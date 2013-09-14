Aaron Paul and Kid Cudi break bad in new images from ‘Need For Speed’

Whatever happens to his “Breaking Bad” character, Aaron Paul will soon be seen living the fast life in DreamWorks Pictures’ upcoming car racing thriller “Need For Speed.”

Two brand new images skimp on the fast cars, but show off stars Paul, Scott Mescudi (AKA rapper Kid Cudi), Dominic Cooper and future “Fifty Shades of Grey” sub Dakota Johnson.

“Speed” centers on a revenge-fueled cross-country race against time with mechanic Tobey Marshall (Paul) at the wheel.

In the first image, Paul gives us a classic Jesse Pinkman expression while talking to his pal and fellow mechanic, played by Cudi.

The second photo finds Cooper (“Captain America: The First Avenger”) and Johnson (daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith) relaxing after a big, hearty meal. There will be racing in this movie, I promise.

Need for Speed,” is based on the most successful racing video game franchise of all time with over 140 million copies sold.

Scott Waugh (“Act of Valor”) directed the film, which was produced by John Gatins, Pat O”Brien and Mark Sourian.



“Need for speed” opens March 14, 2014.