stuff is going to be the subject of much conversation here, I’m sure. I hope you’re as interested as I am.
This summer, of course, WETA Digital’s work with Andy Serkis will be on display, and this morning in the trailer debut for the abruptly re-titled “Rise of the Planet of the Apes.” I’m hard-pressed to remember any other film outside this series that uses “of the” twice without even the common decency of a colon between them. I guess at the last moment, they decided they needed the brand name in there. At this point, you could just call it “Planet Of The Apes” again and no one would care or squawk at all. Titles are just episode numbers on Planet Franchise, arbitrary things to tell you what order to file them on your Blu-ray shelf. Whatever the title, the trailer today was an intriguing introduction of this iteration of the long-running series.
James Franco plays a scientist who heads a team working on a drug that repairs brain tissue, that essentially reverses the effects of time on the brain. And in testing it on apes, they realize that one in particular seems to be getting exponentially smarter. For the first time in the entire series, they’re not using people in suits and make-up, instead opting to go full digital. Knowing that, I’m sort of amazed by WETA’s work on display here. I don’t love “King Kong,” mainly because of script issues, but I think King Kong himself is one of the high watermarks for the digital age, a remarkable performance and animation hybrid that absolutely had a soul. The work here has weight and heft and I believe absolutely lives on the far side of the uncanny valley. WETA does eyes better than anyone in the business, and in this case, that’s the key to making an ape seem hyper-intelligent.
Overall, it’s been a big morning for the company, and 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. and MGM and everyone involved in both of the films should be excited. One’s almost at the finish line, and one’s just getting underway, but I’d say they own the conversation today, and that’s got to feel great.
“Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes” will be in theaters August 5, 2011.
“The Hobbit Part 1” opens December 19, 2012, and “The Hobbit Part 2” opens in December of 2013.
Wasn’t a huge fan of the Apes trailer. For some reason it reminded me of Hollow Man. Don’t know who thought it was a good idea to go all the way back to the point when the apes took over, but that part of the apes canon doesn’t interest me at all.
The double ‘of the’ is fitting given that Conquest of the Planet of the Apes – my favorite Apes sequel – is really the inspiration for this new take.
They’ve at least done the “of the” x 2 with “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes”. Liked the trailer, but no appearance by John Lithgow yet, who reportedly does a great job. With Andy Serkis’ comments in the “chat”, sounds like this will be more than standard issue Hollywood. Hopefully.
Also, I will be awfully surprised if the last minute need to insert the franchise brand name doesn’t happen with Prometheus. Same studio, same sort of reboot/prequel/what have you.
I don’t know, Drew. ILM killed it with Davey Jones. I still believe, in terms of photorealism, Davey Jones hasn’t been surpassed yet by any vfx company, including WETA.
Thank you! I probably would have never known about this Production Diary otherwise! God it just makes me giddy to see them all back again! I got chills when they were in Bag End
i did, too! at that moment, i said out loud, “oh my god, it’s really happening.” — like the moment when i first saw the cast of FOTR walk in slow-mo over that hill, it just hit me. this movie can’t come fast enough. the end of this clip brought tears to my eyes. no lie. that first line is as deeply emotionally-ingrained and iconic for me as the last line of the ROTK, and i know i’m not alone.
Let’s get the obvious out of the way: the production diary is awesome.
Moving on.
I had NO IDEA that Caesar was coming out this year. Not a clue. In fact, I didn’t even know the movie was even being shot. That’s how little I paid attention to it. The last bit of news I had heard prior to “WETA’s working on it” was that it had hit a stand-still. I think it looks genuinely interesting. Dare I say “good?” Sure, I’ll dare anything. It looks good. Thank god, considering how bad the last Apes movie was.
This stuff is just underappreciated, even though the notion of it seems perfectly normal now (and still rarely done as properly as it is here or since the original LOTR releases).
It’s obvious Jackson was a movie obsessed kid desperate dying to know about new movies from their favorite filmmakers or intensely interested in how the ones they loved were made. I certainly identify.
I hope I’m not treading into hyperbole here when I say what a gift this sort of thing is, particularly to young fans.
Also – I’ll acknowledge that Kong may have some issues but I love the early going of it without apology.
As Kubrick once said: a magician never reveals his secrets. But Peter Jackson has no choice other than to hype this thing to the hilt. The unbelievable sums involved demand it. So they are making a virtue out of a necessity – everyone’s eyes are on it anyway. Regardless of what you see in the PR, if Jackson approaches it like his last two efforts, things could get very difficult.
Jackson pioneered this type of behind-the-scene approach — obviously he believes in it. And frankly, someone who sees THAT and comes away with negativity is beyond hope.
The video diaries are fantastic. Unfortunately, the films are crap.
I’ve never read Tolkien’s books… I enjoyed the LOTR trilogy not in theaters, nor on DVD, but on TNT syndication. Clearly, I’m not the target audience for these video diaries. But I have to say, that was awesome.
It is a rare glimpse into the completely mind-blowing, all-encompassing scope of a production like this(the wardrobing, prop creation, etc are things I honestly NEVER think about when watching a spectacle film like this). And everyone involved seems genuine and enthused about their work. Even as a mere “casual” fan, I am looking forward to more of these production diaries.