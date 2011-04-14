ABC cancels iconic soaps ‘All My Children’ and ‘One Life to Live’

It’s the end of an era for ABC Daytime.

On Thursday (April 14), ABC announced finale dates for “All My Children” and “One Life to Live,” effectively canceling shows that premiered in 1970 and 1968 respectively.

ABC buried the cancellation news in a press release that celebrated the pickup of “The Chew” and “The Revolution,” two new daytime entries that will premiere in September 2011 and January 2012 as part of the network’s change in focus to “programming that is informative and authentic and centers on transformation, food and lifestyle — cornerstones of programming that resonates with daytime viewers as evidenced by the

success of ‘The View.'”

“While we are excited about our new shows and the shift in our business, I can’t help but recognize how bittersweet the change is,” states Brian Frons, President, Daytime, Disney ABC/ Television Group. “We are taking this bold step to expand our business because viewers are looking for different types of programming these days. They are telling us there is room for informative, authentic and fun shows that are relatable, offer a wide variety of opinions and focus on ‘real life’ takeaways. A perfect example of this is ‘The View,’ and that factored into our decision. ‘The

Chew’ and ‘The Revolution’ are in the same vein and will be great additions to the lineup, with ‘The View’ serving as an ideal foundation from which to launch these programs. They will also provide enormous opportunity for the creation of ancillary businesses and growth.”

ABC emphasized that “General Hospital” will not be impacted by the announcement.

“All My Children,” Daytime Emmy winner for Outstanding Drama Series in 1998 (and 1994 and 1992), will air its final episode in September of 2011. “One Life to Live,” Daytime Emmy winner for Outstanding Drama Series in 2002, will air its last episodes in January 2012.

“‘All My Children’ and ‘One Life to Live’ are iconic pieces of television that have made an indelible mark on our culture”s history,” Frons adds. “Each of the shows has touched millions and millions of viewers and informed the social consciousness. It has been a privilege to work with

the extraordinary teams who brought the residents of Pine Valley and Llanview to life each day, and we thank the cast, crew, producers and most especially the fans for their commitment to the shows through their history.”

Both shows were, of course, created by the legendary Agnes Nixon.

Since premiering in January 1970, “All My Children” helped launch the careers of Hollywood heavyweights including Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kim Delaney, Melissa Leo, Josh Duhamel, Kelly Ripa, Jordana Brewster and many many more.

Famous “One Life to Live” veterans include Tommy Lee Jones, Laurence Fishburne, Marcia Cross, Tom Berenger, Hayden Panettiere, Ryan Phillippe and many many more.

If you’re curious, “The Chew” looks at food from all angles and features Mario Batali, Clinton Kelly, Michael Symon and Daphne Oz as hosts.

“The Revolution,” meanwhile, chronicles a different woman’s five-month weight loss journey every five days and features Tim Gunn, Harley Pasternak and Kimberley Locke as on-air talent.