ABC renews ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and orders ‘Agent Carter’ from Marvel

In a pairing so logical we're giving them their own story, ABC announced on Thursday (May 8) night that it is renewing “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and ordering the new drama “Marvel's Agent Carter.”
“Marvel's Agent Carter” stars “Captain America” veteran Hayley Atwell. Set in 1946, it's the story of Peggy Carter's post-WWII work with the covert Strategic Scientific Reserve, as she balances being a single woman in 1940s America, while also going on secret missions for Howard Stark.
While Atwell's involvement is confirmed, ABC makes no mention of whether or not Dominic Cooper will return for the Stark role. Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters will serve as show runners, with Steve McFeely & Christopher Marcus, and Jeph Loeb also executive producing.
There has been some speculation that ABC was planning to use “Agent Carter” as a bridge between halves of the second “S.H.I.E.L.D.” season, but we thought the same thing about “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” until it got its own slot on Thursdays and flopped.
Although hardly the blockbuster ABC might have dreamed of, “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” is averaging 10.74 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 in Live+7 DVR figures.
ABC announced a slew of other renewals and pickups on Thursday night and I'm just beginning to dig my way through them, so stay tuned for future stories…
Sweet, here is hoping they can round up the Hollowing Commandos as well.
A female-led show for the superhero crowd? Yeah, good luck with that.
Did you see the Marvel One-Shot of her? They’re doing the show because of the massively positive fan reaction.
Yeah, I know, women are gross and icky and in no why can lead a show. And don’t get me started on the myth of female comic fans. Everyone knows that any woman that saw the Avengers only went for their boyfriend, husbands or sons. Women suck.
It’s going to be great. Where’s my Black widow movie?
“and ordering the new drama “Marvel’s Agent Carter.””
Yay!
“and Jeph Loeb also executive producing.”
Damn it.
I’m not sure how much Loeb will directly affect the show. He’s also an executive producer on Agents of Shield, but he hasn’t written a single episode. I think he’s going to be attached as executive producer to all the Marvel TV shows since he’s in charge of supervising the TV division, but I don’t think he’s giving a ton of input creatively.
True, but he’s an easy scapegoat when I’m annoyed that Agents of SHIELD has been so problematic for most of its season. Even the more recent “good” episodes of SHIELD are still full of the careless plotting one might find in Loeb’s terrible comic books.
Clearly, Marvel’s TV team has a nostalgia boner a la Mad Men. Might be interesting to see how S.H.I.E.L.D formed (and Hydra continued), but does it bode well that the flagship show only got interesting once S.H.I.E.L.D no longer existed?
I’m all for a female-lead comics property, but a period-piece set post-WW2 and pre-nuclear age about a scrappy Brit at a (mostly) American agency could be a tough sell
Yes!
“Agent Carter” is a show that could be very goofy and lame but if it continues to capture the tone of the short it can be completely awesome.
Glad to see Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. get an official pick-up, even if it’s been a sure thing for months. I was a fan from the beginning, but the series has really come into its own since it was able to incorporate the events of Captain America: The Winter Soldier into its story.
I enjoyed the Agent Carter One-Shot, and I really like Hayley Atwell, so I think that this new show has some nice potential. I hope that ABC sticks to the presumed plan and airs Agent Carter as a bridge series between half-seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. I think that such an arrangement would work to the benefit of both series, allowing for continuous moment and a minimum number of repeats (which was seriously irksome this season with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., even if part of that strategy was inevitable time-killing until the aforementioned Captain America movie was released.
Marvel’s need to put their name in front of these shows is stupid. “Marvel’s Agent Carter”? Really, that sounds like a good show title?
Yeah, I thought about that too, but I guess it helps to grab the more casual fans who might not get the connection if it’s just “Agent Carter”.
It could be “Marvel’s Agent Carter of S.H.I.E.L.D.” so I guess we should be thankful it’s not worse…
Damn. Does that mean I have to watch the rest of season 1 now? I was hoping they’d put an end to it.
Unless you quit after ~#17, I guarantee it’s got better since you gave up.
Why the need to always include the “Marvel’s” prefix. Not needed.