A special about ‘Little People Big World’ couple’s split to air in March

If you thought the relationship between little couple Matt and Amy Roloff seemed a little more biting than loving on “Little People Big World,” you were onto something. The pair have separated, and TLC is premiering a new one-hour special of the show on March 25 at 9:00 p.m. to address their trial separation. Because what point would there be to breaking up without having cameras there to record the pain, right? Watch a clip from the episode below.

The Roloffs have issued this statement: Though we have weathered many storms together, we recently made the tough decision to engage in a trial separation. Matt remains living on the farm in our guesthouse and we work together everyday on the farm, on our business endeavors and most importantly, raising our amazing children. We sincerely appreciate the unwavering support, understanding and prayers from our family, friends and many fans. May God Bless you. – Matt and Amy Roloff

Titled “New Year, Big Changes,” the special checks in with the Roloffs during the holiday season, when all of the kids have returned home to the farm to celebrate together, but are faced with having to adjust to the new family dynamic.

Filmed in the final weeks of 2013, the episode follows as the couple settles into their new arrangement – Matt has moved out of the family home, and into a guesthouse on their Oregon farm. Hoping that the change will give each of them the time and space needed to work through their issues, both are faced with contemplating their futures apart – and worry that this decision could end up causing more damage, instead of helping solve their problems.

Despite their separation, they are focused on providing their kids with as festive a holiday as possible, and move forward with planning an elaborate party to celebrate New Years Eve. Joined by family and friends, Matt and Amy reflect on the importance of their relationship, but wonder if the coming months will bring the changes they each need to see in on order to make the marriage last.

Since 2006, the show has shared the story of the Roloff family: parents Matt and Amy – both little people, and their children: twin sons Jeremy, who is average height, and Zach, who is a little person like his parents, as well as daughter Molly and youngest son Jacob, who are also both average height, as they welcomed viewers into their daily lives from their pumpkin farm in Oregon.