ABC is making a modern ‘Phantom of the Opera’ TV series

#Foo Fighters #Paula Deen
10.23.14 4 years ago

ABC is making a modern “Phantom of the Opera” TV series
“Desperate Housewives” creator Marc Cherry drama”s project – set “in the sexy and cutthroat world of the modern-day music business” – will not be a musical, but will contain musical elements (like “Nashville”).

Foo Fighters gets a “60 Minutes” profile
Anderson Cooper sits down with Dave Grohl and the band on Sunday”s show.

10 years ago today: Ashlee Simpson was caught lip-synching on “SNL”
It was one of the most embarrassing moments in “Saturday Night Live” history, but Ashlee really was sick.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Foo Fighters#Paula Deen
TAGS60 minutesashlee simpsonfoo fighterspaula deenPhantom of the Operasaturday night live

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP