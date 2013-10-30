Aaron Taylor-Johnson officially Quicksilver for ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

(CBR) Following months of speculation, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is officially on board “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” according to a Wednesday report.

As rumored, he’ll play long-running Marvel Comics character Quicksilver, a new addition to the Marvel Studios film franchise. The report states that Taylor-Johnson’s deal closed on Wednesday, due to working out scheduling issues between filming “Age of Ultron” and his upcoming publicity obligations for his role in the 2014 “Godzilla” reboot.

Marvel declined comment on The Wrap‘s story. Taylor-Johnson was first reported to be in contention for the role in early June, shortly after it was confirmed that both Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were in Joss Whedon’s script for the sequel.

Elizabeth Olsen has been similarly long-attached to the role of Scarlet Witch, but no official announcement has been made regarding her involvement, beyond Samuel L. Jackson saying it was official.

As the title star of both “Kick-Ass” films, 23-year-old Taylor-Johnson already has comic book-based movie experience. The British actor’s other on-screen credits include “Savages,” “Anna Karenina” and “Albert Nobbs.”

The character of Quicksilver will also appear in next year’s 20th Century Fox release “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” made possible due to the character’s unique nature of being a major part of both the Avengers and X-Men franchise. In that film, he’ll be played by “American Horror Story” actor Evan Peters.

Written and directed by Joss Whedon, “Avengers: Age of Ultron” is scheduled for release on May 1, 2015.