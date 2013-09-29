Aaron Paul totally stole the show on ‘Saturday Night Live’ with a methy cameo

Look: if you invite Aaron Paul onto your show, he is absolutely going to steal the spotlight. Just ask Bryan Cranston. Aaron made three appearances on last night’s “Saturday Night Live” premiere, and each one was chock-full of methrences. (Get it? That’s a portmanteau of “meth” and “references” – hahaha.)

The show’s cold open, a sketch about Obamacare, is pretty much perfect all the way through — and Aaron’s cameo as Jesse Pinkman is the icing* on the cake.

*meth

Later, he popped behind the “Weekend Update” desk to play Drunk Uncle’s esteemed relative, Methew. Which is a portmanteau of “meth” and “nephew” that is almost as good as the one I invented.

And then there was a fake commercial for e-Meth, the smoke-free electronic meth alternative.

How do you know it’s good? Because it’s eyes are wily and blue, bitch.