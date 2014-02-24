A full rundown of my picks if I had an Oscar ballot

2013 was an unusually rich year for movies. I felt strongly about both my top ten choices of the year and the runners-up, and I still left off a ton of movies that I enjoyed completely and that I’d recommend to audiences. One of the things that is hardest for me to get my head around when contemplating the Oscars is the idea of picking one thing to represent the year in each of these categories.
Still, if I were told today that I had an Oscar ballot and I was asked to vote, the only way I could do it would be operating from pure gut feeling. I wouldn’t worry about trying to predict anyone else’s response. This was an annual exercise for Siskel and Ebert for years, and they always seemed to use the opportunity to champion what they felt were the underdogs of the nominations.
We’ll run down every category here. If you want a list of all the nominees and in-depth writing about the entire race, you should be on In Contention, where Guy Lodge, Greg Ellwood, and Kris Tapley eat and breathe this stuff. What I’m doing here is what I imagine many Academy voters do… I’m going to run down the list and just pick what I pick, the thing that I think speaks the most to me about last year.
Best Actor In A Leading Role
Leonardo DiCaprio, “The Wolf Of Wall Street”
Why him?
DiCaprio consistently uses his commercial clout to help big-canvass filmmakers get the financial support required to make these big movies. “The Wolf Of Wall Street” is just the latest example of him working with Martin Scorsese, but it’s the most ferocious and vibrant things they’ve done together. It is an ugly performance, and by the end of the film, I think DiCaprio’s done a fantastic job of showing us someone who is hollowed out by his life’s work, a man who has become one simple act, selling things, at the expense of everything human, and he’s done it in a way that feels both tragic and despicable.
Best Picture
“Her”
Why this?
This premise seems like there is a huge margin for error and a preposterously small margin for success, but Spike Jonze created something that speaks to the largest ideas in the world about how we relate to one another, using a storytelling device that could have been very silly. It is both genuine smart science-fiction world-building and big emotional metaphor, and it works on both levels in a very satisfying way. But the main reason my heart belongs to “Her”? It moved me. It landed hard, and I haven’t been able to shake it since then.
Best Actress In A Leading Role
Amy Adams, “American Hustle”
Why her?
This works on two levels. First, I think the role she plays in “Hustle” is the movie. Without her performance, none of it hangs together. She is ruthless, hungry, brittle, fragile, and completely intoxicatingly alive in the film. The way she uses her accent as a buffer between the real her and the world around her is brilliant, and the way she navigates the complicated and confounding relationships she has with the men in her life is brilliant chess playing. It also works for me to reward her for an astounding year overall. She’s the first great Lois Lane, she is one of the reasons “Her” works so well, and she did this? She is unstoppable.
Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”
Why him?
One of the scariest tightrope acts in the world has to be starting production on a film unsure if the technology to tell the story even exists. It is not often that you can see new film language being explored for the first time, especially not in some giant Hollywood rollercoaster ride, but Cuaron expanded the palette for everyone with the work he did here. Watching other directors lose their minds after seeing this should be all the argument anyone needs. This is significant, memorable work and it’s time to recognize Cuaron for his almost ridiculous level of skill.
Best Screenplay Written Directly For The Screen
“Her,” Spike Jonze
Why this?
This is delicate work, and it is just as smart about both sides of the relationship, something that is uncommon in movies about relationships. Sam is a fascinating character, and once she starts evolving, there is such a great sense of sadness to the idea that she’s going to grow out of the relationship that gave her the strength to doing that growing in the first place. Ted’s gradual realization of his own needs and flaws is navigated expertly. Jonze has always had other writers in the mix before now, which makes this even more impressive. This is a very pure expression of his voice, and it turns out to be just as singular as you’d hope.
Best Screenplay Based On Material Previously Produced/Published
“Before Midnight,” Richard Linklater, Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy
Why this?
Sure, they may work together to craft these scenes and these amazing tennis matches of dialogue and emotion, but that doesn’t lessen the accomplishment. Someone I was talking to dismissed this by implying that it’s “cheating” to have the actors be part of the process because it means you’ve somehow got some shortcut to great character writing. I wish it were that easy, but it’s not and these three are part of something very special with this series of films. The reason they hit so hard and cut so deep is because Delpy and Hawke have an ownership of these characters that is innate by this point. They know what they’re doing, and the audience benefits from that on every level.
