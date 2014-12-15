A Goodman is hard to find in ‘Better Call Saul’ poster and promo

This February, dive back into the world of “Breaking Bad.” After months away, get your seedy underworld fix with a sweet, sweet hit off AMC's spin-off, “Better Call Saul.” Set six year before Saul meets Walter White, the hour long drama will explore what it”s like to be a Goodman.

As part of the lead-up, AMC released this teaser promo from the car wash with a nice little metaphor. But does it represent how Saul transforms criminals into “honest citizens” or could it be about how Goodman transformed himself into his current persona??

AMC also put out the first official poster for the show. A distraught Saul Goodman (or is he just plain old Jimmy McGill?) stands in front of a forlorn desert payphone. Who was on the other line? Perhaps fixer Mike (Jonathan Banks), calling about a job gone south. Or perhaps one of Goodman”s many wives, letting him know she's filed for divorce. Or maybe even a new, unknown plot point!

Catch the two-night premiere of “Better Call Saul” on AMC on February 8 and 9 at 10/9c.