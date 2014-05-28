A Tale of Two Billy Joel Reviews and a Happy Ending

Five years ago, about six weeks after HitFix launched, I reviewed a Billy Joel concert at the opening of a new venue at Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Springs.
Growing up, I was a massive Joel fan. His had been one of my first concerts and his music served as a soundtrack for much of my youth, as it did for millions of people. But the show I saw that day in February 2009 was a poor facsimile to the many great Joel concerts I”d seen over the years. I said as much, as well as commented that his ability to sustain notes that night was shot and he seemed to be going through the motions.
Then a funny thing happened. I figured since HitFix was still a little baby (editorially, it was just me, Gregory Ellwood, Dan Fienberg and Drew McWeeny), very few people would see the review. That was pretty naive (okay, idiotic) given a little something called Google.
A few days after my review ran (you can read it here), I got an email from Joel”s publicist, saying she was sorry the show had disappointed me. We”d known each other since I”d been at Billboard, where I”d enjoyed a nice, professional relationship with Joel, who was always incredibly generous about hopping on the phone with me whenever I needed him for a story.
Then, shockingly, I got an email from Joel. He took me to task for some of the things I wrote and went on to explain why he was having an off night. I”ve never written about the emails since I considered them private and don”t want to go into the details here, but for about a week, he and I had an almost daily exchange about the show, my review and his (rightful) disappointment about my commenting on how much older he looked since that had nothing to do with his performance (even though he joked about it on stage). The emails served as illuminating insight into what it”s like to be up on stage when a show isn”t going well or a performer is having an off night. The emails left me with a different perspective and it changed how I write reviews.
Still, I felt sad that someone whose music had meant so much to me had seemingly, even if for just that one show, lost his joy in performing. Then I saw Joel perform “Miami 2017” on the televised Hurricane Sandy benefit in November 2012 and it was ferocious and energetic and everything that had made me love him in the first place. I remember emailing Joel”s publicist with great glee, declaring that he was back.
As presumptive and grandiose as my email to her may have been (for all I know, he was “back” the night after I saw the off show), it came from a place of true joy. His Sandy performance filled me with delight as a fan and it made me realize that those investments we make in artists when we are young are substantial and formative and they stick with us, even if our musical tastes change. I remember my late Billboard editor, Timothy White, came up to my desk one day while a number of us were discussing songs we loved growing up, many of them from one-hit wonders and songs that we laughed about loving back then, and he said, “The songs of our youth are sacred and aren”t to be trifled with.” So true. The emotional tether we develop to those songs remains strong and unbreakable as we grow older.
Last night (27), I went to see Joel at the Hollywood Bowl, in the last of his three sell-outs there. Surprisingly, the run marked the first time he”d ever played the Bowl.
Though he”s so associated with New York, Joel also has a rich history with Los Angeles, including playing at the Troubadour in the early ’70s, and writing “Piano Man” about playing in a bar at the corner of Wilshire and Western. He peppered the evening with stories of his time here. But mainly he sang and he played songs reaching back to his first solo album, 1971″s “Cold Spring Harbor.”
He ran through a number of hits, but also dived deep into the catalog with such tunes as “Glass House”s” driving “All For Leyna” and “The Nylon Curtain”s” wistful “Where”s The Orchestra.” While Joel stayed true to most of the recorded arrangements, he stretched out on cuts like “Zanzibar,” veering into jazz territory as he and trumpeter Carl Fischer built on the trumpet ending played by Freddie Hubbard on the “52nd Street” cut or, much to the thrill of the audience, during “River of Dreams,” he burst into a jubilant “A Hard Day”s Night” by his beloved Beatles, filled with glorious, layered harmonies from him and his eight bandmates.
More importantly, his delight was evident. Even as he sang songs he”d performed thousands of times, there was no sense that he was phoning it in. He was as present as I remember him being in all the shows I saw growing up. He remarked a number of times on what a “great job” he had, marveling that, at 65, he had been at it for 50 years.
The show was deeply satisfying: the songs have held up and his often-biting delivery was as undiminished as ever, as was his voice. Whatever issues he had the night I saw him in 2009 were long resolved.
The Bowl shows seem to be part of a bigger Joel renaissance. In January, he started an open-ended residency at Madison Square Garden where he”ll play once a month for the foreseeable future. His summer tour includes dates at Boston”s Fenway Park, Chicago”s Wrigley Field, and and D.C.”s Nationals Park, not bad for a guy, who, as he says, hasn”t had a hit in more than 20 years – his last pop album was 1993″s “River of Dreams.”
I don”t know how Joel reignited the spark that had clearly gone out when I saw him in 2009, I”m just glad he did.
This is a nicely written and thoughtful review. I love when reviewers not only recognize the subjectivity of their craft, but embrace it as a real way to communicate how something affected them. Thanks.
Thanks!
I refuse to apologize for the music of my youth, 80’s music. Even the “bad” stuff is great to me.
I love Billy Joel with all my heart.
I own Piano Man, The Stranger, 52nd Street, Glass Houses, The Nylon Curtain, An Innocent Man, and Storm Front on pristine vinyl.
The man is a national treasure. I’m happy to see that he’s been able to battle back his demons and enjoy a career renaissance, at least as far as live-performance is concerned, here in his twilight years.
Agreed on no apologies. I avoid the term “guilty pleasure” for that very reason. I’ll write a commentary on that one day, but I don’t believe anyone should ever apologize for what they listen to. That’s a great start to a full vinyl Billy Joel collection, you’ve got there!
Thanks… yeah, I got some of them before Schoolkids closed in Athens, and the rest at Wuxtry and of course, Amazon, which is actually a great place to find fairly-priced vinyl in really good condition. Most record stores overcharge, which is unfortunate. Last time I went to Wuxtry in Athens, they had a copy of Rubber Soul, scratched to hell, but with a $60 sticker on it.
I’m trying to slowly build my collection. I got a lot of Billy Joel because his stuff is easy to find, and again, I grew up on him, so it was a must purchase.
I’ve been cherry-picking my collection from the best of the best when I go out to buy, including Who’s Next. Talking Book. Born to Run. Electric Ladyland. Abby Road. Sgt. Pepper’s. The English version of Hard Day’s Night (far superior to the American version). Pet Sounds. Metallica (The Black Album) & S&M. And of course, an original pressing, mint condition version of Thriller.
There’s so much more I want, but collecting vinyl can be an expensive hobby. Gotta get some REM. Zeppelin. More Beatles (Rubber Soul and Revolver top my list of next purchases). Pink Floyd. CSN&Y. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Master of Puppets. Cream. Derrick and the Dominoes… basically, anything with Clapton. Johnny Cash. It’s really hard to find a decently priced, very good condition version of All Things Must Past, but I need that album.
My friend has turned me on to the Allman Brothers.
I’m happy there’s been a resurgence in vinyl for new albums, but it’s hard online when some retailers don’t tell you if it’s an original (or second or third) pressing or if its one of these new remastered versions that weren’t pressed off the original master, but a digital copy. Some of the remasters, they’ll press onto 180-gram vinyl from the original master, but some they go cheap and press it off of digital.
Do you have any particular advice on what I should look for, especially buying online, if it’s not explicitly stated?
Matt-
Two of my friends run vinyl reissue labels- often on 180-gram. I don’t know if either of them have any titles you’re looking for, but here are their websites: [omnivorerecordings.com] and [www.originalrecordingsgroup.com]
I, too, was a huge Joel fan growing up, but I’ve never really gotten over his refusal to record more music since 1993. He was only in his early 40s at the time, a period in which many artists really hit their stride creatively. One of the reasons I respect guys like Springsteen so much is he’s still so vital in his 60s, both as a live act and a recording artist. If Joel really felt he had nothing left in the tank creatively, it would be better to just ride into the sunset instead of coming back to play shows as a nostalgia act like the Monkees. I’d love a new Billy Joel album.