Best Original Song
“Let It Go,” “Frozen”
Why this?
Because it is inside people. The moment I saw the big scene in the film with Princess Elsa creating her ice castle, I both knew they would end up doing this show on Broadway and that this was going to be the next iconic anthem for the studio, on the same level as any of the songs from the Menken/Ashman era. Yesterday I was at a park watching baseball practice for one of my sons, and there was a little girl playing right next to them. She sang this song roughly 5000 songs, and even though the only words she knew were, “Let it go, let it gooooooo, cause it’s awesome/when you let it goooooo,” she sang her little heart out, and that simple message of empowerment, that gorgeous melodic embrace of the ethos “Let your freak flag fly,” has already become ubiquitous. Of course it wins.
Best Original Score
“Gravity,” Steven Price
Why this?
Steven Price had a little extra added challenge with his work on “Gravity” because for much of the movie, his score would stand in for any and all sound effects, a decision that made it urgent that his music tells the entire story of what’s happening. Watching that first insane moment when the debris hits the space station, Price’s music works in place of any sound effects, and it is huge and chilling and amazing. His work on “World’s End” was pretty damn great, too, and I suspect this is just the first of many times he’ll end up in this race.
Best Production Design
“Her,” K.K. Barrett, Gene Serdena
Why this?
Part of what makes this film so effective is the vision of the future that it offers. I want to believe that LA is going to become a better place to live instead of worse. I am so used to dystopian visions of the future that it feels almost revolutionary to show us a city that has cleaned up, that has embraced mass transit, and that offers up a very clean urban beauty that seems like the best possible version of what LA can be. It’s just one of the many things the film does so very, very well.
Best Editing
“American Hustle,” Alan Baumgarten, Jay Cassidy, Crispin Struthers
Why this?
By all accounts, every single David O. Russell set is an exercise in organized chaos, and this one sounds like that’s doubly true. Amy Adams would often play scenes both the accent and without, and then Russell would go through line by line to decide which take sold the moment better. Building performances like that must be maddening, but the “American Hustle” team did a fantastic job of making it all seem invisible.
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years A Slave”
Why her?
There have been more conversations in the last year about the way Hollywood writes for women and the way they are represented on film, and Nyong’o’s work seems to encapsulate the entire conversation at once. It is a remarkable expression of the way powerlessness impacts someone over time, and there is such beautiful horror to much of it that I can’t imagine giving this to anyone else.
Best Sound Editing
“Gravity,” Glenn Fremantle
Why this?
Again… the power of silence in this movie is impressive because there’s never a moment in the film where you miss it.
Best Sound Mixing
“Inside Llewyn Davis,” Skip Lievsay, Greg Orloff, Peter F. Kurtland
Why this?
Like with last year’s “Les Miserables,” the recording of live performance is important to this film, and they make it clear just how talented this cast was at bringing this era of live music to life on film.
Best Foreign Language Film
“The Broken Circle Breakdown,” Felix Van Groeningen
Why this?
A piercing look at what happens to a couple over the course of their rocky relationship, from the moment they meet to the inevitable and crushing ending of things in the wake of their child’s death, told through a fractured timeline and punctuated by an amazing song score of bluegrass music. If this film had been seen by the full Academy, Veerle Baetens would be in the race for Best Actress In A Leading Role, and she might even take the whole thing.
Best Documentary Feature
“The Act Of Killing,” Joshua Oppenheimer, Signe Byrge Sorenson, Anonymous
Why this?
There are very few films ever made that have a chance at actually changing this world for the better, but this is one of them. Notice how the film is credited to “anonymous” as a co-director? Well, that’s because there is genuine danger to the lives of these people if they ever learn who was involved in telling a story about the perpetrators of a genocide that was, for the most part, ignored by the rest of the world. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like it, and the final scene is one of the most horrifying things I’ve ever seen in a non-fiction film.
Best Make-up And Hairstyling
“Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa,” Steve Prouty
Why this?
For this movie to work at all, it requires people to believe that Johnny Knoxville really is Irving Zisman when they’re up close to him. It has to be both invisible and authentic. At the same time, there are moments where it has to be exaggerated, most notably during a horrifying scene at a strip club, and the make-up walks that fine line perfectly.
