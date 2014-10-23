ABC is making a modern “Phantom of the Opera” TV series

“Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry drama”s project – set “in the sexy and cutthroat world of the modern-day music business” – will not be a musical, but will contain musical elements (like “Nashville”).

Foo Fighters gets a “60 Minutes” profile

Anderson Cooper sits down with Dave Grohl and the band on Sunday”s show.

10 years ago today: Ashlee Simpson was caught lip-synching on “SNL”

It was one of the most embarrassing moments in “Saturday Night Live” history, but Ashlee really was sick.