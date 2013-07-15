A striking new ‘Godzilla’ poster for Comic-Con raises the question of apocalypse fatigue

One of the things that filmmakers would do well to take away from this year as an important lesson is that we have reached the point of apocalyptic overload as a collective audience.
It makes sense. One of the things that special effects crews have gotten very good at is destroying cities. At this point, it’s such a familiar image that it almost doesn’t register in terms of how horrifying it would be if it were real. Last night, my oldest son was in my office and a preview for “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” came on before whatever movie I had put in the player. He hasn’t seen the film, but he stopped to look at the trailer, and the big “money shot,” if you will, is the total and immediate destruction of London. Looking at it out of context like that, as a thrown-away bit of mayhem designed to get you to buy a ticket, it struck me as really distasteful.
One of the biggest sticking points regarding “Man Of Steel” for many of you appears to be the way the chaos and destruction of the final battle with Zod escalates and the sheer scale of the destruction. As violent as that fight is, what I found upsetting in the film was the effect of the World Engine, the terraforming device that consists of two machines, one on either side of the planet. The destruction caused by that device is truly horrible to witness, and I don’t think Zack Snyder downplayed that at all. You see cars and buildings and people sucked up into the gravity field and then slammed back to Earth with such brutality that you know nothing could survive it.
The real problem is that we’ve seen so many visions of destruction since 9/11, and so many of those movies seem to be tapping into the raw emotional terror of that day, that we risk being numbed by it. It is harder and harder to shock audiences, and so the only way filmmakers have been able to keep forcing a reaction is by escalating the size of what they destroy and the ferocity with which they destroy it. And it feels like we’ve reached that point where you really can’t make the destruction any bigger, short of just making a two-hour movie called “Stuff Blowing Up.”
I say all of this as preamble to wondering what happens when “Godzilla” finally storms into theaters next summer. I’m going to be bringing you a look at whatever Legendary’s got planned for San Diego this week, and it sounds like they are definitely intending to make an impression on everyone who is there on Wednesday night. To prepare for that event, they’ve been having some fun online with the Godzilla Encounter website, where you can read reports of disturbances in the ocean that seem to be moving towards San Diego. And when you’re in San Diego, you’ll be able to pick up a copy of the special poster that Legendary has prepared for the event. IGN debuted the poster today, and I think it is a striking image…
… that does two things right away.
First, it definitely looks like they’re hewing closely to the classic design of Godzilla, something fans have to be relieved to see. Second, it seems to very directly evoke memories of 9/11, and while I can see how that would fatigue people at this point, the 1954 film made naked reference to the real-world horrors of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, and when you watch that film, keeping in mind that it was made a mere decade after those events, it’s hard not to see it as a manifestation of the nightmares that Japan’s citizens must have shared.
As with any film in production, there are stories right now about how “Godzilla” is coming together that range from enthusiastic to fatalistic, and this week is Legendary’s moment to really take control of the buzz. They had that great tone piece last year that they showed which was created specifically to announce the film. This year, they’ve got to show something more, and it seems like they’re well aware of how high the stakes are.
So tell me… what do you think of this design, and are you interested in seeing another movie where cities are laid to ruin by some powerful force? It feels to me like we’re getting close to the moment where audiences reject that outright, and I’m curious to see what happens when we finally do hit that wall.
“Godzilla” opens everywhere in the world in May 2014.
When people criticized Man of Steel for its 9/11 allusions, I asked what did people in Japan think when they saw a radioactive monster destroying Tokyo less than a decade after WWII ended?
Did they just say “it’s just a guy in a rubber suit” or was there PTSD for viewers?
The problem with usig destruction over detruction just to turn up the ante is that when a movie comes that uses that same imagery in a thematically sound way (as any respectable Godzilla movie should) it doesen’t register as the filmmaker intended or even upsets you un a way that doesen’t have to do with the content of th movie but with the saturation of the viewer.
Something similar happened with (Sort of semi-whatever spoilers for Trance following) the weird and disgusting trend of using rape-as-shock in horror as suspense movies: when I saw Trance earlier in the year (a movie I loved, by the way)there’s the scene when a couple of thugs almost attack Rosario Dawson’s character sexually. At the moment I was seeing that I thougt (automatically) “I’m sick of seing women being raped in movies”. But the thing is, Trance actually earned that moment, narratively and thematically. The movie was about abuse, violence, and how those intersect with sex and intimacy. Everything in the movie surrounded those underlying themes (not minor was the fact that she played with those guys minds, and that was the only kind of payback they could think of). But in the moment it didn’t worked for me, because I was numbed and angry after all the times an event of such relevance was used cheapily.
