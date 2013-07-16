ABC sets Fall 2013 premiere dates from ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ to ‘Scandal’

ABC has announced its premiere dates for Fall 2013, becoming the last of the five networks to reveal its scheduled roll-outs.
Perhaps ABC waited the extra weeks because, for the most part, the network is just launching during the Nielsen-set Premiere Week that starts on Monday, September 23.
A couple of ABC’s shows will get off to an early start, though. “Dancing with the Stars” will have its premiere on Monday, September 16, while the network’s Friday lineup of “Last Man Standing,” “The Neighbors” and “Shark Tank” will premiere on September 20.
On Monday the 23rd, the day after the Emmys, ABC will premiere “Castle” after the second week of “Dancing.”
The following night will be a big one for ABC, with “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” launching into “The Goldbergs,” “Trophy Wife” and “Lucky 7,” as the network attempts the fairly rare challenge of running three full hours of new programming.
On Wednesday, September 25, “The Middle,” “Back in the Game,” “Modern Family” and “Nashville” will all premiere. It will be an hour-long premiere for “Modern Family,” pushing the star of Rebel Wilson’s “Super Fun Night” to October 2.
ABC will do a staged roll-out for its Thursday shows. “Grey’s Anatomy” will have a two-hour premiere on September 26, with “Scandal” premiering on October 3 and “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland” going out on October 10.
And Sunday, September 29 will be the premiere of “Once Upon a Time,” “Revenge” and “Betrayal,” with “America’s Funniest Home Videos” joining the lineup on October 6.
For those of you who prefer your premiere dates in list form:
Friday, September 6
10:01-11:00 pm 20/20
Monday, September 16
8:00-10:01 pm Dancing with the Stars
Friday, September 20
8:00-8:31 pm Last Man Standing
8:31-9:00 pm The Neighbors
9:00-10:01 pm Shark Tank
Monday, September 23
10:01-11:00 pm Castle
Tuesday, September 24
8:00-9:01 pm Marvel”s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
9:01-9:31 pm The Goldbergs
9:31-10:00 pm Trophy Wife
10:00-11:00 pm Lucky 7
Wednesday, September 25
8:00-8:30 pm The Middle
8:30-9:00 pm Back in the Game
9:00-10:00 pm Modern Family (one-hour premiere event)
10:00-11:00 pm Nashville
Thursday, September 26
9:00-11:00 pm Grey”s Anatomy (two-hour premiere event)
Sunday, September 29
8:00-9:00 pm Once Upon a Time
9:00-10:01 pm Revenge
10:01-11:00 pm Betrayal
Wednesday, October 2
9:31-10:00 pm Super Fun Night
Thursday, October 3
10:00-11:00 pm Scandal
Sunday, October 6
7:00-8:00 pm America”s Funniest Home Videos
Thursday, October 10
8:00-9:00 pm Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
This is still kind of early for ABC. Last year, they were the last to announce on July 26.
Wow, I had no idea Grey’s Anatomy was still on air.
And it remains one of the five most popular dramas on TV, so it’s surviving without your awareness!
-Daniel
you should start your premieres first episode of each show Sunday to Friday before fall season even starts show that Abc isnt gonna put a show on then wait a few weeks blah blah. Scandal and other shows rock. What happen to this is the show and the time and the night. Watch it then. even with DVR etc. people want to watch their favs when they air/ you lose that edge and all networks with when the darn show on now what day night.