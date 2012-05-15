ABC sets its 2012-13 fall schedule

ABC unveiled its 2012-2013 schedule on Tuesday (May 15), a change-filled schedule that includes a new home for “Revenge,” a new Friday comedy block led by “Last Man Standing” and a slew of other small moves.

The busy ABC schedule includes a whopping 10 new shows, continuing the network’s recent strategy to overwhelm viewers with new options and hope that some stick. Of course, last year, many of the new options stuck and can be found returning.

“We are using the success we achieved last season as a strong foundation to launch some more great shows this time around,” blurbs ABC Entertainment Present Lee “Last year was about stability and ambition, this year is about growth and continuing momentum, with strong programming that will stake ABC”s claim on more nights as the home of quality entertainment.”

ABC is keeping stability on Monday nights, with “Dancing with the Stars” and then “Castle” in the fall and late-spring and “The Bachelor” and “Castle” starting in January.

Tuesday is undergoing some shifts, as ABC will actually move the “Dancing with the Stars” results show to 8 p.m. to gain a launching pad for a displaced comedy block of former post-“Modern Family” comedies in “Happy Endings” and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23.” Those two comedies will then lead into the return of “Private Practice” for what may or may not be its final season.

In January, with “Dancing” off, ABC will also try out an earlier comedy block with Sarah Chalke’s cumbersomely titled “How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life)” leading into the Kyle Bornheimer comedy “The Family Tools.”

Wednesday will continue to be anchored by “The Middle,” Suburgatory” and the “Modern Family” juggernaut, with the Jamie Gertz suburban alien comedy “The Neighbors” scoring the 9:30 p.m. slot. The 10 p.m. hour, which “Revenge” resurrected last year, is being handed off to the “Country Strong”-esque musical drama “Nashville” starring Connie Britton.

The Shawn Ryan-produced submarine drama “Last Resort” has been handed one of ABC’s most troubled time slots on Thursdays at 8 p.m. leading into “Grey’s Anatomy” and the return of “Scandal.”

ABC will start the fall with “Shark Tank,” “Primetime: What Would You Do?” and “20/20” on Fridays, but in November, Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” will be paired with Reba McEntire’s “Malibu Country” as a new TGIF comedy block at 8 p.m. Once the comedies take their place, “Shark Tank” and “20/20” will complete the night.

Sunday will still start with “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and the freshman hit “Once Upon a Time.” ABC will shift “Revenge” to 9 p.m. on Sundays, taking the place of the departed “Desperate Housewives” after several other soapy dramas failed to take that mantle in recent years. The 10 p.m. hour will go to the supernatural drama “666 Park Avenue.”

The network still has many, many options on hold for TBD midseason premieres including “Zero Hour,” “Red Widow,” “Mistresses” and more.