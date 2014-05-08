ABC renews ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and orders ‘Agent Carter’ from Marvel

In a pairing so logical we're giving them their own story, ABC announced on Thursday (May 8) night that it is renewing “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and ordering the new drama “Marvel's Agent Carter.”

“Marvel's Agent Carter” stars “Captain America” veteran Hayley Atwell. Set in 1946, it's the story of Peggy Carter's post-WWII work with the covert Strategic Scientific Reserve, as she balances being a single woman in 1940s America, while also going on secret missions for Howard Stark.

While Atwell's involvement is confirmed, ABC makes no mention of whether or not Dominic Cooper will return for the Stark role. Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters will serve as show runners, with Steve McFeely & Christopher Marcus, and Jeph Loeb also executive producing.

There has been some speculation that ABC was planning to use “Agent Carter” as a bridge between halves of the second “S.H.I.E.L.D.” season, but we thought the same thing about “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” until it got its own slot on Thursdays and flopped.

Although hardly the blockbuster ABC might have dreamed of, “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is averaging 10.74 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+7 DVR figures.

ABC announced a slew of other renewals and pickups on Thursday night and I'm just beginning to dig my way through them, so stay tuned for future stories…