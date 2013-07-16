ABC sets Fall 2013 premiere dates from ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ to ‘Scandal’

ABC has announced its premiere dates for Fall 2013, becoming the last of the five networks to reveal its scheduled roll-outs.

Perhaps ABC waited the extra weeks because, for the most part, the network is just launching during the Nielsen-set Premiere Week that starts on Monday, September 23.

A couple of ABC’s shows will get off to an early start, though. “Dancing with the Stars” will have its premiere on Monday, September 16, while the network’s Friday lineup of “Last Man Standing,” “The Neighbors” and “Shark Tank” will premiere on September 20.

On Monday the 23rd, the day after the Emmys, ABC will premiere “Castle” after the second week of “Dancing.”

The following night will be a big one for ABC, with “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” launching into “The Goldbergs,” “Trophy Wife” and “Lucky 7,” as the network attempts the fairly rare challenge of running three full hours of new programming.

On Wednesday, September 25, “The Middle,” “Back in the Game,” “Modern Family” and “Nashville” will all premiere. It will be an hour-long premiere for “Modern Family,” pushing the star of Rebel Wilson’s “Super Fun Night” to October 2.

ABC will do a staged roll-out for its Thursday shows. “Grey’s Anatomy” will have a two-hour premiere on September 26, with “Scandal” premiering on October 3 and “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” going out on October 10.

And Sunday, September 29 will be the premiere of “Once Upon a Time,” “Revenge” and “Betrayal,” with “America’s Funniest Home Videos” joining the lineup on October 6.

For those of you who prefer your premiere dates in list form: