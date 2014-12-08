Aaron Sorkin on ‘Newsroom’ rape storyline: ‘I understood…there would be backlash’

Aaron Sorkin on “The Newsroom”s” rape storyline: “I understood going in that there would be backlash”

“Most of the time the conflict on the show is about ideas, and frequently those conflicts stoke a lot of passionate debate in the days that follow a broadcast,” he told the NY Times via e-mail. “I understood going in that there would be backlash – some of it thoughtful, some of it less so – but that”s a bad reason not to write something.” PLUS: “The Newsroom” is bringing out the worst in Sorkin, Sorkin is still terrified of women on the Internet, and Sorkin doesn”t understand how empathy works.

“Eaten Alive” star: “I don't care if you're upset I didn't get eaten by anaconda”

Paul Rosolie said today of the backlash to his special: “I said, 'Screw it. I don't care about my reputation. If there's a chance this will protect (the Amazon), I'll do it. I don't care if you're upset I didn't get eaten by anaconda. A, I tried, and B, there's a chance for me to do work with the Discovery Channel and bang my drum about the dangers, and I'll do that.'”

International Olympic Committee approves plan to launch a 24/7 Olympics Channel

The goal of the new digital channel is to maintain interest in Olympic sports in the years between the games.

“Continuum” renewed for a 6-episode 4th and final season

Syfy will air the Canadian time travel series starring Rachel Nichols.

Netflix”s goal is to premiere a new season or show every 2 1/2 weeks

The streaming service currently has nine original series with plans to go up to 20. Netflix “will eventually be the largest producer of original content in the world,” says chief content officer Ted Sarandos. PLUS: Sarandos says ratings have hurt TV creativity.

Chris Rock once rejected Super Bowl halftime, says hosting “SNL” is harder than hosting the Oscars

Rock tells Howard Stern he was asked to MC the Super Bowl halftime show the year of the Janet Jackson nipplegate incident.

Pivot cancels “Take Part Live,” featuring Meghan McCain

The millennial chat show premiered in August 2013.

How “Homeland” journeyed this season from rock bottom to really good

The Showtime series has always been a bipolar show, like main character Carrie Mathison. PLUS: The supporting cast saved the show.

Showtime launches a website for “Twin Peaks”

So far, the “Twin Peaks” website has not much to offer.

A female “Doctor Who” might be coming soon

“There easily could be a female Doctor,” says “Who” boss Steven Moffat. “I think the next time might be a female Doctor. I don't see why not. I think it's good to do that.”

“Lost” alum Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje didn”t have to audition for “Game of Thrones”

The actor famous for playing Mr. Eko says: “The producers had seen some of the work I've done before and invited me to be a part of it. It was that simple.”

“Community” celebrates 100 episodes

Check out their “#100EpisodesAndACake.”

The characters on “The Affair” are also the types who”d watch the show

They are, as Emily Nussbaum points out, “married couples hoping for titillation, Brooklyn writers, gloomy brunettes, people who might summer in the Hamptons, or at least get someone to invite them to Montauk for the weekend, where they might flirt with a local-and maybe, like the show”s lovers, take a day trip to Block Island, stay at a quaint bed-and-breakfast, talk about death, have sex standing up, then buy a slinky sundress. Related categories include women thirty to fifty years old with a thing for Jimmy McNulty, from 'The Wire,' or for Pacey, from 'Dawson”s Creek.””

Check out a “Seinfeld”-themed fish tank

Matt Davidson transformed a retro TV into an aquatic version of Jerry”s apartment.

Amy Schumer to produce a comedy for her “Inside Amy Schumer” comedian pal

Comedian Rachel Feinstein will star in a pilot sketch show in which she uses social experiments out on the street.

“Sons of Anarchy”s” finale aftershow to feature Kurt Sutter and Charlie Hunnam

They”ll be the final guests on “Anarchy Afterward.”

“Girls” star Zosia Mamet goes gray

The actress dyed her hair to have a silverish-gray hue.