ABC sets its 2012-13 fall schedule

ABC unveiled its 2012-2013 schedule on Tuesday (May 15), a change-filled schedule that includes a new home for “Revenge,” a new Friday comedy block led by “Last Man Standing” and a slew of other small moves.
The busy ABC schedule includes a whopping 10 new shows, continuing the network’s recent strategy to overwhelm viewers with new options and hope that some stick. Of course, last year, many of the new options stuck and can be found returning.
“We are using the success we achieved last season as a strong foundation to launch some more great shows this time around,” blurbs ABC Entertainment Present Lee “Last year was about stability and ambition, this year is about growth and continuing momentum, with strong programming that will stake ABC”s claim on more nights as the home of quality entertainment.”
ABC is keeping stability on Monday nights, with “Dancing with the Stars” and then “Castle” in the fall and late-spring and “The Bachelor” and “Castle” starting in January.
Tuesday is undergoing some shifts, as ABC will actually move the “Dancing with the Stars” results show to 8 p.m. to gain a launching pad for a displaced comedy block of former post-“Modern Family” comedies in “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.” Those two comedies will then lead into the return of “Private Practice” for what may or may not be its final season.
In January, with “Dancing” off, ABC will also try out an earlier comedy block with Sarah Chalke’s cumbersomely titled “How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)” leading into the Kyle Bornheimer comedy “The Family Tools.”
Wednesday will continue to be anchored by “The Middle,” Suburgatory” and the “Modern Family” juggernaut, with the Jamie Gertz suburban alien comedy “The Neighbors” scoring the 9:30 p.m. slot. The 10 p.m. hour, which “Revenge” resurrected last year, is being handed off to the “Country Strong”-esque musical drama “Nashville” starring Connie Britton.
The Shawn Ryan-produced submarine drama “Last Resort” has been handed one of ABC’s most troubled time slots on Thursdays at 8 p.m. leading into “Grey’s Anatomy” and the return of “Scandal.”
ABC will start the fall with “Shark Tank,” “Primetime: What Would You Do?” and “20/20” on Fridays, but in November, Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” will be paired with Reba McEntire’s “Malibu Country” as a new TGIF comedy block at 8 p.m. Once the comedies take their place, “Shark Tank” and “20/20” will complete the night.
Sunday will still start with “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and the freshman hit “Once Upon a Time.” ABC will shift “Revenge” to 9 p.m. on Sundays, taking the place of the departed “Desperate Housewives” after several other soapy dramas failed to take that mantle in recent years. The 10 p.m. hour will go to the supernatural drama “666 Park Avenue.”
The network still has many, many options on hold for TBD midseason premieres including “Zero Hour,” “Red Widow,” “Mistresses” and more.
ABC”s fall primetime schedule is as follows (all times listed are Eastern); new shows are in bold:
MONDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars”
10:00 p.m. “Castle”
In January:
8:00 p.m. “The Bachelor”
10:00 p.m. “Castle”
TUESDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Dancing with the Stars the Results Show”
9:00 p.m. “Happy Endings”
9:30 p.m. “Don”t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23”
10:00 p.m. “Private Practice”
In January:
8:00 p.m. “How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)”
8:30 p.m. “The Family Tools”
WEDNESDAY:
8:00 p.m. “The Middle”
8:30 p.m. “Suburgatory”
9:00 p.m. “Modern Family”
9:30 p.m. “The Neighbors”
10:00 p.m. “Nashville”
THURSDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Last Resort”
9:00 p.m. “Grey”s Anatomy”
10:00 p.m. “Scandal”
FRIDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”
9:00 p.m.”Primetime: What Would You Do?”
10:00 p.m. “20/20”
In November:
8:00 p.m. “Last Man Standing”
8:30 p.m. “Malibu Country”
9:00 p.m. “Shark Tank”
10:00 p.m. “20/20”
SATURDAY:
8:00 p.m. “Saturday Night College Football”
SUNDAY:
7:00 p.m. “America”s Funniest Home Videos”
8:00 p.m. “Once Upon a Time”
9:00 p.m. “Revenge”
10:00 p.m. “666 Park Avenue”
I thought Cougar Town, Happy Endings, Apartmet 23 would be part of a nice comedy block on Tuesdays. Cougar Town has gone to TBS but I’m happy with the other 2 getting paired with a decent lead-in.
ABC is becoming my most favorite broadcast network. I’m really looking forward to the Shawn Ryan’s Last Resort. Hope it’s not cliched as NBC’s Revolution (JJA’s next failure after Undercovers and Alcatraz).
Damn! I was hoping Revenge wouldn’t move to Sundays since it’s already so chock full of other good shows!
Can’t wait to see the trailer for Last Resort. It’s weird they’re putting Happy Endings up against New Girl as I would imagine their audiences probably overlap, which I think would only hurt Happy Endings.
9pm Tuesday is ridiculous. New Girl vs Happy Endings vs Go On. They will destroy each other’s audiences.
NCIS LA will obliterate them all!
Did they mention when Red Widow would be premiering?
Is Happy Endings only going to have 13 episodes?
Happy Endings and Apartment 23 should have 22 episodes. The 2 new comedies only come in place of DWTS in January.
Balaji – I’m not sure on the episode order for either Happy Endings or Apartment 23, actually. There’s almost no chance ABC’s given Apt. 23 a full 22 upfront and I’m doubtful that Happy Endings would get that either. But as you said, the other comedies are for 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. Til they’re not.
-Daniel
Dan – Deadline reported that Happy Endings got a 22-episode full season order. Even if Apartment 23 only got a 13-episode order, 6 left-over episodes from Season 1 will be available.
Fair nuf on “Happy Endings.” The first season order of “Apartment 23” was reduced from its initial 13. There are not 6 episodes remaining in the can. I’m not sure how many there will be, if any.
-Daniel
I’m not liking Sunday nights. I had hoped Grey’s and maybe Scandal would go to Sunday night. That’s okay. Frees up my Sunday evenings. Revenge should have stayed at 10pm Wed because that is traditionally a black hole, but they’ve been able to pull in the ratings. Oh well, it’s not like I get to watch the shows when they are actually on anyway.
Looks like TPTB think Revenge has that Desperate Housewives-soapy element, not to mention it will pull in a younger (and more relevant to the network) demo to Sunday nights. Makes some sense that Revenge is being paired with a supernatural-type show to give ABC a different look on Sundays.
It seems strange to keep Castle after Dancing With the Stars/The Bachelor, when it’s built up such a huge audience. It would seem better to use that block to launch new shows.
ABR – ABC has always been nervous about moving time-zone sensitive shows away from strong lead-ins. You say “Castle” has a “huge” audience, but it’s VERY dependent on “Dancing with the Stars,” honestly. Or it *appears* to be when it airs after “Bachelor” or after something even lower rated. ABC figures that in its current slot, “Castle” is a small hit, but if they moved it to, say, Tuesday at 10 or Thursday at 8, it might fall so severely that it would be in trouble.
Or that’s ABC’s logic…
-Daniel