In the end the problem comes to a lack of tought. They use strong images without thinking on how or why they use them, and in this lack of respect you’re not only hurting your movie, but other movies and culture as a whole.
I think your giving the audience way to much credit for thinking and reading symbolism into movies. The majority of mindless Americans just like to see shit blow up and we don’t think it has any real world baring. This is what’s wrong with critics. You rates movies based on crap most people could care less about. Was it fun was it funny was it scary. These are the only things that truly matter.
First: I’m not a critic, I’m a viewer that respects movies and respects other viewers.
Second: It’s not about symbolism, it’s presicelly about fun/funny/scary/sexy/sad/wathever. What I observed was that I didn’t have a reaction to a scene in a movie that deserved that reaction (being angry at the way the thugs tried to have their payback) because other movies abused of certain imagery and therefore made me check out of a movie that didn’t.
It’s about how the movies earn that funny/scary. It’s about certain topics and images that shouldn’t be traded for easy and cheap funny/scary moments.
And every time a building collapses and it’s shown from street view and ashes cover the air it certainly has a very real world baring, even if the spectators don’t want to make the connecion the connection is there and it’s going to affect them anyway.
Um, Godzilla is SUPPOSED to be apocalyptic. His first film was a commentary on nuclear warfare.
Definitely. I guess the question is: will people want to see ANOTHER film that shows cities being laid to waste?
I think the split over Man of Steel and the lackluster box office for Pacific Rim somewhat proves the point that people are growing at least somewhat tired of wanton destruction. It is fun to watch that sort of mindless and escapist destruction sometimes, but when movie after movie hits theatre screens showing the same effect if not the same cause, I think people start to say “I already saw that this week/month/summer”, and they stay home.
But it has become a bit of a double-edged sword – people are beginning to grow weary of it, yet don’t have the patience to sit through story and character for a lower intensity sort of spectacle, but one where we care and understand for people and the consequences. Or at least that is what Hollywood believes and keeps feeding us. I believe that if a higher standard of storytelling was consistently offered, people would more consistently demand that higher standard (I think Pixar proves that point, for the most part), even in the big budget spectacles that hit screens every summer.
I think the question, and Max Landis raised it quite well….Where’s the heroism? My problem with MOS is that it’s freakin’ SUPERMAN. It’s an icon intrinsically linked to goodness, to doing the right thing. I’ll even grant that stopping Zod, even in the face of the massive destruction, could be positioned in the context of preventing further destruction, that, in fact the whole battle is about saving even more lives. BUT THAT’S NOT IN THE MOVIE.
PACIIC RIM, which I found pretty vastly overrated, but, aside from that, the film did not bother me as much, in this particular respect, because of two things. First, you weren’t dealing with an ICON like Superman. Second, you’re dealing with trained soldiers, who are conditioned to focus on completing the mission, even in the face of mounting collateral damage, because those are their orders. I get that it’s cool. If only the rest of the movie made as much logical sense.
GODZILLA is about the smallness of man. The idea that there will always be a power to dwarf us. I think thematically, I’m not going to be bothered by wanton destruction in that case.
I’m afraid that any Godzilla movie that doesn’t have Jaegers in it is going to be a disappointment.
So any building in any form of destruction is 9/11 equivalent and we should be offended. Who created this as a talking point? Think before speaking, oh I’m sorry, posting. Nobody speaks anymore, they post assanine comments and hide
The irony is your post is just freaking beautiful, Nick. Seriously keep it up.
It’s hard to imagine any film with large amount of city destruction not commenting on 9/11 in some way. In some ways, doing so validates it from being “mindless,” at least it feels like that’s the aim of the makers.
I would also not assume audiences necessarily will tire of these movies. I mean, there have been a few failures already, right? But I remember a year or more ago before AVENGERS the smart bet was superhero fatigue. And in retrospect it looks like that genre was only really just beginning.
Drew sometimes you really do miss simple fundamental points.
The issue in MOS was not the destruction per se. The issue was, Superman didn’t do anything to stop it! He didn’t save anyone.
That you STILL don’t get that speaks volumes about how little you understand Superman.
No one blinked about ID4, no one called out Battle LA, no one thought the terrorism in Iron Man 3 was distasteful, no one cared about San Fran being hit in Into Darkness.
With all of that said, I agree that “destruction porn” has gotten repetitive and boring now. We have seen it. NYC has been hit by everything you can imagine since ID4.
Time for something different.
Thank you!!!! The fact that this point is constantly ignored in the “was superman heroic enough” debate baffles me.
