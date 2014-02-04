A Brief History Of Terrifying Olympic Mascots

#Olympics
02.04.14

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

It’s that time of year again. Starting on February 8th, athletes from all over the world will descend upon Russia for sixteen days in the hopes of bringing home an Olympic medal. And in their off-time, they’ll be avoiding the dead-eye gaze and grasping arms of the 2014 Olympic mascots: Zaya the Doe Hare and her friends Polar Bear and Snow Leopard.
 

But while these three animals might strike consternation into the heart of anything fearful of over-sized costumes – Polar Bear in particular looks like he could easily murder you in his sleep and feel no remorse – it could have been so much worse. With Sochi just around the corner, we look back at the nightmare inducing visages of Olympics past.

What were they thinking?!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGS2014 OLYMPICS2014 winter olympicscreepy mascotsOlympic MascotsOLYMPICSSochi OlympicsWinter Games 2014

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP