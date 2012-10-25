A second trailer gives us more of the set-up for ‘A Good Day To Die Hard’

I have to say this is looking a little bit more like “Die Hard” now.
I still think it’s just plain weird to have built a franchise around John McClane, but I get the reason that most fans want more of something they like. McClane’s great in the first film for two totally different reasons. First, he’s great because he’s a normal person who has to figure out how to stay alive and save his wife against armed, organized overwhelming odds, and that resourcefulness and fortitude make him heroic. Second, he’s great because he knows exactly how to mouth off in a way that makes Hans Gruber mental, and that is just plain fun to watch.
That sense of “wrong place, wrong time” is a big part of that first film, and it’s one of the things that makes McClane a real hero. He’s not doing a specific job he’s being paid to do. He just ended up in a position to be the one person who can disrupt this thing that’s happening, and so he does it. The idea of him being trapped inside the building with the thieves was definitely one of the things that was most vigorously imitated by others, enough that you could pitch a movie as “‘Die Hard’ in a fill-in-the-blank” game of “Mad Libs” for years afterwards, but I don’t think the contained space is what people who go see “Die Hard” sequels want.
I think McClane’s ultimate appeal comes from that moment that has to work in each of these movies where he realizes he’s the one person who can do something that matters, and he decides to do it. And this new international trailer for “A Good Day To Die Hard” looks like it has that moment in the trailer. The hook of course is that his son (Jai Courtney) is now the hinge that the movie is built on, and we also get a quick glimpse of Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Lucy, his daughter from the last film. I do like that McClane has aged, and that the little kids from the first film are adults. Action heroes are rarely allowed to age, and the world is definitely wearing on McClane over time, although I will admit that I wish I was aging half as well as Willis, who looks 40, and in better shape than I will ever be.
I’m still skeptical about John Moore as director, but this trailer feels like a step in the right direction for me. What did you think?
“A Good Day To Die Hard” opens February 14, 2013.
Ahhhh the quote I always love to see in these films:
“Nobody is going to die today” …apart from all of the Russian henchmen you’re shooting at Mr. McClane?
That aside, I’ll watch this film.
Pretty sure that was intended to be ironic.
HURRAY for goold old action type films!!!
Willis may look younger than he actually is, but to say he looks 40 is a big stretch to my eyes. I could maybe agree with he looks like he’s “still in his 40’s”.
I hope Pasha Lychnikoff has a bigger role than just a taxi driver. He is an underrated actor who deserves better than just “Token Russian.”
Great trailer…hope it delivers!
It would be funny if in the next film, McClane is investigated by the government for being in the wrong place at the right time for five separate “terrorist” attacks. But in all seriousness, it’s just kind of impossible for me to look past the improbability of it all. So hopefully it’s just a fun dumb action movie and they leave it alone after this one. I kind of wish they had taken 16 Blocks and made that the final Die Hard. Willis looked his age, and the crooked cop angle would have been a fun diversion from the Hans Gruber template all the subsequent villains seem to emulate. One has to wonder how long the series will survive off of the nostalgia of the first. At this point it seems like it just wont ever stop. Oh well.