Best Costume Design
“American Hustle,” Michael Wilkinson
Why this?
Wilkinson evokes the era and also reveals character with the way he wraps these characters, and there’s one white dress in particular that he put on Jennifer Lawrence that should win him the award all by itself.
Best Visual Effects
“Gravity,” Timothy Webber, Chris Lawrence, David Shirk, Neil Corbould
Why this?
I’m not sure how this is even a conversation.
Best Cinematography
“Prisoners,” Roger Deakins
Why this?
As much as I love the technical accomplishment of “Gravity,” I think the work Deakins does in “Prisoners” is insane. Next level. It feels like the world is rotting around these characters as hope slowly dies inside each of them, and when we move into the darkest places in this bleak moral landscape, Deakins keeps pushing things darker and wetter and more blasted. It is adventurous work, and further confirmation that no photographer working right now is better and pushing us out of a literal space and into one that is purely emotional.
Best Animated Feature Film
“Ernest and Celestine”
Why this?
There is something gorgeous and simple about the illustration style, and the film posits this strange world of mice and bears with such authority that you just buy it. To me, this is what animation does best… brings life to characters and worlds that couldn’t exist any other way. It’s funny, it’s sweet, and it’s unlike anything else.
Best Animated Short Subject
“Get A Horse!” Lauren MacMullan, Dorothy McKim
Why this?
Disney managed to push technology forward while paying tribute to their own history and the birth of what we think of as mainstream animation these days, and it may be one of the greatest uses of 3D for comedy effect so far.
Best Actor, Supporting Role
Michael Fassbender, “12 Years A Slave”
Why this?
Fassbender’s done some amazing work in the last few years, but he is walking cancer in this film, a man being eaten from the inside out by his own moral failings, and watching him struggle with his own worst instincts, only to consistently fail, is emotionally bruising. He gives a face to the mental illness that it would require to be able to live within the framework of institutionalized slavery, and makes this horrible, disturbed man almost human.
Those are my votes. I have no doubt that Sunday night will not look like my list, but I have made my peace with that a long time ago. Why not tell me… if you could pick and you had your own Oscar ballots, how much would your list look like mine?
“The 86th Annual Academy Awards” airs Sunday March 2, at 8:30 ET, 5:30 PT, on ABC.
I haven’t seen Ernest and Celestine, so I’ll take your word for it on Best Animated Feature, but Dammit, Let it Go deserves Best Song. It’s not a contest as far as I’m concerned.
And it’s QUEEN Elsa, by the way. :P
I agree with you almost completely with only a few exceptions. Best Picture is a very tight 3-way race for me with “Her” at #3, just behind “WOWS” which would just behind “12 Years A Slave”. Like you, it comes down to emotion. “12 Years” hit me like a freight train. After balling my eyes out for the entire end credits, I found I could not even form a sentence to describe how I felt about the film for nearly two hours. I was just dumbstruck with emotion.
At Best Actress, I’d put Amy Adams at an extremely close 2nd place to Cate Blanchett whom I thought was simply astonishing. You are right about Adams’ performance though. She is the entire heart and soul of that movie and she’s been doing fantastic under-appreciated work for years.
I sadly haven’t seen enough of the nominated foreign films, docs or animated features and shorts to make an informed decision in those categories.
