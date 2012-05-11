ABC renews ‘Scandal’ and ‘Private Practice,’ cancels ‘GCB’ and ‘Missing’

#Scandal
05.11.12 6 years ago 4 Comments
After starting with no-brainer renewals on Thursday night and making easy choices through Friday morning, ABC finally got to the tough calls on its bubble on Friday afternoon.
On the negative side, ABC won’t be renewing “The River,” “Missing” or “GCB” for second seasons. All three shows were major disappointments for ABC with the “Paranormal Activity” creator and Steven Spielberg behind “The River,” Ashley Judd carrying “Missing” and “GCB” seemingly positioned to take on the mantle of “Desperate Housewives.”
On the plus side, there were renewals galore for both comedies and dramas on the ABC bubble.
Shonda Rhimes, who saw “Grey’s Anatomy” get renewed on Thursday, got additional seasons for both the freshman drama “Scandal” and the long-running “Private Practice.”
The “Private Practice” renewal is expected to be for a 13-episode finale season and it was joined in the 13-episode camp by “Body of Proof,” which will be back for a third season.
ABC picked up a second season of “Last Man Standing,” which seems like a logical pairing with the newly ordered “Malibu Country,” starring Reba McEntire, and a second run for the recently premiered “Don’t Trust The B—- in Apartment 23.”
With any luck, that’ll be it for Friday’s pre-upfronts madness. But stay tuned!

TOPICS#Scandal
TAGSABCDont Trust the B in Apartment 23GCBLAST MAN STANDINGMissingPRIVATE PRACTICESCANDALTHE RIVERUPFRONTS

