A Goodman is hard to find in ‘Better Call Saul’ poster and promo

#AMC #Better Call Saul #Breaking Bad
12.15.14 4 years ago

This February, dive back into the world of “Breaking Bad.” After months away, get your seedy underworld fix with a sweet, sweet hit off AMC's spin-off, “Better Call Saul.” Set six year before Saul meets Walter White, the hour long drama will explore what it”s like to be a Goodman. 

As part of the lead-up, AMC released this teaser promo from the car wash with a nice little metaphor. But does it represent how Saul transforms criminals into “honest citizens” or could it be about how Goodman transformed himself into his current persona?? 

var bc_params = {“api”:”hybrid”,”playerId”:”83327935001″,”playerKey”:”AQ~~,AAAAAAuyCbQ~,-gfAmfm8njJ8S-9E4q2UfzG931rvkxuP”};http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences_all.js?ver=3.5.2http://www.amctv.com/commons/brightcove/AmcnBrightcove.js?ver=1.0.1388437157

 

brightcove.createExperiences();

AMC also put out the first official poster for the show. A distraught Saul Goodman (or is he just plain old Jimmy McGill?) stands in front of a forlorn desert payphone. Who was on the other line? Perhaps fixer Mike (Jonathan Banks), calling about a job gone south. Or perhaps one of Goodman”s many wives, letting him know she's filed for divorce. Or maybe even a new, unknown plot point!

Image Credit: AMC

Catch the two-night premiere of “Better Call Saul” on AMC on February 8 and 9 at 10/9c.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Better Call Saul#Breaking Bad
TAGSAMCBETTER CALL SAULBREAKING BADOfficial PosterPROMOteaser

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP