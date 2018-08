Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Oh, look. Perfect, hilarious karma.

Staind's Aaron Lewis, who botched the lyrics to the national anthem during his World Series rendition, once mocked Christina Aguilera in 2011 for messing up “The Star-Spangled Banner.” He was also very, very cocky as he mocked her, getting downright profane about it. I guess you could say “It's Been Awhile” since justice felt so poetic.

Here's his own flub, in case you haven't seen yet.