To compare with your choices:
Picture: Gravity (the best theatrical experience I’ve had in a long time; your choice, “Her”, would be my #2)
Director: Alfonso Cuaron
Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio
Actress: Cate Blanchett (Adams, again, my #2)
Supporting Actor: Barkhad Abdi (Fassbender would probably be third or fourth, but this is a competitive category)
Supporting Actress: Sally Hawkins (Nyong’o is #2)
Original Screenplay: “Her”
Adapted Screenplay: “Before Midnight”
Cinematography: “Gravity” (haven’t seen “Prisoners)
Editing: “Captain Phillips” (superb; I enjoyed “American Hustle”, but I tend to side with those who think it’s kind of haphazardly put together)
Production Design: “The Great Gatsby” (I know this one falls very much into the ‘most equals best’ characterization of how this award is given out, but whatever, I don’t care; this film is an art deco marvel)
Costume Design: “The Great Gatsby” (see above)
Original Score: “Gravity”
Original Song: “Let It Go”
Sound Editing: “Gravity”
Sound Mixing: “Gravity”
Makeup: “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa”
Visual Effects: “Gravity”
Foreign Language Film: “The Hunt” (this is the only one I’ve been able to see so far)
Documentary Feature: “20 Feet from Stardom” (one of only two so far that I’ve seen, and that doesn’t include your choice)
Animated Feature: “Frozen” (haven’t seen your choice)
I could do without “Her” winning anything. It did absolutely nothing for me except remind me of what a horribly sad and pathetic future we’re actually heading toward. And, I gotta tell you, anyone this movie resonates with I find suspect. It was definitely one of the most horribly sad losers ever put on film and I don’t think it’s really Oscar material. I want “Gravity” to sweep. That’s one of the beautiful films I ever seen. I would also like to see “American Hustle” walk away with nothing and “The Wolf Of Wall Street” get everything. “Wolf” is one of the most exhilarating films I’ve seen in a very long time. “Hustle” was sold as something it wasn’t and bored the shit out of me. I would also like “12 Years A Slave” to win nothing. It is without question, one of the most obvious, pandering pieces of crap I’ve ever had the displeasure of seeing in a theater. How everyone thinks this glorified Lifetime history flick is great cinema is beyond me.
In the end, I don’t care. This a popular vote year and a decade from now we’ll all be talking about whatever won the same way we talk about “Dances With Wolves” or “Forrest Gump” when “The Wolf Of Wall Street” gets robbed.
Anyone the film resonates with you find suspect? Open your pathetic little one-track mind.
(though I happen to agree with you about Wolf and 12 years)
It’s Jonze’s masterpiece, ahead of his brilliant Adaptation. And to suggest that this film resonating with someone means that maybe these are the sad fucks who fall in love with their gadgets is proof of what a one-track mind you have. You’re pathetic. Stick to blockbusters mate.
See, I don’t buy the lineage from online relationships to what transpires in HER.It’s one thing to develop a relationship with someone unseen -even unmet- that you nevertheless know exists and that you COULD meet if you wanted to: It’s quite another to have a relationship with – even claim to love – something (for it is a THING)that doesn’t physically exist. The latter would suggest to me at best, that the person is deeply immature and has no realistic idea of what “love” actually means; at worst, it signifies a fairly severe mental illness. I think the need for physical contact (or at least the promise of it)is one of the defining characteristics of us as a species and I simply can’t see that changing anytime soon, and certainly not in the world depicted in HER.
Now if HER is intended as a study of someone with severe dysfunction,ok. But I get the feeling that we were supposed to relate to Phoenix and take HER as a kind of boundary-breaking love story with all the attendant issues of how we define it, how it’s changing etc. Sounds ok – a sci-fi HAROLD AND MAUDE, even.
Except in HAROLD AND MAUDE, the people around Bud Cort respond with a truthful level of disgust. In HER, Jonze decides to make those around Phoenix’s character largely unperturbed by his relationship.This proves that Jonze wishes us to identify with Phoenix, as to do otherwise would remind us continuously how emotionally retarded he is. Unfortunately, it also negates the entire conceit of the movie. If nobody sees Phoenix’s relationship with Samantha as strange, and Samantha herself is so realistic as to be indistinguishable, then the idea becomes inert and the analogy breaks down. All you’re left with is a generic and familiar emo story about a short-lived rebound romance. Jonze seems to realise this and again I felt the heavy gears of the story grinding, in an attempt to cover all the bases (as it does when – realising the film consists almost entirely of Phoenix taking a call – they introduce the redundant surrogate device) and suddenly we’re expected to believe this is actually a real sci-fi film about AI moving to the next level of consciousness. I, for one, don’t buy it. With my writer’s hat on, I smell one of those ideas that’s done in the time it takes to summarise it, here stretched out desperately to feature-length.
