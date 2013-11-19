ABC pushes ‘Revenge’ to 10, sets midseason launches for ‘Suburgatory,’ ”Mixology’ and more

Coming off a difficult fall, ABC is shaking things up at midseason.
On Tuesday (November 19), ABC announced its full midseason schedule, which includes a time period shift for “Revenge,” the return of “Suburgatory” to a familiar home, season premieres for “The Bachelor” and “The Taste,” plus series launches for “Killer Women,” “Mind Games,” “Mixology,” “Resurrection” and “The Assets.”
Let’s look at things chronologically, shall we?
On Thursday, January 2, ABC is pairing the return of “The Taste” with the CIA drama “The Assets,” an eight-part limited series featuring Jodie Whittaker and Harriet Walter and focusing on the race to track down notorious mole Aldrich Ames. Those will obvious fill what would have been a repeat cycle for “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”
The following Monday, on January 6, “The Bachelor” returns with a dose of much-needed diversity as Juan Pablo Galavis looks for love after his rejection by Desiree Hartsock on “The Bachelorette.”
“Killer Women,” starring Tricia Helfer and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, will take over the Tuesday 10 p.m. slot on January 7, filling an hour that has been fallow since the quick cancellation of “Lucky 7” this fall.
On January 15, “Suburgatory” will return to the Wednesday 8:30 time period in which it had some previous success. And no, I don’t quite get why ABC didn’t want to stick with “Back in the Game,” at least given the order of additional episodes for “Super Fun Night.”
Speaking of “Super Fun Night,” its plum time period after “Modern Family” will be handed to the Ryan Seacrest-produced “Mixology” starting on February 26. So yes, ABC has five-plus family sitcoms available to try after “Modern Family,” but it’s going with its fractured narrative about pretty people trying to hook up in the meat-packing district for its best available comedy time periond.
On March 9, “Resurrection” was still premiere as planned, but rather than airing on Sundays at 10 p.m. as was previously planned, ABC is airing the not-quite-zombie drama — Think “The Returned” only without the pesky French people — at 9 p.m. and will shift “Revenge” to 10 p.m.
Finally, ABC has set the Kyle Killen-created “Mind Games” for Tuesday, March 11 at 10 p.m. after “Killer Women” completes its run.
When will the Thursday shows return? Why aren’t “Trophy Wife” and “The Goldbergs” getting samplings in different time periods? Is “The Neighbors” going to continue to air on Fridays regardless of its ratings?
Good questions all!
Anyway… Here’s the premiere slate in handy list form:
THURSDAY, JANUARY 2
8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Taste”
10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Assets”
MONDAY, JANUARY 6
8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelor”
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Killer Women”
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
8:30-9:00 p.m. “Suburgatory”
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26
9:30-10:00 p.m. “Mixology”
SUNDAY, MARCH 9
9:00-10:00 p.m. “Resurrection” (New Time)
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Revenge” (New Time)
TUESDAY, MARCH 11
10:00-11:00 p.m. “Mind Games”
Thoughts?
Yay, Suburgatory is back! Very curious to see where it picks up after last season’s ending.
The Resurrection Revenge swap actually makes sense, the ratings for Revenge don’t justify keeping the show on at 9pm and why not try to see if Resurrection might get a boost premiering behind OUAT. If Resurrection fails than they can always just move Revenge back to 9.
I liked Back in the Game.
It could’ve grown into a very The Middle-like sweet, nice, but with a little more of an edge thanks to Jimmy Caan, performer.
I’m also confused by ABC’s treatment of it. It’s not lighting the world on fire, but it gets better ratings than some shows ABC ordered a full season for, and it does it without any lead-in to speak of. So in theory its audience is actually its audience. Maybe James Caan is super-expensive?
So what’s ABC going to air from 10:00-11:00 p.m. once April gets here?
Meant to add ” on Tuesdays.” Snarky comment fail.
Mind Games will air from March to May.
Greg – SCT was making a joke about both the struggles of shows in that slot and also about the short-lived nature of Kyle Killen shows.
-Daniel
Right. Bad reading on my part.
This Tuesday/Wednesday schedule makes no sense. “Trophy Wife” would literally be perfect after “Modern Family,” as probably would be “The Goldbergs” (but I don’t watch that one so I can’t say). Like “Lucky 7,” “Killer Women” makes no sense after SHIELD/family comedy hour. (Actually, not much would make sense after SHIELD/family comedy hour, because those two sitcoms following after SHIELD make no sense.)
I’m please they seem to be putting “Resurrection” in a logical spot, because I’m thoroughly looking forward to it
“So yes, ABC has five-plus family sitcoms available to try after “Modern Family,” but it’s going with its fractured narrative about pretty people trying to hook up in the meat-packing district for its best available comedy time period.”
This.
And premiering not one but two dramas after Trophy Wife is genius.
This basically puts the nail on Trophy Wife’s coffin.
“When will the Thursday shows return?”
They made an announcement about this months ago. Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal are supposed to return on February 27 (though in that announcement, the show which was getting the Thursdays at 8 slot was The Quest). Nashville is coming back on February 26.
If I were to guess, I’d say OUAT in Wonderland is probably getting burned off on Sundays along with Betrayal.
Greg – I don’t assume that anything in that early announcement was canon.
-Daniel
I think it’s likely that they won’t change that. That’s exactly 8 weeks for The Assets to air all of its episodes and exactly 12 weeks for both Scandal and Grey’s to wrap it up before the end of the season.