I hear you, but one of the things that struck me last night–and I left out of my review– is it didn’t feel like a nostalgia act last night. He somehow is breathing new life into these songs. I don’t get the feeling that at 65 he’s feeling any need to put out new material that would never have the commercial success of his heyday and that playing/writing classical music fulfills whatever creative outlet he needs…
This is a great article – thank you so much for sharing. I appreciate how candid you are about the things you’ve learned over the years.
I love Billy Joel, but I only got to see him once as part of his tour with Elton John a few years ago. Even then, though, he was such a good performer, with a killer sense of humour, and seemed like he was having so much fun on stage while nailing the hits.
I can’t believe you got to see him play Zanzibar. So jealous!!
I have to say as a so/so fan – I always sing along to his music I know and was willing to pay $100 to see him – I just saw his show and saw something very different in Phoenix (maybe it was another bad night). I saw an egotistical jerk -I actually had never thought/felt/imagined he was going in. I saw someone who was phoning it in – and basically flat out told the fans “I have your money so I will play what I want”. The people next to us walked out after they played “Always a Woman” (her favorite song) and that was before he made a snide remark about Christy Brinkely. I understand when artists we love write new music and want to play that instead of all of our favorites. They are artists – they enjoy the new and are trying to sell their new music and make us fans of it too. I saw Radiohead 3 yrs ago and was bummed when they didn’t play any of The Bends but I didn’t walk away feeling like they were jerks. What I saw was someone who played no less than 6 other artists songs, played at least half the set of songs no one knew and even had some local singer come on stage and sing AC/DCs Highway to Hell. I am an AC/DC fan and did see them on the same stage and to sum up my disappointment in Joel this way – those guys love what they do clearly and they love and respect the fans who still love to hear them. I actually wanted to leave before he sang my favorite songs of his because I didn’t want him to ruin them for me. I can never listen to his music again without hearing his ego in the lyrics and that’s a damn shame.
Can’t speak to a performance I didn’t see, but he has said this tour will include lots of obscure album tracks and older hits he hasn’t performed in years. Longtime fans like myself enjoy that, but I have read a lot of more casual fans hit the bathrooms and concession stands during songs I was thrilled to see live.
Interesting how you saw something completely different than I did. I thought Billy Joel was thoroughly entertaining from beginning to end. I loved hearing the songs that he rarely performed in previous concerts. Don’t assume that just because you’re not familiar with those songs that “no one knew” them.
And I loved the spontaneous sense of humor he and his band displayed all night. I saw great musicians having a great time onstage.
Also, he never made any snide remarks about Christie Brinkley either. All he said after ‘She’s Always A Woman To Me’ was “and then we got divorced” – which was actually about his first wife.
Perhaps you should take your own obviously fragile ego out of the mix the next time you hear his music.
I was at that show too and I don’t recall him ever saying anything remotely like “I have your money so I will play what I want”.
He certainly wasn’t “phoning it in” either. He was belting his ass off. At 65, his vocals were incredible.
And that was no random “local singer” he brought up to do ‘Highway To Hell’.
That was Chainsaw – his guitar roadie who has been touring with him for over 30 years.
I’m surprised he still takes so much umbrage at negative reviews. I thought he had outgrown the era where he read negative reviews on stage. Clearly, they never affected his fan base or success.
I’ve seen Joel every time he’s come to my town since 1990 and always enjoy it immensely. I saw him about 2 months ago on this tour.
It’s too bad his concerts are a bit shorter and that he can’t run and jump around as much as he did on the “Storm Front” and “River of Dreams” tours he did 20-25 years ago — but a hip replacement will do that.
I just saw Billy last night at Wrigley. If he asked, not that he would, I’d suggest that he take a page from Jimmy Buffett’ s book and understand that there are (10) songs that he has to play or people go home disappointed. Is it more about what the artist wants to play or what 30,000 fans who’ve payed millions for the evening want to hear? No “just the way you are”, no “keeping the faith”‘ ? Jmho, but I won’t be seeing him again.