My other big gripe with HER – which, for all its “boldness” I think is a pretty cowardly and unambitious affair – is the use of Scarlett Johannson (so good, by the way, in UNDER THE SKIN). It seems to me to be a terrible mistake to use such a well-known actress in this part. I don’t know about you but all I’m seeing during those calls is Scarlett the actress, the celebrity. Surely it would have been far braver and more affecting to use an anonymous voice, so that we be allowed to imagine Samantha for ourselves? Then maybe during those looong calls, I would have been invested imaginatively, instead of simply feeling slightly cheated that I wasn’t getting to see the co-star. It seems to me that casting her was creatively self-defeating. As good as she is, any number of actresses could have voiced that part just as well. It seems to me that Scarlett was cast a)for reasons of profit, and b) so that, once again, Phoenix’s dysfunction seems far more innocuous(after all,who wouldn’t fall in love with Scarlett?).
I suspect I’m not going to convince anyone who was touched by HER that it’s a poor movie and God Knows, I wouldn’t want to. But I went in wanting to love it and found myself intermittently bored, generally unengaged and a tiny bit appalled that people seem to think this is good screenwriting. I like Jonze generally but I think HER is a phoney movie and a still-born concept that you’d need a genuinely good writer to make something of.
The only moments that moved me were Samantha’s piano compositions and the visuals they accompanied. Spike should stick to directing because those still, golden images said more about love in seconds than the tortuously contrived script made in two hours.
Oh – and I don’t know if it’s the same in the US, but here in the UK, weak-ass indie warbling now reminds me only of banks, cars and insurance firms. A generation of sell-out musicians have turned a musical counter-reaction into the sound of corporate profiteering. You might say that’s Jonze’s point but that’s another aspect I don’t buy. Metallica would be more moving to me. And I hate Metallica.
BP: Gravity (my second favorite film, behind Prisoners)
BA: Matthew McConaughey (film is not perfect, but he is)
BA: Cate Blanchett (not my favorite role, but the best acting)
BSA: Barkhad Abdi (he stood toe-to-toe with Hanks who was also amazing)
BSA: Lupita Nyong’O (Lawrence didn’t wow me in AH)
DIR: Alfonso Cuaron (the other four don’t need to write a speech)
CIN: Emmanuel Lubezki (no tears shed if Deakins won)
CD: Michael Wilkinson (AH had style to spare)
FE: Christopher Rouse (editing Greengrass must be like working with an ADHD kid, and he pulled it off)
MH: Dallas Buyers Club (AH should have been nominated and would have won)
FL: The Hunt (challenging and maddening, please no American remake)
MU: Steven Price (not a very relaxing listen ala Newman’s SMB, but it works divinely to support Cuaron’s vision)
OS: Let It Go (didn’t love Frozen, but sure to be a karaoke “go to” for years)
PD: Her (I am scared of the world they created, but want to visit nonetheless)
SE & SM: Gravity (one of the most aural experiences I’ve had in a theater)
VE: Gravity (wouldn’t mind seeing Smaug get a little love too)
AS: Before Midnight (the fight scene in the hotel is as brutal as any war movie)
OS: Her (originality must be awarded, and this was very original)
Gravity all the way for me. By far the best cinema experience of last year in every way.
I saw Her over the weekend and it didn’t do anything for me. Well made, great looking but made no emotional impact whatsoever. Which was odd because I am a film lover who does connect with material on an emotional level. Jonze’s Where the Wild Things Are did connect in a big way. Just not this for whatever reason.
You make a very honest and eloquent case for your choices, Drew. As always, it’s always a real pleasure to read your thoughts.
My own choices:
Best Picture: Gravity. Seeing this in IMAX 3Dwas the most exhilarating experience that I’ve had in a theater in years, and it lost none of its power on a second viewing. That’s enough to give it the slight edge on 12 Years a Slave – an equally brilliant film that I would be happy to see win – in this very strong year.
Since actual Oscar voters rank the Best Picture nominees in accordance with the proportional voting system, my order would be: 1) Gravity 2) 12 Years a Slave 3) Captain Phillips 4) Her 5) Dallas Buyers Club 6) The Wolf of Wall Street 7) American Hustle 8) Nebraska 9) Philomena
Director: Alfonso Cuaron. This isn’t even close. Cuaron’s one of my favorite directors working today, and the vision and determination it took to pull this film off is unreal.
Actor: Matthew McConaughey. This may be the strongest category top to bottom, and both DiCaprio and Ejiofor would be deserving winners as well. But McConaughey is the overwhelming reason that a tiny little movie like Dallas Buyers Club works as well as it does. I’d be lying if I said that his work on True Detective didn’t help his case.
