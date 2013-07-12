

A “Sharknado” sequel? Syfy execs have to move past this “whirlwind day” before deciding

“Everyone – my mom, dad, wife, my kids have asked me that question,” says Syfy programming boss Thomas Vitale. “Everyone at the office and obviously the producers. The truth is that this has all happened so quickly. It”s been such a whirlwind day. We”ve had a lot of meetings, emails. I’m not being coy, (but) that”s obviously being talked about. There may be some kind of announcement coming forth but there”s nothing going to be announced now just because we haven”t had real discussions with the real people we have to talk to about that.”

“Parks and Rec” won’t make a big deal out of Chris Pratt’s rock-hard abs

Co-creator Mike Schur says he has already written a “little tiny acknowledgement or nod to the fact that he looks very different to the way he normally looks. I don’t think beyond a little joke about it that we’ll end up doing anything significant. We’re not going to suddenly say that Andy became a fitness nut because that doesn’t ring true.”

Can Oprah rehabilitate Lindsay Lohan’s image?

An OWN reality show either will be good or bad for Lindsay’s career.



Why “Honey Boo Boo” is superior to “The Newsroom”

Hank Stuever says one show gives you more to think about — “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.” He adds: “The show you’re supposed to pay attention to has nothing to tell you, and the show that”s supposed to rot your brain actually turns it on.”

Jay Leno to Eliot Spitzer: “How can you be this stupid?”

The disgraced former New York governor explained his decision to run for New York City Comptroller today on “The Tonight Show.” Sitting next to him was “SNL’s” Eliot Spitzer — Bill Hader.

USA teams Greg Grunberg & Diane Farr to play mom and dad for comedy pilot

They’re starring in “Divide & Conquer.”

Jenny McCarthy has begun dating Donnie Wahlberg

They met when he was a guest on “The Jenny McCarthy Show.”



Jane Lynch files for divorce

Lynch separated from her wife of nearly three years in February.

“Parenthood” gives Monica Potter a new hairdo

She got a short bob as her character comes back from chemo.

Janice Dickinson hospitalized

A closing garage dark struck the former “Next Top Model” star in the head yesterday in Beverly Hills.

Simon Cowell and his new “X Factor” judges appear to have good chemistry

The chemistry between Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio and Cowell and Lovato was described as “infectious” during this week’s L.A. auditions.

Virginia Madsen joins “Witches of East End”

She’ll appear in a multi-episode arc of the Lifetime series.

“Suits” hopes to lure younger viewers by hooking up with a hook-up app

The USA show will be promoted on the casual-dating service Tinder.





Mary-Louise Parker signs on for a Hallmark Hall of Fame Christmas movie

She’ll star in “Christmas in Conway.”

How Chuy Bravo became a “Chelsea Lately” sensation

Bravo, who was recently on “Splash,” came to L.A. as a teenager.



Alyssa Milano sparks “Charmed” controversy by comparing the set to high school

Holly Marie Combs responded to Milano’s “Watch What Happens Live” comments by saying “Charmed” was nothing like high school, while Shannen Doherty chimed in that there was no drama on set.

As he gets Oscar buzz, Michael B. Jordan recalls his “Wire” and “Friday Night Lights” past

With “Fruitvale Station,” there’s talk of the 25-year-old Jordan getting an Academy Award nomination.

Ex-“Storage Wars” star ordered to pay A&E’s legal fees

A judge has ruled that David Hester must pay $122,692 after losing the first round of his rigging lawsuit.



“The Bridge”: Finally, a realistic portrayal of autism

With Diane Kruger’s character, the FX series “appears to be committed to creating a nuanced protagonist with autism without making it the defining feature of the series, or even the character,” says Emily Shire.

The average NYC rent is $3000/month — which TV characters can afford that?

Could Carrie Bradshaw survive these days in the city?

Katee Sackhoff: A fan once asked me to sign his penis

“It was very weird,” the “Longmire” star says of the request.



Food Network hasn’t dumped Paula Deen’s recipes

About 1400 of Deen’s recipes are still on the Food Network website.

“Downton Abbey” hits the beach

Check out the cast at seaside.



See the giant “Doctor Who”-themed corn maze

Complete with a 300-meter-tall Dalek.



Mads Mikkelsen: A “Hannibal” cookbook might be in the works

The Danish actor admits: “Hannibal is a much better cook than I am.”



Watch Patton Oswalt’s first paid acting gig, at age 19

He got $300 for an educational video about student loans.

LEGOS to hand out “Arrow” action figures at Comic-Con

Hundreds of little Green Arrows will be given away next week.



“Ray Donovan” star Ambyr Childers is pregnant

This will be her 2nd child.



“Scrubs” meets “CHiPs”

Zach Braff and Donald Faison describe their friendship in a picture.



Watch an Olivia Pope makeup tutorial

From a star of “Sh*t White Girls Say.”

“Mad Men” costume designer worked more than a year on her new reality show

“I wanted to do a show that combines my passions of film, costume design, and fashion design,” Janie Bryant says of “Janie Bryant’s Holllywood.”



Elisabeth Moss: I’m not a TV snob — “I totally watch reality TV”

“I love all those ‘Housewives’ shows,” says the “Mad Men” star adding, that she also watches “‘Nashville’ and I just finished ‘Scandal.’ So the chances are with any show I’ve probably seen it.”



“The Newsroom” is greatly improved in Season 2

Give Aaron Sorkin another chance, as he’s made the show sharper and edgier, says Verne Gay. “What this show needed to do — and in the first episode, absolutely has done — is get tougher, leaner and create that sense that the ‘newsroom’ is a real place, and not a soapbox for McAvoy (as proxy for Sorkin) to occasionally ascend. Sunday’s episode is much more about process — the manifold little things that add up to one very big thing, a nightly TV news broadcast.” PLUS: Season 2 has less moralizing, so there’s more to like, Season 2 is both really good and really bad just like last year, the new “Newsroom” is a lot more fun to watch, and Olivia Munn is able to overcome the Sorkinese.