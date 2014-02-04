A Brief History Of Terrifying Olympic Mascots

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

It’s that time of year again. Starting on February 8th, athletes from all over the world will descend upon Russia for sixteen days in the hopes of bringing home an Olympic medal. And in their off-time, they’ll be avoiding the dead-eye gaze and grasping arms of the 2014 Olympic mascots: Zaya the Doe Hare and her friends Polar Bear and Snow Leopard.



But while these three animals might strike consternation into the heart of anything fearful of over-sized costumes – Polar Bear in particular looks like he could easily murder you in his sleep and feel no remorse – it could have been so much worse. With Sochi just around the corner, we look back at the nightmare inducing visages of Olympics past.

What were they thinking?!