Actress: Sandra Bullock. She owns the screen by herself for nearly the entire film. If she hadn’t won 4 years ago for The Blind Side, I think she would be a more serious contender for the actual prize.
Supporting Actor: Barkhad Abdi. Narrowly edges Fassbender. It takes real skill to go head-to-head with Tom Hanks and basically steal the movie. For a first-time actor, that feat is even more impressive.
Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyongo. She’s devastating. Jennifer Lawrence will win many more Oscars, but this one is Lupita’s to lose.
Original Screenplay: Her. This concept could have been so easy to get laughably wrong. Spike Jonze found the perfect words and tone to tell a story like this.
Adapted Screenplay: Before Midnight. The crowning achievement in one of the best ongoing collaborations in film today.
Animated Feature: Frozen
Documentary: The Act of Killing
Foreign Language Film: The Hunt
Production Design: The Great Gatsby
Editing: Captain Phillips
Cinematography: Gravity
Costume Design: American Hustle
Makeup and Hairstyling: Dallas Buyers Club
Original Score: Gravity
Original Song: “Let It Go”, Frozen
Sound Editing: Gravity
Sound Mixing: Gravity
Visual Effects: Gravity.
I’ll abstain from picking Animated Short, Documentary Short, and Live Action Short because I haven’t seen enough of the nominees to make an informed decision.
My Personal Responses:
Best Picture – The Wolf of Wall Street
Actor – tie between Matthew McConaughey and Christian Bale
Actress – Amy Adams
Supporting Actor – Jared Leto
Supporting Actress – Lupita Nyong’o
Animated Feature Film – Frozen
Directing – The Wolf of Wall Street, Martin Scorsese
Music, Original Score – Gravity (by default, as Her was the only other nominee I saw)
Music, Original Song – Frozen, Let It Go
Visual FX – Gravity (though Man of Steel was robbed)
Writing, Adapted – Before Midnight
Writing, Original – Her
oh, and for Editing, Gravity
I’ve wanted to express this for a couple of months, and this may not be the right place for it, but I absolutely loved “Get A Horse” until the long, extended scene where Pete was pummeled and beaten over and over again. I have no problem with cartoon violence, from “Tom and Jerry” to the opening of “Roger Rabbit,” and even “Itchy and Scratchy,” but it was the sheer relentlessness and repetitiveness of this beatdown, with all the other characters laughing at it, that brought me out of my gleeful enjoyment of the short. But That’s Just Me.
The only way I see DiCaprio winning is if the Academy is in this “Hey maybe it’s Leo’s turn!” mood. Otherwise I think that category will come down to either Chiwetel Ejiofor or Matthew Mcconaughey taking home the statue.
Part of me would like to see Judi Dench win Best Actress eventhough she has won before for her cameo appearance in Shakespeare in Love. Sandra Bullock winning will be a pleasant surprise but I do think this one will be Amy Adams’ award to lose.
I’m hoping Jared Leto wins Best Supporting Actor. Michael Fassbender was good and he might win but I just found his character a little too one dimensional at times. Leto’s character complimented Mcconaughey very well and when his character passes away, it’s really felt in the movie.
I like Lupita Nyong’o for supporting actress.
Amy Adams award to lose? What planet do you live on? Cate Blanchett has had Best Actress in the bag since last summer ….
Fassbender for Best Supporting actor is an upset I’m pulling for. Leto was a fun supporting role but Fassbender literally had me on edge tense every time he would show up and either burst violence or maybe be compassionate. Short version, I kinda knew what I was getting with Leto’s character from scene to scene (funny comic relief, tragic ending, etc.), I had no idea what was going to happen at any moment with Fassbender in “12 Years A Slave”.
Drew, considering how much you like Sarah Polley’s work in general and her film “Stories We Tell” in particular, I’m surprised you didn’t have a piece on how her film failed to gain a documentary nomination.
Hi Drew, Thanks for the reply. I guess what laid behind my initial question was an old assumption that there are not very many worthy documentaries for inclusion so therefore a film like Stories We Tell (which I loved) should be an automatic selection.
I guess the documentary category has become as arbitrary and subject to ad campaigning as any of the other categories which is a shame.
All the best,