ABC picks up full ‘Revenge,’ ‘Suburgatory’ seasons

ABC no longer wears the mantle as the only network not to pick up any of its freshman series for a full season.

On Thursday (Oct. 13) afternoon, ABC ordered back-nines for “Revenge” and “Suburgatory,” extending the Wednesday offerings to 22-episode first seasons.

In addition, ABC has ordered six additional episodes for the comedy “Happy Endings.”

The orders came the morning after “Suburgatory” pulled in 8.92 million viewers (improving on its “The Middle” lead-in both overall and among adults 18-49) for its third episode and “Revenge” averaged 7.9 million viewers and topped “CSI” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” among young viewers.

The hesitation to give “Happy Endings” additional episodes (rather than just scripts) may have something to do with the second year comedy falling to a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.29 million viewers after “Modern Family” did a 5.9 key demo rating and drew 13.65 million viewers.

The ABC pickups came the day after The CW ordered back-nines for all three of its new dramas. ABC, in contrast, has several shows still in limbo, including “Charlie’s Angels” and “Pan Am.”