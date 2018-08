Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday — did you get your old man a gift? As long as your pops is less shitty than these horrifying dads from cinema history, you really should get him something. Even if it’s just a nice card that says, “Thank you for not being Royal Tenenbaum. And bonus points for never accidentally shrinking me down to the size of an ant with your homemade electromagnetic ray gun.”

Spoiler: One of these terrible dads is Darth Vader.