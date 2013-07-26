Watch: Aaron Paul is wonderfully accomodating to the creepy strangers who showed up at his house

Saying that Aaron Paul seems like a nice guy seems a little weird because at this point, Aaron Paul is pretty much impossible to separate from Jesse Pinkman. Although a group of Irish superfans probably wouldn’t have show up at Jesse Pinkman’s home and waited outside for the guy to appear while recording everything on video. So these fans apparently do know the difference between real life and fiction, except they missed the lesson where in real life, you don’t show up at a famous stranger’s house unannounced and wait for him to come down and mug for your camera.

Even if the famous stranger does happen to seem like really, very, ridiculously nice guy.

(via)

