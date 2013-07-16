ABC sets Fall 2013 premiere dates from ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ to ‘Scandal’

#Scandal
07.16.13 5 years ago 4 Comments
ABC has announced its premiere dates for Fall 2013, becoming the last of the five networks to reveal its scheduled roll-outs.
Perhaps ABC waited the extra weeks because, for the most part, the network is just launching during the Nielsen-set Premiere Week that starts on Monday, September 23.
A couple of ABC’s shows will get off to an early start, though. “Dancing with the Stars” will have its premiere on Monday, September 16, while the network’s Friday lineup of “Last Man Standing,” “The Neighbors” and “Shark Tank” will premiere on September 20.
On Monday the 23rd, the day after the Emmys, ABC will premiere “Castle” after the second week of “Dancing.”
The following night will be a big one for ABC, with “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” launching into “The Goldbergs,” “Trophy Wife” and “Lucky 7,” as the network attempts the fairly rare challenge of running three full hours of new programming.
On Wednesday, September 25, “The Middle,” “Back in the Game,” “Modern Family” and “Nashville” will all premiere. It will be an hour-long premiere for “Modern Family,” pushing the star of Rebel Wilson’s “Super Fun Night” to October 2.
ABC will do a staged roll-out for its Thursday shows. “Grey’s Anatomy” will have a two-hour premiere on September 26, with “Scandal” premiering on October 3 and “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” going out on October 10.
And Sunday, September 29 will be the premiere of “Once Upon a Time,” “Revenge” and “Betrayal,” with “America’s Funniest Home Videos” joining the lineup on October 6.
For those of you who prefer your premiere dates in list form:
FridaySeptember 6
10:01-11:00 pm   20/20
 
MondaySeptember 16
8:00-10:01 pm            Dancing with the Stars
 
Friday, September 20
8:00-8:31 pm             Last Man Standing
8:31-9:00 pm             The Neighbors
9:00-10:01 pm            Shark Tank
Monday, September 23
10:01-11:00 pm   Castle
Tuesday, September 24
8:00-9:01 pm             Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
9:01-9:31 pm             The Goldbergs
9:31-10:00 pm            Trophy Wife
10:00-11:00 pm   Lucky 7
WednesdaySeptember 25
8:00-8:30 pm             The Middle
8:30-9:00 pm             Back in the Game
9:00-10:00 pm            Modern Family (one-hour premiere event)
10:00-11:00 pm          Nashville
Thursday, September 26
9:00-11:00 pm            Grey”s Anatomy (two-hour premiere event)
Sunday, September 29
8:00-9:00 pm             Once Upon a Time
9:00-10:01 pm            Revenge
10:01-11:00 pm   Betrayal
 
Wednesday, October 2
9:31-10:00 pm            Super Fun Night
Thursday, October 3
10:00-11:00 pm   Scandal
Sunday, October 6
7:00-8:00 pm             America”s Funniest Home Videos
Thursday, October 10
8:00-9:00 pm             Once Upon a Time in Wonderland

Around The Web

TOPICS#Scandal
TAGSABCMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDONCE UPON A TIMEonce upon a time in wonderlandpremiere datesSCANDAL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP