Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain will weather ‘A Most Violent Year’ on New Year’s Eve

Lots of questions have been surrounding J.C. Chandor's “All is Lost” follow-up “A Most Violent Year” this season, but we've been telling you to chill out, it's coming, etc. The sound mix has been moving along this month and it's being primed for a big winter bow. Now it has a date: Dec. 31. A platform release in January is expected to follow.
A24 is getting it in right under the wire. I still wouldn't rule out, say, an AFI Fest premiere to get the ball rolling, though. They're going to want to screen the heck out of this thing before all the late drops that are still unfinished – “Unbroken,” “American Sniper,” “Into the Woods,” etc. – come out swinging. I suppose a New York Film Festival spot is possible, but the whole “secret screening” game seemed to hit the skids there last year and if anything, I might watch for “Fury” to play that card, seeing as it opens a week after the fest concludes and major press screenings have been held off until early October as it is.
But that's all speculation. And it's left to be seen, of course, how much “A Most Violent Year” star Oscar Isaac can impact an already staggering Best Actor race. Jessica Chastain, I'm told, is set for a lead push in the film, so maybe she'll have easier sailing in the less competitive Best Actress field. Whatever the case may be, I'm stoked to see what Chandor and company have cooked up.
What's that? You want a taste now? Oh, good, because the trailer dropped this morning along with the release date news. Check it out at the top of this post, and you can take a look at the stylish new teaser poster below.
“A Most Violent Year” is a thriller set in New York City during the winter of 1981, statistically one of the most violent years in the city's history, and centered on the lives of an immigrant and his family trying to expand their business and capitalize on opportunities as the rampant violence, decay, and corruption of the day drag them in and threaten to destroy all they have built. David Oyelowo, Albert Brooks and Catalina Sandino Moreno also star.
Im hoping that this movie, if great, is THE one to crash the party and really shake things up. The story sounds interesting. Love Isaac. love Chastain. Really dig Chandor, so far.
Premiering at the AFI Film Festival would bs the smart thing to do (to garner buzz for the performances and screenplay).
With Julianne Moore having the overdue narrative in lead, I would think it would be preferable for Chastain to be nominated in supporting where she would be more competitive (especially if it’s a borderline ‘lead/supporting’ performance which always helps in the supporting category).
Yeah but her “Interstellar” performance will take over in that field. She’s lead here.
“especially if it’s a borderline ‘lead/supporting’ performance which always helps in the supporting category”
See Whitaker, Forest and Hopkins, Anthony.
Sorry, misread. Thought you said “always go” in the supporting category.
This looks really good, I hope it doesn’t disappoint.
Unless the reshoots they did recently vastly changed the tone of them film, the trailer makes the it look much more action packed than the workprint I saw earlier this year. I enjoyed the movie, but it’s more of a slow burn drama, whereas the trailer makes it look like a full on thriller.
And Kris, I notice you have Chastain predicted in supporting for “Interstellar”. It’s an interesting prediction as I’ve mostly read that her role in “Interstellar” will be too minor to warrant award consideration, so am interested to know whether you’ve heard from someone close to the production who has stated her role is more substantial?
I don’t really know where all the “it’s too minor” talk came from, but from what I’ve heard, it could actually be a winner. Take it for what it’s worth.
I think Chastain herself said she only has a small part in it, but that doesn’t really mean “too minor” I suppose.
Maybe playing coy, too.
OMG, as if I couldn’t be more excited about Interstellar! Anyway, Judi Dench and Anthony Hopkins weren’t much in Shakespeare In Love and Silence of the Lambs but that didn’t stop them from winning Supporting Actress and Best Actor. I guess it all boils down to what Chastain does in that “small part”. Supposedly her scene(s) is/are very emotional and that flies with AMPAS. Big key emotional scene could clinch her deal Hathaway style (that was a small role too but with a showstopper number).
If Isaac’s as good as I hear in this film, please let him be nominated! I know I’m in a minority, but his Llewelyn Davis deserved a nod far more than McConaughey’s Ron Woodruff. Isaac’s performance was the kind that, when watching in the theater, I want to be able to pause and rewind, just to catch a look or a line. In this clip, he reminds of me of Godfather-era Pacino. Again, you can’t take your eyes off of him, and you hang on his every word.
I’ve heard word that, even in the tight field, Oyelowo may earn a nod for Selma. What about for his – maybe Supporting?
Lastly, after All is Lost, I would love to see Chandor get much-deserved appreciation. That was also a movie that, in every way, I found superior to Dallas Buyer’s Club – how in the world was Redford ignored? – yet it was passed over. Third’s the charm for Chandor?
If for this film she’s lead that means for Interstellar she is getting the Oscar nomination and even winning. So I assume for this film Chastain hasn’t real chances to get Oscar nomination, I don’t think she gets double Oscar nom this season. With luck she could get double GG nom.
Best Actress is actually getting towards the ‘stacked’ side if things. Moore, Pike, Witherspoon and Adams all seem 99% likely to be nominated (Big Eyes is meant to be released Dec. 25 but there’s still no trailer and no festival screening so Adam’s placement isn’t secure until things become more concrete for her film). To round out the category many are predicting Felicity Jones, or possibly even Hilary Swank, so getting into ‘Best Actress’ looks like an uphill battle for Chastain.
Spoke too soon on Big Eyes.
I agree with J, the category is looking very healthy at the moment. Supporting Actor, on the other hand, appears surprisingly slight.
Hi Kris, thanks for your responses, are you aware of whether Anne Hathaway’s role in ‘Interstellar’ is strong enough for her to realistically be apart of the ‘Best Actress’ conversation?
I’m told she’s lead if anyone is.
Maybe the Academy could give Oscar the Oscar they owe him from last year.