Drew,
Do you think we wouldn’t be seeing these images if 9/11 never happened? I tend to think we would. I think it has more to do with the type of films that are being made and the advances in special effects. With or without 9/11 we’d be watching superhero films and with or without 9/11 the world would kinda suck so we’d be watching apocalyptic films. What better way to show the end of mankind than the destruction of our greatest monuments and buildings? As for superhero movies….that is a staple of the genre just watch the great Justice League Unlimited for ample evidence of that.
So, all that being said, what do you think? I know I’m tired of worrying about 9/11 like images so I could have my head willingly in the sand on this one.
As for Godzilla, I’ll wait for a trailer and your eventual review before deciding. Color me skeptical.
My problem with the action sequences in Man of Steel wasn’t the content of them so much as the pacing. It was relentless and it really didn’t provide you time to digest the images it was presenting. I mean even something as brutally violent as the D-Day invasion in Saving Private Ryan paused for moments of contemplation, and I think that’s the thing that might be getting lost in the current crop of action movies.
But on the whole, I’m not sure I’m qualified to judge. I’ve never really responded to scenes of mass carnage. When I think of the things that I’ve had a visceral reaction to, it’s always been on a much more intimate scale. The torture scenes in Marathon Man, or the Nazi soldier with the malfunctioning gun in Schindler’s List.
I agree that we’re getting to the point where the scale of destruction isn’t shocking, but for me the real issue is the ballooning amount of time that’s being dedicated to showing that destruction, with little else going for it besides the visuals. I am a pretty easy to please moviegoer, as is my family, but we all came out of Man of Steel going ‘I wish they’d spent less time on the smashing.’ I think the scale of destruction could have been more emotionally effective if they’d spent less time on it in the film. The image of the terraformer was horrifying and striking, but once we’d spent half an hour throwing people into things and smashing cars into the ground, my horror had faded into boredom. I don’t think it really has much to do with the act of destruction; I felt the same way about the giant fight/chase set piece in the middle of Matrix Reloaded. Some of it was absolutely stunning, but it was just too long of an action sequence without me getting to spend some time with the characters. They created the fatigue within the movie.
I thought Pacific Rim did a much better job inserting character moments into action sequences as breathers, but even then I was tired by the end.
I agree with this. I don’t think MoS did a good job of setting up the ground rules, both for the action (is Superman grimacing because he stubbed his toe, or because he is actually hurt) and the characters (why is Superman upset over killing Zod, when his Earth-dad told him he should have let a bus of innocent children die).
I was much more invested in Pacific Rim, as there were plenty of reaction shots to give information to the audience (anger, pain, fatigue, fear…).
…followed by scenes where characters told the audience exactly what to feel (anger, pain, fatigue, fear).
PR was fun, but it was certainly a flawed movie. I guess it’s not reaping the nerd rage because it doesn’t feature an iconic American superhero in a cape.
This really has nothing to do with 9/11 and is typical american imperialist thinking. As if 9/11 is the only terrible destructive event the world has ever known and in fact would not rate very high on any list. But god forbid americans look beyond there own borders at the consequences of destroying countries, let alone cities.
If 9/11 never happened these movies would still have come because the tech got to the point where it could be done, and as MoS has shown, it can be done so well now that it actually left the audience disturbed, which is exactly what something like that should do. Not like the Avengers where a city suffers serious damage and everyone is all happy. People got tired of pointless special effects in the late 90’s too. As the tech evolves, the audience evolves which has nothing to do with 9/11.
But thank you for continuing the mindless narrative of 9/11.
Gi Joe was especially blatant destruction for destruction sake. The good guys were aware of the baddies plan but for no reason at all waited to stop them just after the destruction of London.
No, I think the real problem with the battle between Superman and Zod in MOS is that two seemingly indestructible titans slugging it out and throwing each other into buildings is cool for about two minutes but this state of stalemate seemed to go on forever. How much can you invest in that? It starts to lose meaning.
What made the fights in, say, Terminator 2 much more interesting is that these two cyborgs were visibly surprised by each other’s resilience and were visibly trying to find new ways to end each other.
MOS would have done well to take a cue from T2 on that score.
“two seemingly indestructible titans slugging it out and throwing each other into buildings is cool for about two minutes”
I don’t disagree, but where were all these comments when people were complaining that Superman Returns needed Superman ‘punching stuff’?
It seems geek culture has a very short term memory.
destruction and mass chaso can be fun but there has to be a driving force. In man of steal there was no real consequence for superman so all the building crumbling and people dying seemed to mean nothing to him. When it actually matters when your emotionally investing in the story and characters. Thats when desruction is at its best.